Transcript: 118th Congress: Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio)

Gift Article Share

MR. KANE: Good morning. I’m Paul Kane, senior congressional correspondent and columnist for The Washington Post. Welcome to Washington Post Live. Today our guest is Congressman David Joyce of Ohio, a Republican. He's chair of the Republican Governance Group. We'll get to that later and explain all the details there, but first of all, good morning, Congressman. How are you?

REP. JOYCE: Good morning, Paul. I didn't know it was you. It's my lucky day.

[Laughter]

MR. KANE: Yeah. Good to see you again. Usually, we see each other walking through the halls or outside the--on the Capitol steps, but so we're here doing this by video this morning.

Listen, we got to get to something right away.

REP. JOYCE: Sure.

MR. KANE: I know as a longtime prosecutor, local prosecutor, you cannot talk about the cases that you would be handling. You can't talk about the details of the cases that you would be handling, and that applies to the House Ethics Committee for which you have recently been named the chair of what's called an "investigative subcommittee" into the matter of--all matters of things related to George Santos.

Advertisement

There was a vote yesterday, which sort of was a Democratic attempt to try to expel Santos, and the Republicans essentially re-referred the entire matter to the Ethics Committee. And, you know, you are--this little investigative subcommittee is working. What can you tell us about the process of how this will unfold, how long it will take to bring some sort of resolution to this? Is there anything you can get--hint at about that? Because you have colleagues on your side of the aisle saying that this is all going to be done in 60 days. So how do you address those concerns?

REP. JOYCE: Well, justice has no time period, first off. And I realize, normally, I would never comment on about--there is some confusion out there, as I woke up to my cell phone ticking off this morning because there must have been a column somewhere that brought this up.

So let me get to--and I appreciate The Washington Post, because I have voted present in the past, and people go, "Well, why would you vote present?" Because you're going to sit in judgment of the case, and it's being referred to you. So I'm certainly not going to go out and speculate as to what the outcome is going to be, because that wouldn't be fair to whoever is appearing before us.

Advertisement

So what I've done in this case, yesterday, was to refer it back to the committee because we are--it's out there that we've been investigating this matter, and believe it or not, we can walk and chew gum at the same time. The ethics decisions can be bifurcated from those that are criminal. DOJ will take care of all those criminal matters and those that are considered unethical behavior or conduct unbecoming a member of Congress or something that we still have the ability to entertain, and we'll continue to do so.

MR. KANE: So for the laymen out there, things that are called "conduct unbecoming," that's a catchphrase to deal with matters that Congress doesn't quite foresee, I think. There's a really big rules book that tells you what you can and cannot do. But then especially in this new modern technology age, we don't foresee everything that's coming. So there is that sort of phrase where if you are just doing stuff that is unbecoming of a member of Congress, that you can met out punishment in that regard.

So maybe like faking your entire résumé, which might not be a crime, per se, could also be conduct unbecoming?

Advertisement

REP. JOYCE: Well, I wouldn't get into the substance of any of the allegations, because it's not fair to the person who's before you.

MR. KANE: Sure.

REP. JOYCE: And the one thing you want to do, obviously, is maintain the dignity of the proceeding so that everyone deserves a fair shot. And it helps--there's precedent there that go back to Representative Fortenberry or Collins or other folks, that they weren't--they were still members and were voting, even though they weren't on committees, until they were actually convicted, and then they were forced to leave the chamber.

The conduct aspect of this--so it's interesting, Paul, and I made a motion at the end of last year before Rules Committee that we set up a standing committee to go through our ethics rules, because they were written back in the late eighties, nineties, with very few updates, and just think, the cell phone wasn't that active really then, nor was all the social media or the things that are put out there.

Advertisement

So in the rules of conduct, at that point, it had you can only go on to an event with your husband or wife. Well, let's face it. The world has changed since then as well. So we need to adapt to the rules in the presence of everyday society, and I'm confident that eventually Speaker McCarthy will get there. He's just had a little bit on his plate recently. But, you know, eventually, we'll get the standing committee and update our ethics policies and procedures.

