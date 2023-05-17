Transcript: Race in America: Giving Voice with Carlos Simon

Gift Article Share

MR. CAPEHART: Good morning, and welcome to Washington Post Live and another in our series on “Race in America: Giving Voice.” I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post, and this is also being co-produced with the “Capehart” podcast. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Well, May 25th will mark the third anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Inspired by Floyd's life and the promise of an equitable future in America, the Minnesota Orchestra commissioned composer Carlos Simon to create a musical piece reflecting these ideals. The work is called "brea(d)th," and joining me now is its composer, Carlos Simon.

Mr. Simon, welcome to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MR. SIMON: Hi, Jonathan. It's so good to see you. Thank you for having me.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, thank you for being here.

So let's just start at the beginning. Briefly, explain what "brea(d)th" is and also why it's styled so specifically.

MR. SIMON: Sure. Well, the piece in itself, it's in memory of George Floyd, but it's not focusing on the moment, the horrific moment, and these 10 minutes where there's a knee on the neck. The piece, it's really about, you know, the systematic racism that we experience in America and also what do we do after this, you know, the breadth of the task.

And Bamuthi, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, my collaborator and librettist for the piece, one of the things that we wanted to explore is how do we deal with this, this trauma, this issue that we are plagued with in our country and the world, this issue of systematic racism, and how do we deal with it in--on the musical level, you know, on the artistic stage, if you will?

And the piece is--we wanted to use the piece as a platform to discuss and to deal with these issues and to give a call to action, if you will, to those who hear it and in the hall but abroad, you know, just to give us a sense of where are we going, where are we going with this, how do we make a change, and that's really the task that we set out to do when we wrote this piece.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. So one of the things that I found very interesting in terms of how you and Marc Bamuthi Joseph went about doing this is you didn't just get together and decide to sit down and create this music, this piece for the Minnesota Orchestra. You went to Minneapolis, and you talked to the community. I'm fascinated by that. How does talking to the community inform the piece that you delivered?

MR. SIMON: Yeah, sure. I mean, it was an important process for us. We took three trips over the span of year and a half or so, and one of the first places we went was George Floyd Square. And we spent a lot of time there, I think four hours, you know, just kind of sitting in the space and just talking to people, honestly. And, you know, what I discovered was just spending time there, it was--the neighborhood in itself was not much--it was not much different from the neighborhood that I grew up in. You know, there would be times where we'd sit on the porch and have some iced tea and just--you know, and the people would drive by and they'd say, "Hey, how you doing? How's your mama doing?" you know, and it would be like that. And so people in the community were still there, even though people like Marc and I were just visiting. But the body of the community was still there, and they were a part of it. And we were talking to them, and people would drive by and speak and say hello. And so that informed, you know, the work. It's like these are everyday people, and like what happens when the cameras leave?

You know, we all experienced, you know, what happened in D.C. I've lived there, and we--I saw what was happening on the news, right? And that has a certain narrative, but being on the ground and talking to people and getting all these details, all these nuances--and when I sat down to write the piece, a lot of that informed the work. A lot of that informed the music. And, you know, Marc will say the same thing. You know, we've been talking back and forth about creating the work, but being on the ground and just walking around and talking to people, that really helped us to write the piece.

MR. CAPEHART: So I don't know if you know this, but I went to college in Minnesota. I visited George Floyd Square, now two years ago. So I can visualize what you're talking about, and I also remember George Floyd Square before it was George Floyd Square from visits to Minneapolis. And I am curious, Carlos. How do you translate the pain, the frustration, disappointment, anger, maybe even hope in everydayness of the people that you met? How do you translate that into music?

MR. SIMON: Yeah. That's a difficult question, and I don't know if I have a direct answer. But it's--in a way, I do consider myself as a conduit. You know, it's not only channeling something from a higher power but also channeling the energy around me that I've embodied, and, you know, when I sit down at the piano, I'm literally trying to turn the analytical side off that's saying, "Oh, this is a C major chord. This should go to an F sharp or D major chord." It's none of that. I am really just kind of thinking. I'm just embodying the energy that I feel and into music, and as literally, as I sit at the piano, something takes over, and it really is something that I can't explain, Jonathan. And I wish I could.

But I'm--so if you're--I play jazz. I also play gospel music, which is the art form that is heavily based in improvisation.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah.

MR. SIMON: And so I'm using that tool of improvisation to channel the music, and some kind of way, it comes out. And this piece in itself, the music came out of me, and it felt like I was channeling something different there.

So I don't know if I answered your question or not, but that's--

MR. CAPEHART: No, no, no.

MR. SIMON: --just the process of things.

