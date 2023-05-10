Gift Article Share

MS. PASSARIELLO: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I am Christine Passariello, deputy business editor at The Washington Post. Today I am joined by Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a partner at the venture capital firm Greylock. Hoffman has been an early investor in the rapidly advancing space of artificial intelligence, and actually wrote a book with the help of AI, entitled "Impromptu: Amplifying Our Humanity Through AI."

Reid Hoffman, welcome.

MR. HOFFMAN: Great to be here.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Thanks so much for joining us today. I am so excited to talk about this topic because it seems like this is just really the center of the field for technology these days. We talk so much about AI, and specifically generative AI, which is this new generation of AI that can create text and images, sounds and video.

Advertisement

So you have been in this sector for a very long time. I was wondering if you could just put this moment into context for us. How big of a moment are we seeing with generative AI?

MR. HOFFMAN: So I think artificial intelligence and generative AI is the most important tech development for kind of the world in my lifetime, and maybe it will be for my entire lifetime, because it builds upon the internet. It builds upon mobile. It builds upon cloud. And it is the crescendo of all of these things. I mean, there is almost a sense in which AI is the realization of the dream and the benefit of the transistor. And Steve Jobs called computers "the bicycle of the mind." I actually think that AI now may be the steam engine of the mind. And as artificial intelligence is actually, in fact, amplification intelligence, and that is the reason why I wrote the first book on AI, with AI, just as a kind of a demonstration piece on this.

MS. PASSARIELLO: That is so interesting. You speak so positively about AI and about its potential. There are obviously a lot of risks and concerns about it as well. Tell us why you are optimistic about AI.

Advertisement

MR. HOFFMAN: Well, there are two things. One is what AI is, to some degree, is amplification intelligence. And so just like I think there are a lot of good human beings, you know, how you guys at The Post are doing good things, being amplified is very good, doctors, teachers, you know, a whole crew of folks in order to do this.

There will be bad actors, and I actually think the real risks are on bad actor amplification, whether it is cyber criminals or terrorists or other folks, and I think that is the important thing to really pay attention to.

Then people frequently talk about the kind of superintelligence thing, like the Geoffrey Hinton thing you had on the pre-video. And look, in some sense the current AIs already are, you can see the superintelligence there. GPT-4 can do a number of things better than 99 percent of the human race, and yet it is still there, and it is still an amplification, and it still makes us better across a number of things.

Advertisement

And that is the reason why I am positive and I think the superintelligence discussion diverts us from where we really should be paying attention to what the possible risks are, which is AI in the hands of essentially bad actors. And because it is kind of what we do as a society, and good actors and bad actors, and of course there are bad actors, but we have had centuries of technological advancement, and technology always puts tools in the hands of good and bad actors.

And, you know, I have the optimism that as the course of our civilization over the centuries of learning and being better and kind of figuring this stuff out--and obviously, you know, currently we are in more of a turmoil moment, and so people go "Oh, I'm not feeling so great about the future at the moment." Well, actually, I would much rather live now than 100 years ago, and anyone who knows about it, knows that's the case.

So that's the future that I'm trying to make sure the discourse brings us into. And part of the reason why I beat the drum so firmly in the positive camp, it's not that I'm risk unaware, and I think we need to navigate them, but oh, my gosh, every month we delay an AI tutor and doctor, for everyone who has a smartphone or has a friend who has a smartphone, just think about the human suffering that is caused by that delay, and that is super important.

Advertisement

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's really interesting. I mean, it really goes back to the issue of the trust in our technology. And as you pointed out, you know, good actors have access to this technology now as well as bad actors, and that is, in large part, because there has been such a race between companies to get these products out into the public, just in the last 6 months. It is really remarkable how quickly it has changed.

You know, that whole process, the race which really started with OpenAI's ChatGPT being released to the public about 6 months ago has just massively disrupted big tech in such a short time period. OpenAI, of course, which is a very small company, has cut a massive deal with Microsoft, and Google suddenly appears behind in AI. I will remind people that you were on the board of OpenAI and Microsoft owned LinkedIn.