And it takes into consideration those things that--you know, people can say ignorant things every day, and the First Amendment obviously protects them. That doesn't necessarily mean that they're unfit for conduct or unfit here. That's something that--it has to take a little bit more than that where they bring disdain or contempt on to the House and the members of the House by their actions or their words.

So I think it's important that we define what those things are. We just had that at the beginning of the year with the Ilhan Omar case, and you had it the last session when the Democrats are in charge and they wanted to take Marjorie Taylor Greene off committee. It's--we have to define what it is that--what that conduct is so people can know and understand, and to be truthful, Paul, that's what got me on the damn committee was that I stood up on behalf of Marjorie Taylor Greene and said, look, we may not agree with what she said, but she was elected by 750,000 constituents in her district who said that they knew what she was saying and they elected her. Who are we to say this is not good for us or not in the best interest of the Congress?

Advertisement

MR. KANE: Where do you think the lines should be in terms of behavior that happened before you were a member of Congress? Is that just sort of walled off in terms of whether or not there should be some sort of sanction, punishment for bad behavior that we realize after the fact when you're already a member? In the case of Marjorie Taylor Greene, you're right. Some of the actions that the Democrats were complaining about went back to 2017, and she wasn't even thinking about running for Congress at that point. But, you know, sometimes people take action while they are running for Congress and do certain things that are an attempt to maybe pull one over on their voters in order to get to Congress. Is there a time frame there where you think, well, we should consider that, something that House Ethics can look into?

REP. JOYCE: Well, I'm a firm believer in the freedom of the press in the media to get to the bottom of these things. I'm personally surprised at some of the things that have come up, weren't written about before by media on people's background, but, you know, it is--I wanted to think that we should all comport with standard rules of ethics and common sense. And the way I've managed to hold my seat in a purple district is I tell people at home, I'm going to tell you the truth, good, bad, or indifferent. We can all deal with the truth.

MR. KANE: Yeah.

Advertisement

REP. JOYCE: And I hope I have educated citizens in my district who make their best decisions based upon the fact that they may not like a certain decision of mine, but they know overall I'm trying to work in their best interests. And I'm working for the 750,000 people I've represented.

Now, do the people say things and be held in judgment after they're elected and then they get here? That's another thing that we needed to discuss is to--if somebody's--you have--we're only allowed to judge your conduct after the Speaker takes over and creates the Ethics Committee and starts, sets the standards for the year going forward. But what do you do with people who have done that prior to getting here? And that's a very good point. And one of the other things I raised on why we need a standing committee to review this, because it's unfortunately happened to us, and then it happened to them with Ilhan. And so I think we should just declare a truce until we come up with some type of standards in which everyone could be measured and understand that they're violating those standards if, in fact, they do.

MR. KANE: Gotcha. Okay. On to the policy stuff. Let's begin with the fact that you are a natural-born optimist literally, literally optimistic because your birthday is St. Patrick's Day, and as an Irish Catholic, you can't help but always be optimistic. That said--

Advertisement

REP. JOYCE: The glass is always half full, and there's another bottle around here somewhere.

[Laughter]

MR. KANE: Now, can you guarantee for this audience with all that optimism that everything's going to be fine by June 1st; we're going to be fine; the debt ceiling is going to be lifted; there will be some sort of agreement, negotiation; everything's going to be fine, or how much of your Cleveland Brown fandom and perennial doom and gloom is still lurking in the background?

REP. JOYCE: Well, you know, I believe that the negotiations are taking place to get to an end result to cure the problem with the debt ceiling, and I just saw Garret this morning when I was working out. He was swimming. I was bugging him while he was taking his swim, you know, to go through some stuff. It's great that--I think one of the problems I had up until Tuesday is you had too many chefs in the room, and in order to get to where they need to go, you have talented folks like Steve Ricchetti and Shalanda Young from the president's office, and now you have Garret, who I have full confidence and respect in. I've worked closely with him over the years, and they both have the respect of their bosses, the president, and Kevin.