MR. CAPEHART: No, and I totally get what you're saying, and maybe--I mean, I'm not an artist like you are an artist. I'm just an opinion writer, but I have had those moments where I've sat down with people and I've interviewed people, and just the emotion of the moment or of the subject matter and I'm trying to be analytical and trying to--how do I get, how do I write this, but then something takes over, and I just write. And it comes--and it comes out. But you are doing that via music, which to my mind is infinitely harder.

You know, I want to bring something up that Marc Bamuthi Joseph said when talking about "brea(d)th." He says, "brea(d)th" considers American promise and American history written by two people that have an extraordinary relationship with American possibility. From your vantage point, what is the American promise?

MR. SIMON: Wow. Heavy question. It's a lot, and I believe that the American promise is one that we--if I'm a Black artist, for instance, I want to be able to pursue my artistic journey without the issue of race being a factor or pursuing it without the idea of capitalism and that issue of me being Black, being able to kind of tap in and being heard not only as a Black artist but as a composer, as an artist who is reflecting our times.

You know, I have this quote that I ascribe as Nina Simone.

MR. CAPEHART: The Simone quote, I know it well.

MR. SIMON: Yeah. She says, you know, "Artists should reflect the times in which they live," and I want to be able to do that, you know, and then, of course, we are living in a very, very tumultuous time in our country and the world. And it's difficult.

But I think the role of an artist is to show us what we are experiencing in our world, and the American promise, I think, lends itself to the artist to be able to do that freely and not just-- course, I'm speaking from my side as an artistic, you know, writer, but, you know, everybody has their duty. Everybody is gifted with something. And I believe that tapping into that gifting and using your gift for better change, that is the promise that we should be able to do, no matter what our artistic giving or whatever our gifting is.

MR. CAPEHART: You said you were unsure about working on "brea(d)th" because--and I'm going to throw your words back at you. You said, "Writing a piece in response to such a horrific event was something I wasn't prepared to do. It had been done before, and I had already written pieces that responded to Black Lives Matter and police brutality." How was this project different?

MR. SIMON: Well, and that's one of the reasons I said yes, because I talked to Bamuthi, and he says, "Now, listen, I think we could have something different. We could really, really, really try to look for the future, not to focus on those 10 minutes that we all, you know, saw on TV but to look past that, you know, and to include it." Yes. We aren't going talk about it in the piece, but what is the breadth of the task at hand? It's a call to action. It's what do we all have to do collectively in order to make a better future.

One of the most powerful things that he says--and it's the last movement of the work--is so much work has been done, but who does the work that's still left? And that's the last line that we hear in the piece. So in a way, we are--Bamuthi and I, we wanted to--for the audience to leave with something, leave with a call of action. What is my duty? What is my purpose in making the world a better place? And to combat racism, you know, if racism is systematic, anti-racism also has to be systematic, and so what is your part in that, in that system?

MR. CAPEHART: How would you describe "brea(d)th" for those who haven't seen it yet? Because didn't it just debut? Didn't it just premiere?

MR. SIMON: It's tomorrow. Tomorrow, yeah. We have the debut tomorrow.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh. Oh, it is Thursday, May 18th.

MR. SIMON: It's the Thursday. Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: So for who--well, let me backtrack. Who are your inspirations when it comes to composing? Do you have a--do you have a favorite composer or musician who--for whom that you go to that well when seeking inspiration?

MR. SIMON: Well, it really depends on what I'm writing, but I love gospel music. There's nothing like gospel. I grew up with listening to gospel music. In fact, we couldn't listen to anything else in our house other than gospel.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, because your dad is a preacher.

MR. SIMON: My dad is a preacher.

MR. CAPEHART: There are generations of preachers, right, in your family?

MR. SIMON: Three generations of preachers. Yes, yes. And so we--very conservative house. We could maybe sneak in a little jazz, you know, maybe a little classical, and in fact, that's when I--that's what opened my ears to, you know, the one--the off chance that there was classical music playing on the radio in the car. And I was like, "What is that sound?" you know, it's incredible. And so that led me down the path of discovering, you know, Beethoven and Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky.

MR. CAPEHART: Rachmaninoff.

MR. SIMON: I love Russian composers. I love Russian composers.

MR. CAPEHART: Shostakovich. Come on.

MR. SIMON: Yes, Shostakovich. I love it. It's something in the music that it's rich, and I gravitate to that, you know, to that sound. But also blending the sound of the western classical idiom with gospel music and jazz and the music that I grew up with and I heard every day, all the time. And so that's really been, you know, my mission to kind of blend these worlds.