What do you make of these quickly shifting powers suddenly in this industry?

Advertisement

MR. HOFFMAN: And also just for the audience, I am also on the board of Microsoft, you know, just to make sure they know and understand where I am speaking from.

So, look, I think one of the things that Satya Nadella and the whole crew at Microsoft is showing the kind of old Steve Jobs thing, which is no company can't be massively amplified and reinvented by kind of a new product, and what the whole crew there has done by recognizing and supporting the OpenAI mission but also then building the commercial products, and these products are just, you know, like transforming. Every professional activity, we process information to do something--a doctor, a journalist, educator, lawyer, engineer, graphic designer, et cetera--will have a copilot, a personal AI within 2 to 5 years that will be amplifying of their abilities. And Microsoft saw this technology, jumped on it, and started moving hard towards it, whereas Google was kind of sitting, you know, happy on its search, kind of dominant position, you know, raking in the money, and was going, "No, we are not going to do this." And they will say, well, it is safety. There is nothing unsafe about Bing Chat. There is nothing unsafe about, you know, kind of ChatGPT. Certainly no more unsafe than Google. You say, well, I can convince it to give me a recipe for napalm. You can find that on Google.

And so the question is, how do we bring these into people's lives where you can go to--you know, I just released this product, Pi. I cofounded Inflection. And you can go to it and say, "Hey, my coffeemaker is broken. How do I fix it?" and it can help you. Or you can say, "I had a really stressful conversation with Washington Post Live"--it is not stressful--and it will say, "Oh, how can I help you with this? And that kind of thing, that human amplification is so important in this, and that is part of what I think we are seeing. I think Satya and the Microsoft crew have just done a stunning job of seeing the future and starting the road towards it with vigor and diligence.

Advertisement

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's really interesting. It's definitely interesting to see Clippy, the Clippy company, be so much at the cutting edge these days of AI.

You mentioned your own startup of Pi there. So this is part of your startup called Inflection AI, with a new chatbot named Pi. Tell us why you founded this company and tell us about Pi.

MR. HOFFMAN: So one of the things that, when Mustafa Suleman and I were talking about this, and I was going like, okay, I'm going to leave this around for Greylock, and I think we have this great opportunity of creating a chatbot that is an amplification for you, for your life, not just obviously the amplification of what you do in your work--that too--but it's kind of like how you navigate life.

You know, think about the movie "Her," but instead of being trained to direct your attention to it, so away from your friends, it's trained to say, "Hey, what's going on in your life? How was your conversation with your friends? What's going on with you and your coworkers?" and so forth, kind of you out in the world. And to be there as an assistant to you, and it is trained to ask you questions.

Advertisement

So like you go to ChatGPT you might say, "Hey, how do I console a friend who has a lost a treasured pet through illness?" or something, and it might say, "Oh, here are seven things. And Pi would say, "Oh, you know your friend really well. What would help you be a present for your friend? What would most count? Would it be like going out for coffee or bringing over a present or helping them with something? You know your friend. What do you think your friend would want?" And so it would be conversational. And that is part of that assistant, that human amplification through your life. And obviously, you know, who doesn't like Pi, and personal intelligence, personal AI. That is the future that we saw, that we have been building towards.

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's interesting. So much of what we hear about the rollout of AI is sort of directed at the workplace as opposed to the personal use of AI. What kinds of opportunities do you think that people should be aware of in terms of how AI might change just their personal lives?

MR. HOFFMAN: So, you know, today, because the way search works, there are a lot of things that people basically do not search on, because you have to kind of sort through all of this information. So, you know, it can range anything from, "Oh, Friday night is coming up. I'm bored. What should I do?" to "You know, hey, I'm having a couple of friends over. What might be something interesting to make for dinner?" or "I have these 15 ingredients in my fridge. What can I make that's healthy?" It's all of these things that's kind of in the fabric of your life, where it can be an amplifying assistant.

