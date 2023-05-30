Transcript: Explaining America with Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics

Gift Article Share

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Washington Post. Today we're going to take another step towards explaining America with chief economist from Moody's Analytics, Mark Zandi. Mark, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight DR. ZANDI: Thank you, Frances. It's good to be with you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mark, the U.S. economy has got the rest of the world on tenterhooks right now. The BBC has been updating its explainers about the debt limit showdown. So we have a deal, at least in principle, and I'd love to ask you what you make of it, what our audience should know about it, and whether it does, in fact, leave America stronger, as Speaker McCarthy said in our introductory video.

DR. ZANDI: Well, I look at this, obviously, from the prism of what does it mean for the economy, the broader economy, and I'll have to say it's about as good as it gets. I mean, given all the various scenarios that could have played out here, I do think this is a reasonably good ending to the story. Hopefully, it is the ending, and they get this across the finish line in the next few days and pass a piece of legislation that the president can sign.

If you kind of add up the totality of all the moving parts here, by my estimate, it will shave as much as 150,000 jobs from the economy by the end of 2024. That's when the peak of the impact will be felt. Now, that's not great. I mean, the economy is struggling. Recession risks are high. If I were king, this isn't what I would do, but 150K in the grand scheme of things is manageable.

Just to provide a little bit of context, the economy currently is providing about 250,000 jobs per month. So 150K is a little over half the job creation in a typical month. It will add about a 10th of a percent to the unemployment rate. