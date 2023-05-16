Climate Conversations
Role of innovation and technology in the race to net-zero

May 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Climate, Technology and Sustainability on Tuesday, May 16 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Scientists, companies and governments worldwide are racing to find innovative solutions to limit carbon emissions. On Tuesday, May 16 at 9:00 a.m. ET, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), co-head of the Climate Solutions Caucus, and Evelyn Wang, director at the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), join Washington Post Live for a series of conversations about the role of innovation, technology and federal policy in addressing climate change.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Co-Chair, Climate Solutions Caucus


Evelyn Wang

Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy


Content from Hitachi

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Digital Solutions for a Carbon-Neutral Future

As the United States shifts towards a future focusing on carbon neutrality through the increasing adoption of renewable energy, electric vehicles, and a surge in demand for greener resources, the electric power grid is experiencing unforeseen challenges. In a segment presented by Hitachi, Dr. Bo Yang, Rajesh Devnani, and Patricia Hoffman discuss how, now more than ever, digital solutions are necessary to support the energy industry, where factors such as rapid digitalization, electrification, and the rise of prosumers and self-generating communities are rapidly re-shaping the industry.

Bo Yang

Senior Director, Energy/Power, Hitachi America, Ltd. R&D


Rajesh Devnani

Vice President, Energy & Utilities, Hitachi Vantara


Patricia A. Hoffman

Principal Deputy Director, Grid Deployment Office, Energy Department