Advertisement

And obviously some of the things that most matter to us, as people, is other people, so it is kind of the question of, oh, you know, like I use the condolences for the loss of a pet family member, as an example, and obviously there is a whole range of this. You know, people are obviously talking a lot about mental health issues now. And these can be helpful because it can be the, you know, like how do I help you find your own joy in your life, and be trained that way. That's part of the thing of being trained to be helpful in you and your life, not necessarily like part of the reason we have, on Pi, we have thought more subscription model than advertising model, is because it's not supposed to be long interactions. It's supposed to be helpful interactions, you know, just like LinkedIn. You know, time saving, not time wasting, as a way of doing this. And it is a whole range, and people should start experimenting and doing it.

For example, I give gifts to people now by going into Pi and ChatGPT and constructing little sonnets or poems for them, because it kind of amplifies our relationship, you know.

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's so interesting. That is a very interesting example.

Now I know that you also used generative AI to help write your book. So tell us what that was like, and, you know, will you use it again in writing a book?

MR. HOFFMAN: For sure. It was actually a lot of work to get, you know, like over half the content is actually produced with GPT-4. It was a lot of work, and it took a lot of prompts and figuring it out. And even then, you know, I'd say the GPT-4 content was good, but not as great as you would really aspire to. And so, you know, in the next book on AI, I will probably have somewhat less of that content.

Now by the way, AI is improving and GPT-4 is not a prediction of the future. But just the next book, I think, will be more that way. And I learned all kinds of things like, for example, when I was trying to get it to pose questions, I was still better at posing questions. I think that is one of the things that is kind of interesting in the current set. I didn't do as much of one of the things I was thinking about, which is argue for something and argue against it, and using that as kind of a cognitive tool for kind of resolving, and that was kind of an interesting experience.

But the amplification was real. I mean, I basically started this project in early January, and the book was live mid-March.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Wow.

MR. HOFFMAN: So, you know, like just amazing amplification.

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's very interesting. That's really interesting.

Now, of course, there is a growing chorus of critics who are calling for a pause in the development of AI technology. I mean, we saw the clip from Geoffrey Hinton, who just left Google to be able to speak freely about what he sees as the risks around generative AI.

What do you think about this idea of a pause, a 6-month moratorium on the development of generative AI?

MR. HOFFMAN: So I think it's not a very good idea. One, I don't really think I know what 6 months would get you other than kind of a symbolic gesture or a PR gesture. Second is, you know, this isn't as important as a steam engine, and it is kind of a work and life transformation across all industries. And then I think that our tools for making it safe are stronger even in the future than right now. And right now we have a variety of companies that have a lot of ties of high accountability to our society and government, like large companies that have shareholders and executives and are domiciled in the U.S., and all the rest, have a large set of responsibility for what to do.

And to set up a defense, like to use cybersecurity as an example, already all the open-source models can be used for a lot of cyber hacking and phishing and so forth. To set up the defense against that you will need to keep doing the development in order to make that happen. So you are going to be safer in the future as you are doing it.

That doesn't mean that, in like a workplace, copilots and amplifications that we won't have work transition and we won't have to work through the work transitions in some really real ways, but kind of learn how to adapt as industries and companies and society, and that stuff. There is real stuff there. But the better future is in the future. So like slowing down, stopping now is losing our lead, not really clear what it would do other than that, and not helping us solve these problems, which we need to get into by building them and using AI and other technologies and learnings, human learnings, as part of the solution in the future.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Mm-hmm. Right. Okay. And again, certainly the feedback that this AI gets from the use by humans does help it advance.

Now, of course, Elon Musk was one of the signatories of that moratorium, but he is also trying to develop his own AI [audio distortion]. How do you interpret his moves?

MR. HOFFMAN: So I think Elon very genuinely care very deeply about humanity, but he tends to be a solo-preneur. You know, just like when he stepped in as CEO of Tesla or kind of SpaceX. And so tends to have--so his gut tends to be AI is only going to be safe if I make it, and I think that actually, in fact, it's better to have folks like Sam Altman, who bring people in, who has actually a board of directors, he actually, in fact, reports to, consults with various people across the safety community, you know, brings in a group of folks in order to do this, is actually, in fact, a higher safety coefficient.