Advertisement

And I believe the Speaker has appointed him for that reason, and we have an idea where we're supposed to go. It's not going to be exactly what we sent over in the first place, but, Paul, we were the only game in town. There was no other offer out there until we passed it, and so we passed it, and we put in spending cuts. Come back to us. Talk to us what--where you can be. I mean, some of our folks, obviously, I've heard and read in your columns and in the media that they're being unrealistic, that that was a starting point and we want more. No, that was a starting point, and now, you know, we're waiting for the next volley back, and we're considering to work towards that.

And the June 1st deadline, you know, that moved up very quickly after we passed it because no one expected--no one in this town expected this to pass, and so it passed. And now last week, we passed the border bill, no one really expected to pass. And so there's some momentum there. There's memory muscle going forward to allow them to realize that we can work and we can function and we can continue to move forward.

Now, I hope that the status of this will be making progress towards getting it done by June 1st or putting something in place that, if we need to buy a little more time, gets us beyond there. But I can sincerely tell you that there's--we do not want to fail on the debt ceiling. That's not going to happen.

MR. KANE: Okay.

REP. JOYCE: And I think it's very important we get to that deal.

MR. KANE: All right. So that Garret who you're referencing is Congressman Garrett Graves--

REP. JOYCE: Yes. I'm sorry.

MR. KANE: --from Louisiana, just outside Baton Rouge, for those viewers sort of just tuning in.

How unusual is it to have a rank-and-file member like him? He's well known throughout your conference and pretty well liked, but he doesn't hold any leadership position. He doesn't hold a committee, full committee gavel. It's kind of unusual to see somebody stepping up as the lead negotiator with the presidential team sort of representing the entire Republican outfit in Congress, House and Senate. How prepared is he for this role?

REP. JOYCE: Well, as I tell folks when I'm working around here, you're only ever truly worth your handshake and your word. That's my father instilled in us, and that's something that, you know, having the trust of somebody, when you build up that trust--Garret has done that with members, but obviously, he's certainly done it with the Speaker. And so the Speaker trusts him and believes in him, that he'll work in the best interest of our conference in trying to get to the goals. He's a deeply talented man. He's got a flawed sense of humor but a deeply--

[Laughter]

REP. JOYCE: --sound man in making good decisions and realizing that he's representing the need to get to 218 votes. And he's--I've been working with him with the "five family" structure, that the Speaker calls it, and been working very closely with him, and he is very good about keeping you up to date. I mean, you're getting 2 a.m. texts from him saying, you know, this is the status of what's going on, so we can then get that out to our folks. And I trust him, and I know that certainly the Speaker trusts him, and look forward to getting our results soon.

MR. KANE: All right. So you just referenced the five families, a perfect transition into what I want to get to next. So again, there are five ideological caucuses inside the Republican Conference ranging from the House Freedom Caucus, the Republican Steering Committee of the two really conservative ones. Then there is the Republican Main Street Group, which is kind of a sort of middle-of-the-road conservative-ish. The Republican Governance Group, that is what you are the chair of. It used to be called the "Tuesday Group."

Let's pretend you're on a flight home to Cleveland, and somebody asks you, "The Republican Governance Group, what is that?" How do you describe what your caucus is and what your role is as a leader in those five ideological group meetings?

REP. JOYCE: Well, our group is roughly 48 members. We consider ourselves the majority makers. We run in--maybe 10 folks in our group are running in Biden-plus districts. So I think it's important because we look at legislation as a group, and no one tells each other how to vote or we just want to make sure. And my duty, I believe, as the chairman, is to make sure all of our members have the information necessary so they can make an intelligent decision on the vote that's stands before them and understand the--that we got to move forward and we got to continue to move forward in that.

