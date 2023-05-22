Top business leaders on the prospects for a new climate industrial revolution

A wave of companies has announced new investments in renewable energy, water conservation and other sustainable initiatives to slow the effects of climate change. On Monday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Denise Naguib, vice president of sustainability and supplier diversity for Marriott International, and Ryan Panchadsaram, technical advisor at Kleiner Perkins, about the role of businesses in fighting global warming and whether a new climate industrial revolution could be on the horizon.

In a segment presented by Ecolab, Calvin Emanuel, vice president and general manager of Sustainable Growth Solutions, will discuss why companies no longer need to be forced to choose between profitability or sustainability. The conversation will also cover the inherent link between water and energy and how this nexus not only translates to lowering costs, but it also helps to align with the latest climate legislation and help save our planet. By transforming how business leaders around the world think about – and efficiently manage – water within their operations, companies can reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions while simultaneously propelling business growth.There is a common misconception amongst business leaders that ambitious sustainability and profitability goals can’t possibly co-exist– but it is possible.