I think Elon is very genuine in what he cares about humanity, but he tends to go "I am the person that can make it happen" versus "We should bring in a collaborative group," and I'm more with the collaborative group.

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's interesting. And, of course, we have seen him be a solo-preneur, as I think you put it, on Twitter, the last 6 months.

Have you spoken to him about his interest in AI right now, and does it mean that he's sort of tired from his Twitter adventure?

MR. HOFFMAN: Well, Elon is, I think, one of the great entrepreneurs of our century, and super grateful on lots of things--cars, electrification, space rockets, et cetera. But as part of the solo-preneur, you know, I'm always here as a friend for him to call me, whether it's about Twitter or AI or anything else. And look, he is busy. You know, he's doing all this stuff so he hasn't called me. So I haven't talked to him since before he closed the Twitter deal. I'm happy to help, but I think I would do it differently, whether it was Twitter or AI. So maybe I'm not a useful phone call for him.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Sounds like you guys need an Elon bot to talk to a Reid bot, since I'm sure you're both very busy.

MR. HOFFMAN: Yes.

MS. PASSARIELLO: We're going to send you a question from the audience. We have a question from Gregory Schuckman from Maryland, and he asks, "Given the danger of propagating misinformation at a large scale ahead of the 2024 election, what safeguards can or should be taken with respect to generative AI?" Reid, what do you think?

MR. HOFFMAN: It's a great question, Gregory, and it's one of the things that I think is part of the reason why the White House is paying attention. And, you know, in addition to its general care about governance and kind of our society, hence the recent meetings.

I think the kinds of things we need to do is we need to say, well, we need to actually have a higher level of kind of validation of who the information is from, is it from someone who is, for example, in the U.S. case, a U.S. citizen, is this actually, in fact, their content that they are generating as a human being? I think we need to pay more attention to that. I think the platform is going to help with that.

I think we need to have--you know, obviously we need to be attuned to the possibilities of deep fakes. Deep fakes are, you know, where it's not just, obviously, language but, you know, you can create videos and audio, and I think what's going to play out with that. Because I think it's something we have to be quite careful about.

Now all of this, I think, I think we're going to run the experiment, a little unfortunately, just because we have difficulties as a society agreeing on what civil discourse looks like and what's an appropriate thing to do. Like if someone goes onto social media and starts yelling, "Vaccines are a plot by the government to put chips in all human beings," we go, "Oh, that's fine. That's great." And like, well, that really degrades our responses as a society to a pandemic and to all of our healths and our childrens' health, and all the rest. And I think we need to sort through that kind of stuff, and we don't really have the right discourse mechanisms for doing that.

And, you know, one of them obviously is freedom of speech and freedom of reach, and that is, again, within the AI content is, well, what gets amplified and how is that all discovered, is one of the things that will matter within the electoral context. So those kinds of things we can navigate even as we discuss what the First Amendment means in terms of freedom of speech and what does that really mean. Because, by the way, we do have regulation on speech, like truth in advertising, you know, the proverbial yelling fire in the crowded movie theater and other kinds of things, I think are things that we need to kind of apply those principles in the modern age.

So it's a great question, Gregory, and hopefully we will navigate our way through it.

MS. PASSARIELLO: I mean, it is such an interesting question, and such an important question because as we know, tech is developing so quickly. You point to, you know, social media and the kinds of content moderation, and yet we see that there are, you know, that is very much an imperfect situation still, so many years after social media has been very much a part of our society. Even with the shootings in Texas over the weekend, you know, that kind of content surfacing on social media and there being debate about that.

So what makes you think that there can be effective content moderation of this even bigger tool of generative AI, and that it is not just too big for these companies to actually be able to have some control over?

