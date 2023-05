Luke Russert, the son of legendary journalist Tim Russert, was following in his father’s footsteps before he ultimately decided to leave the news industry and chart his own path. On Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Russert joins The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell to discuss his new book, “Look for Me There,” about coming to terms with the loss of his father and what happened when he left Washington, D.C.