I think we attack legislation in the--with the framework of getting to 218, one, and doing what's the interest in--the best interest of the country because it's important that these individuals can go home and then, if their vote is getting panned in the media or panned by some of the members of the far right or that's--my friend Mario Díaz-Balart calls them the "exotics"--that they'll at least be able to have, in their quiver, enough to be able to take on what's ever coming their way.

So our group is--we used to meet on Tuesdays for a brown-bag lunch. We've upgraded now because it was one of us picks up lunch every 48 days or every 48 weeks, so it's not too much of an imposition to buy lunch.

MR. KANE: Okay. The exotics, that's your--okay. Díaz-Balart coined the phrase. You use it a lot, referring to those folks--you mentioned Marjorie Taylor Greene--and some of the others that were holding out against Speaker McCarthy back in early January. Inside those five families, how are things going with relating--with relation to this debt ceiling? There is a--you know, there's a path here where you could get a bill that maybe has 150 or so House Republicans voting for it. There's also a path where you could see support kind of collapsing, and there's only 30 or 40. What is your--what is your own sort of guidepost there of where you want to see the deal come in that can get a real big majority of House Republicans along with the bipartisan collection of Democrats in both the House and Senate and Republicans in the Senate?

REP. JOYCE: Well, I've been one of those 30 or 40 many times in the past--

MR. KANE: Yeah.

REP. JOYCE: --with my seat on Appropriations.

But--and the other thing is Marjorie Taylor Greene was never against Kevin for Speaker. Boebert and Gaetz and those folks were, but--

MR. KANE: Sure.

REP. JOYCE: --so be it. But look, the one thing that out of that two months that we--before the January 3rd and those three or four days after, has produced a working group. They call it the "five families." And I got to tell you, this is the first time in a decade that we've had situations like we have with H.R. 1 or 2 where you're sitting down with the Speaker or Garret and the five of us and talking through the issues together as a group, you know, and so it's great to have Scott Perry there sitting next to you. And he puts in his view of it, and he goes--and, you know, speaks very frankly look like, "Look, I don't--this isn't something my members are going to like." We push right back saying, "Well, guess what? A lot of our members don't like it either." And through that, start talking about those things we can agree on and sort of put the disagreements on the side and work those in, and we've managed to get to 218 twice. And it's been pretty successful.

And again, that muscle memory of these folks start to realize that this is what momentum is all about. This is what being in majority is all about. You have to move the bills.

I'm hoping, but then again, I'm a Browns fan, Paul.

MR. KANE: [Laughs]

REP. JOYCE: I'm hoping that eventually we get some of our friends to come over and we start to get on some bills that where we'd get a bipartisan production, because as you well know, we take over and we start to take it the tack in one way, and God forbid, but two years from now, majority moves the other direction and they go in that direction. That's not good for business. That's not good for America. You guys are--people at home are making their plans for six months out, one year, five years out, and here we are trying to get to June 1st.

MR. KANE: Yeah. Okay.

REP. JOYCE: So we start to develop and get back to where we used to be under the O'Neill-Reagan years.

MR. KANE: Do you have a favorite scene or character from "The Godfather"?

REP. JOYCE: [Laughs] Well, you know, for an Irish kid, I know all of it, all three of them pretty well, but, you know, that's why I was giving Kevin the business because he kept talking about the five families. And I didn't like that idea. I think it's a horrible one. But the five families were--two families came together and made an agreement so they would stop fighting with each other.

And one time, he got up from the room, and he says, you know, "If I see the bag on the table, I'll know that you're with me," and that goes back to Michael with Hyman Roth and the deal in Havana, which had nothing to do with the five families. So I was like if you're going to start quoting "Godfather," at least get it right.

[Laughter]

MR. KANE: You know, so the five families end up in a lot of--you know, a lot of shooting. There's a lot of strife and battle. So are you guys going to be able to be more accommodating than that?