And so any composer that can do that and has been doing that, I'm thinking about composers like Aaron Copland who's known for, you know, the American sound, you know, and classical music, but also composers like William Grant Still, who are--African American, the dean, who's considered the dean of African American composers. Florence Price. And these composers who were using music of the people, you know, folk tunes, if you will, and bringing it to the concert stage and bring it to like orchestras and classical music. So that is where I'm--you know, those are my inspirations, you know, following a model.

MR. CAPEHART: So I asked that question because I'm trying to get a sense of what "brea(d)th" will sound like. It's four movements, but I have now a better understanding between--and I cannot wait to hear this mix of gospel, which I'm sure I'll hear the influences in there, but, you know, Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich, those are acquired tastes. And I love them because they're big. They're dramatic. They're sweeping. They're almost--they're almost cinematic. And then you throw in Aaron Copland, and it seems to be--it's your work. So you tell me if I'm wrong, but is that what you're going for with "brea(d)th" is this deeply American, deeply African American but with us--not but--with a sweep and a range that soars beyond the subject matter that's inspired this work?

MR. SIMON: Sure. Well, the piece--the forces that I have is massive. We had rehearsal yesterday and 250 people on stage, right?

MR. CAPEHART: Holy smokes.

MR. SIMON: So we have the orchestra, which is about 80-plus, 90-plus people on stage. We have a choir, which is a hundred, about 150 or so. And then right dead center is Marc Bamuthi Joseph. He is a spoken-word artist, and really, he is the griot of the--he's speaking and, you know, the soloist. He's dead-front center, and I built the piece around him and what he's speaking. So musically speaking, yes, you will hear very--like sweeping orchestral, angular, melodic lines in the--in the orchestra, which is, you know, very akin to Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, but it can be--I have to pare it down. I kind of go in with the gloves on because I want the text heard, and--sorry--with the gloves off. I'm making a boxing metaphor.

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MR. SIMON: But just allowing the text to come through because I do want people to hear it. You know, it's not just about the music in itself. There are moments where I bring in the orchestra, and it's just the orchestra by itself playing.

In fact, one of the works--in fact, I wrote a piece called "elegy" in 2014 for Trayvon Martin, and it was one of the first pieces that I wrote that was, I guess, socially driven to like social justice, and it made sense for the piece to live within this work because it was for Trayvon Martin. And that was in 2014.

And here we are, you know, years later, and the list of people, of Black bodies that have been murdered, it has grown exponentially. So it made sense for the piece to live in the work for George Floyd, and that piece is very--it has the very lush lines. It's very romantic in the nature, and it's just with strings, so very intimate.

So we--and this--I wanted to pare it, really, really bring it down there. Of course, there are moments where it's just Marc. You know, like he has this idea. It feels like he's like in a coffee club, you know. So I have the orchestra play very lightly, almost like jazzy blues, bending, you know, bending the strings, and the horns are sort of like in a very Duke Ellington sound.

But so the piece in itself has a lot of varying styles, varying styles from--ranging from Tchaikovsky to John Williams, to Duke Ellington to--and so many others. But I'd like to consider myself as a composer who likes to draw on different idioms and musical styles.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, we've mentioned his--you've mentioned his name many, many times: Bamuthi. This isn't your first time working on a piece together. What's it like working with him, and why does--why is he seemingly the perfect musical partner?

MR. SIMON: Yeah. That's my brother. Like we--I feel like we share a brain, you know, and he--I met him on--we were working together on a concert in Arizona, and the concert was around classical music and the idea of classical music being, I guess, a conglomerate of so many different things and how many--how the stories can be told on the classical stage, many different stories, including composers of color and women and so many other composers that you don't hear about, other than Beethoven and Bach and, you know, the standards. And we connected on that level, and I was like we have to work together.

And at that point, I had just moved to D.C., and he had moved to--he was there at the Kennedy Center. And we--got the position at the Kennedy Center a couple years later, and we started working on a piece that was around this idea of social justice and really both of that--really to answer your question, we both have this platform for social justice and using art as a means of telling a story and hopefully, you know, giving some change.

But we are--on another level, we're both Morehouse graduates. Shout-out to Morehouse and Morehouse College. And even though he's 10 years older than I am, I have to get on him about that.

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MR. SIMON: But we share that. We share that, and of course, you know, it's storytelling.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, right. You are a Grammy-nominated composer. Your album, "Requiem for the Enslaved," was nominated for the 2023 Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition, and the project was inspired by the enslaved people who were sold by Georgetown University, where you are currently serving as an assistant music professor. Talk to me about that project and how uncomfortable or comfortable it was to write a piece that held the mirror up to the institution you work for.

MR. SIMON: Yeah. Well, when I joined in 2019, the university was already doing work to understand its role in slavery, and I was--I wanted to join in the conversation on an artistic level, you know.