MR. HOFFMAN: Well, the two big question -- answer is fairly obvious, which is any skill challenge that you are trying to do, whether it even as much as economic justice or criminal justice, medical, technology is between 30 and 80 percent of the answer. So for example, AI can help with the moderation too. So I actually think that even in places where technology provides some of the challenges or some of the new developments that we need to navigate, that is, again, not pause, go into the future. Technology can be part of the solution in order to do this.

And so, you know, obviously, watching for generated AI that is trying to be politically deceptive, manipulative, you know, et cetera, you know, like, for example, the Russians like to create discord within our society. That is just a better universe for them. And the fact that we have people who don't call them out on that within our media ecosystem is enormously destructive, and frankly, I think anti-patriotic because, you know, like let's not have their interference in the discourse. And I think technology can provide a solution, and part of the bigness that you are referring to, well, technology is part of the answer.

MS. PASSARIELLO: I mean, it is a fascinating question, and yes, it definitely seems like technology can be part of the answer. We also see that, for instance, when we are thinking about foreign, disruptive propaganda that China has been an increasing force, and, of course, has a very, you know, robust generative AI industry as well. How are you thinking about the role that China is playing in disinformation, especially ahead of 2024?

MR. HOFFMAN: Well so far we have seen the Russians a lot more active than the Chinese, you know, 2016, 2020. A little bit of China, culturally, tends to feel that in a stable collected world order they will do well, so they tend to not like to destabilize, unlike the Russians.

I am quite certain that as we get to higher and higher levels of conflict that question will get revisited. But I think that one of the reasons why I tend to speak about like we should compete very strongly with China but staying connected is good, is because kind of a connected global order is one of the things that is generally helpful, and the Chinese are generally more on the side of, you know, their doctrine of peaceful growth.

And so, you know, now, I would obviously like them to come out more like on peace in Ukraine and not support for the Russians in this war of aggression, and obviously we are heading towards, from both sides, more intense conflict, which I think we need to navigate. Competition, yes. Disconnection, I think we need to be much more careful about.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Very interesting. We have meandered from generative AI to politics, so I have to ask you about the news today, which is that a verdict was just reached in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Donald Trump. Trump was found liable for battery and disinformation. And this is a lawsuit that you helped finance. You helped finance Jean Carroll's lawsuit.

Tell us a little bit about why you did that, and what do you make of this verdict now?

MR. HOFFMAN: So, you know, it is a standard practice that happens a lot, where there is outside funding of lawsuits. We didn't encourage the lawsuit to happen. We only got on board after she had already filed it and was down the road. So you are not trying to create something that isn't substantively real, that a person isn't really doing. My team looked at it and thought that her voice should be heard, because she was challenging someone who was so much more wealthy and powerful, it shouldn't be squashed. And providing that voice for people who otherwise be ground down by the system or the powerful is, I think, a good thing. Obviously, especially in the case of women, and obviously especially in the case of sexual and other, you know, kind of torture and attack.

So providing that support was something that I felt very happy to do. You know, the press kind of made a big deal of a secret. It's like, look, actually, I back most philanthropy in the world, and most philanthropy I do, I don't like publish a list of it. I just do it. And I think the speaking truth to power and having a woman have her voice, having a chance to be heard and not squashed through the legal courts because she didn't have the money to fully pursue it, I thought was a good thing for society, not just for her.

And obviously the point is that courts should go through their process, and the fact that a court found President Trump guilty doesn't surprise me. And I think that one of the things we stand for as Americans, a rule of law and a good judiciary process, and I think, you know, I think it is a good showing about who Trump really is, as a person, and what kinds of things he has done. And I think that is good working of the American legal system, which is one of the things I think, you know, we are proud about in the world.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Well, Reid, that is going to have to be where we leave it. It is such a timely place to close, because we are out of time.

Thank you so much for joining us here on Washington Post Live, Reid.

MR. HOFFMAN: Thank you as well.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Thanks to all of you for joining here today too. To check out what interviews we have coming up please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and find more information about all our upcoming programs.

I'm Christina Passariello. Thanks again.

[End recorded session]

GiftOutline Gift Article