REP. JOYCE: Yeah. You know, the good part is that I will say for the people who are there at the end working these things through, Scott Perry, Chip Roy, all been very honest brokers. They're not in this for "I want something for Scott Perry" or "I want something for Chip" or any of those folks. They're talking about what it takes to move things forward. They're coming at it with the stance that this is what my district thinks is the right move, and you got to explain to him, well, this is what my district thinks is the right move, and let's get here. No one gets a hundred percent of the way other than my sweetheart Kelly Joyce. [Laughs] The rest of us in this world, we have to negotiate, and so, you know, you don't go in to buy a car or any situation in life thinking that you're going to get the upper hand. You both walk away a little uneasy. You might have paid a little more than you wanted to pay, and the dealer maybe threw in some extras that didn't want to throw in, but you got the car and you move on. I mean, that's the kind of negotiation or the kind of things we have to take into consideration. We're all here, the elected, dually elected by the people we represent to make this country move forward, to do the best of our ability to make it move forward.

MR. KANE: You're a member of the Appropriations Committee, and one of the--one of the things that's under discussion is trying to set what people call the "spending caps deal," which would bees essentially the top line numbers for the funding of federal agencies that is really the biggest thing Congress does every year.

Is there a length of that deal, like three years, four years, five years, two years, that you want to see, that you favor, that most of the Republican Governance Group folks would favor, or are you more concerned about the other efforts to bring home work requirements in entitlement programs? That there have been sort of two competing forces here that Republicans are pushing, and I just wonder where you come down and which part of the dial are you focused on for the most part.

REP. JOYCE: Well, for appropriations, I think we've always held that the two-year budget cap is--or spending caps are at least set your numbers and targets so you can move forward. We're not pushing for that necessarily, but not to exceed two years, because the appropriations process of putting out that bill year after year is what gives us the oversight. So to say we're going to do two-year appropriation bills or two-year spending bills isn't where anybody in appropriations world is coming from. That's our job, and every year we're going to make sure that we oversee it. But at least we know what the top line numbers are when you do that.

As to the negotiations, look, we started off. We're the only game in town. We passed the bill. It moved out. We've gained something already because President Biden said that he would never negotiate. It was going to be a clean debt ceiling or nothing. Well, now he's talking about the things that are necessary to put this debt ceiling package together. So we've already won something out of this administration by getting them to the table and then having them put two people in place that are just going to start working on those things and making progress as to what can be done.

I don't really come in this with any line in the sand that this has to be done or that has to be done, and I don't think any of our members necessarily do. We're waiting to see that those are the things that we put out there. What is the administration willing to offer back to try to get to where we need so they realize--and then certainly, as I said before, Senator Biden, Vice President Biden--he's actually part of the mix when he fixed the problems in '11--and now president Biden, he's been in this wheelhouse before and this isn't new to him. And I think it's important that he remembers that it's going to take that consensus to move forward. And I think whenever the bill--

MR. KANE: Do you think--

REP. JOYCE: Go ahead.

MR. KANE: I didn't want to cut you off there, but I want to ask--talk about the national Republican Party as things unfold on the bigger scale, the presidential scale. When you look at what's happening in the Republican presidential primary field right now, are you comfortable? Would you like to see more people in this race? It seems as if there's one domineering figure, one who's sort of standing out on the sidelines, and then a bunch of other characters who have yet to take off. So what's your feeling about this race as it's unfolding right now?

REP. JOYCE: No, Paul, I'm not announcing my candidacy today.

[Laughter]

REP. JOYCE: No, I think the field hasn't been set yet. I think it's--there's a lot of folks out there. There's probably a lot more folks going to get in. And the one thing about the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, although they're being held back because they have a--the sitting president obviously, but there's a lot of good strong members in both the House and the Senate and throughout the country, the governors, that could step up and will make it interesting.

And I'll respect whatever the electorate and the primary system delivers for the Republicans and look forward to going forward, working with whoever that is, to make our country a better place.

