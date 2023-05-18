118th Congress
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Key House Republican moderate on debt ceiling debate

By
May 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Washington Post Live 118th Congress with Rep. David Joyce on Thursday, May 18 at 9:00 a.m. ET Headshot of Rep. David Joyce

Register for the program here.

Amidst the intensifying standoff in Washington over the debt ceiling, lawmakers could have just weeks to avert global economic panic. On Thursday, May 18 at 9:00 a.m. ET, join The Post’s senior congressional correspondent Paul Kane for a conversation with Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), chair of the Republican Governance Group and a member of key appropriations committees, about the latest with the negotiations in Congress and the possibility for forging compromise in a narrowly divided House.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio)


Loading...