Role of innovation and technology in the race to net-zero

Register for the program here.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Co-Chair, Climate Solutions Caucus
Evelyn Wang
Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy
Content from Hitachi
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Digital Solutions for a Carbon-Neutral Future
As the United States shifts towards a future focusing on carbon neutrality through the increasing adoption of renewable energy, electric vehicles, and a surge in demand for greener resources, the electric power grid is experiencing unforeseen challenges. In a segment presented by Hitachi, Dr. Bo Yang, Rajesh Devnani, and Patricia Hoffman discuss how, now more than ever, digital solutions are necessary to support the energy industry, where factors such as rapid digitalization, electrification, and the rise of prosumers and self-generating communities are rapidly re-shaping the industry.
Bo Yang
Senior Director, Energy/Power, Hitachi America, Ltd. R&D
Rajesh Devnani
Vice President, Energy & Utilities, Hitachi Vantara
Patricia A. Hoffman
Principal Deputy Director, Grid Deployment Office, Energy Department