“Ghosts of Beirut” is a new television series about the manhunt for the terrorist responsible for the deaths of more Americans than anyone else until 9/11, Imad Mughniyeh. On Wednesday, May 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET, actress Dina Shihabi and co-creators Greg Barker and Avi Issacharoff join Washington Post Live to discuss the search for Mughniyeh and how he managed to outsmart the CIA and Mossad for years.