MR. KANE: Are you worried that the party has been viewed, especially in light of the 2022 midterms where your folks won the majority in the House--but it felt as if you came up about 10 or 15 seats short of where you could have gone, and then you lost a seat in the Senate and still remain in the minority. Do you worry that the party is being viewed too extremely? And that could be on all ranges of issues, including abortion, including January 6th, and the 2020 elections. How do you move the party more toward the Governance Group and your worldview?

REP. JOYCE: Obviously, the districts are a little bit different everywhere, so that's what the candidates from that district reflect. But I do believe that it's important for us to put out our best candidates into the field and then make sure they have the wherewithal to compete.

As friends have said in the past, you raise money for your campaign, not just to raise the money, but so you could tell the truth about yourself because you know the opposition's always going to say--tell their version of who you are. And I could tell you, when I ran, I didn't recognize that guy. I don't know who that guy was running against. [Laughs]

So I think it's important that we continue to put good people on the field and make sure they have the wherewithal to do it, and there's been some surprise people. You know, people who got in here and they looked like they were going to be different than what they--when they got here, they proved to be part of a working solution rather than the far-out fringe.

Now, there's some people, as you well know, who, you know, that they'll disagree that it's Thursday and it's nighttime out. They're just always going to take the opposite position because that's their shtick. They want to--they go out there, and if we're all going in one direction, they'll go the other one and beat their chest, and they're the only ones with common sense here in this town. I'd like to think that if we continue to do the things we're doing, if we continue to fix the problems here that we see and show that we can manage and work government and make it so now that we can actually put projects on back at home and point to those projects that we're getting done, eventually people in their district will say, "Well, what have you done for me lately?" Other than being on TV and building yourself up and making us all look foolish, like people think that--you know, how could we be behind you when you're making a fool of yourself every day on TV? You know, that has to wear into the mix too, and hopefully, that the citizens will--and their district will wake up and--or their state and put in somebody better.

MR. KANE: Has the party changed? You ran in 2012, and it was the Speaker Boehner era. Yesterday was the portrait unveiling of Speaker Paul Ryan, and it was overseen by Speaker McCarthy. How much has the party changed in those ten years, ten-and-a-half years since you first won your House seat?

REP. JOYCE: Certainly, I think the party has evolved a little farther to the right. Unfortunately, the opposition has moved farther to the left, but I think America is always just little center right, center left. I don't think the deviation is that big when you get down to the people in our district.

As to the Speakers, you know, I love John Boehner, obviously, being a Buckeye, and he was here when I got here, and I have the utmost respect for him. Paul came in, but I'd say John was sort of checking out already. He knew he wanted to leave. Paul came in. He didn't want to be Speaker. He just wanted be the chairman of Ways and Means. He was drafted. And it takes a certain breed of cat to be the Speaker because you're always herding cats.

And so with Kevin, I've seen the most collaborative approach that I've ever witnessed, and I think it goes exactly to Kevin's style, who Kevin is. Kevin is great at not telling you it's going to be this way or that way. He's good on putting people in the room who have conflicting viewpoints and letting them work it out and work to a consensus, and so far, it's working very well, and I hope it continues to work that way. And he continues to make sure that people are being heard, and people say, "Well, you know, what's your access to him?" I could text him right now, and he'll text you right back. He may tell you to wait a while, "I'll get back to this afternoon." But he is always in touch. He's always around to be communicated with, and he's just a great guy.

MR. KANE: Okay. Last question for the always-hopeful optimist, St. Patrick Day-born David Joyce. What are the Cleveland Browns going to do next season? What is their record going to be?

REP. JOYCE: What do we have? Seventeen games now?

[Laughter]

MR. KANE: Yeah.

REP. JOYCE: We'll be 9 and 8 or 8 and 9, I think.

MR. KANE: All right. [Laughs]

REP. JOYCE: Hopefully, enough to get everybody to come back again.

[Laughter]

MR. KANE: Okay. Unfortunately, we are out of time. We will have to leave it there. Thanks so much for joining us.

And thanks for all of you for joining us. We will be back here again at Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

GiftOutline Gift Article