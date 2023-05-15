Kinsale Drake on spotlighting Native American writers

Kinsale Drake is a 23-year-old poet and founder of the NDN Girls Book Club. Drake joins The Post’s Helena Andrews-Dyer to share how the club is amplifying the work of Indigenous authors and encouraging Native youth to write. Next, The Post’s Fenit Nirappil and Tatum Hunter will discuss the Surgeon General’s recent public health advisory on loneliness and the impact on young Americans in an increasingly digital society.
Kinsale Drake
Founder, NDN Girls Book Club
Fenit Nirappil
Health Care Reporter, The Washington Post
Tatum Hunter
Consumer Technology Reporter, The Washington Post