Top business leaders on the prospects for a new climate industrial revolution

Register for the program here.
Denise Naguib
Vice President, Sustainability & Supplier Diversity, Marriott International
Ryan Panchadsaram
Adviser, Kleiner Perkins
Content from Ecolab
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Breaking the Myth of the Green Premium
In a segment presented by Ecolab, Calvin Emanuel, vice president and general manager of Sustainable Growth Solutions, will discuss why companies no longer need to be forced to choose between profitability or sustainability. The conversation will also cover the inherent link between water and energy and how this nexus not only translates to lowering costs, but it also helps to align with the latest climate legislation and help save our planet. By transforming how business leaders around the world think about – and efficiently manage – water within their operations, companies can reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions while simultaneously propelling business growth.There is a common misconception amongst business leaders that ambitious sustainability and profitability goals can’t possibly co-exist– but it is possible.
Calvin Emanuel
Vice President & General Manager, Sustainable Growth Solutions, Ecolab