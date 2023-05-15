The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Kinsale Drake on spotlighting Native American writers

By
May 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Kinsale Drake is a 23-year-old poet and founder of the NDN Girls Book Club. Drake joins The Post’s Helena Andrews-Dyer to share how the club is amplifying the work of Indigenous authors and encouraging Native youth to write. Next, The Post’s Fenit Nirappil and Tatum Hunter will discuss the Surgeon General’s recent public health advisory on loneliness and the impact on young Americans in an increasingly digital society.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Kinsale Drake

Founder, NDN Girls Book Club


Fenit Nirappil

Health Care Reporter, The Washington Post


Tatum Hunter

Consumer Technology Reporter, The Washington Post


Loading...