And so I went to--I went to the top, went to the provost, you know, and said, hey, listen I really want to write a piece about this. And they were supportive. They were--they sponsored a trip to--for me to visit the plantations down in Maringouin, Louisiana, where many of those enslaved people were sold in 1838. I got a chance to take a trip there for a whole week and, you know, talk to people, talk to descendants, talk to--and go visit the graves where many of those enslaved people were buried. And again, it's some of the same type of research, and it just embodied that--the emotion, but came back and wrote the piece and, you know, I visit the archives at Georgetown. And then actually seeing the bill of sale where many--actually the names of 272 souls were listed, you know, with their ages and their relation to one another--one another.

So looking at that bill of sale, yes, it's a document that has seemingly, you know, very trite information, but there--for me, it was a story there. There was something. The humanity was in the document, and I--that's what I wanted to bring in the piece and to show, you know, what is it like to be owned by a person, you know, and to feel like you are not a human and to be listed on the same document as wheat and barley and having a price assigned to you? So that was, you know, the goal of the piece is to honor these men, women, and children but also to show how slavery is linked to systematic racism, and you can't get away from that.

MR. CAPEHART: So when you went to--when you went down and you visited the graves, I'm just curious. Were the graves marked, or were they unmarked?

MR. SIMON: It's so crazy. So in South and especially in Maringouin, there was two sides of the cemetery, you know. It's where one side where you have the White people were buried and--but you have the Black side, and you could see the graves were sunken, could barely--on the Black side, you can barely tell, you know, what the--there was maybe like some headstone there sometimes, but on the White side, it was completely risen for some reason. It was very striking to see.

But I was able to see, you know, there was--some of the descendants were able to mark the graves where they knew that their descendants were, and then we had--they gave us a tour. I went with some other professors and some students as well. So yeah, it was just really mind-boggling to see.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I asked that question because for my MSNBC show, I did a story about a story that was on the front page--in The Washington Post about a Black family that bought a plantation house, and it turned out that that family, their ancestors were enslaved on that plantation. And so they gave me a tour, and they took me to where the enslaved were buried, way away from the house, just in the middle of some trees and the sunken graves and just a rock. And depending on the size of the rock, if there was a rock, you--they kind of figured if it was a big rock, it was an adult, it was a little rock, it was a baby. And just to see that with my own eyes was just to think these folks, it was as if they were thrown away.

MR. SIMON: Right.

MR. CAPEHART: And so I'm wondering for you, in seeing those graves, how that--how that may have moved you or impacted what you ended up composing?

MR. SIMON: Yeah. Well, I mean, there were a lot of these moments where I embodied it, you know, and there was actually one moment where I went to the actual plantation. It actually still exists with sugarcane. They went from--these enslaved people went from cropping tobacco in Maryland to cropping sugarcane in the sweltering heat of Louisiana. And this--that--the moment where I set foot on this plantation, it was a massive field. I mean, it had to be at least two miles, and it was completely--it wasn't--and the sugarcane wasn't in season. So it was completely flat, and I can see all the way through the two miles at least.

But what's striking was there was a tree right in the dead center, in the middle of the field, and along with that, there was--right where I was standing was a bell, which signaled--it was still there. And oftentimes, the masters would ring the bell to cue a different shift in the day. And ringing that bell, imagine how terrifying that would sound to say, oh, it's time to go to another job in this sweltering heat, you know, and seeing all--and just being in that space, it was just--the experience in itself was life changing. And when I got to--again, when I sat down to write the piece, the piano, the music kind of came out of me, because I was so emotional. I was so--embodied all these experiences, and it's like I had to get it out. I had to get--just release it.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MR. SIMON: And I'm so grateful for music to have that, just to be able to--as an outlet, you know.

MR. CAPEHART: A release.

MR. SIMON: Yes.

MR. CAPEHART: Last question for you, Carlos. In the end, what do you hope people take away from "brea(d)th" once they've heard it?

MR. SIMON: It's very simple. Call to action. What's your task? What is your duty? What is--we all have a gifting, but what is your job in dismantling racism but also being a part of the anti-racist system? And yes, my job is music, but, you know, someone else may have a different position, a seat at the table that will embody some change. And so my hope is that we--those who listen and who are there at the performance, they will be able to find some sense of duty, call to action, and be able to spark some change.

MR. CAPEHART: The next time we get together, I'm going to have to ask you about "The Blacknificent Seven," but we don't have time.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: We are out of time. Carlos Simon, Grammy nominated, Kennedy Center composer in residence, and composer of "brea(d)th" for the Minnesota Orchestra, thank you so much for coming to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MR. SIMON: Thank you, Jonathan. It's a pleasure to be here.

And thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, associate editor of The Washington Post. Thank you for watching "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

