Nneka Ogwumike on leveling the playing field in basketball

As president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, Nneka Ogwumike has championed change for female basketball players, including a groundbreaking collective bargaining agreement for better pay and full salaries during maternity leave. On Wednesday, May 17 at 5:00 p.m. ET, the WNBA champion joins The Post’s sports columnist Jerry Brewer to share her ongoing efforts to close the women’s pay gap in sports and her vision for rebuilding the Los Angeles Sparks’ franchise.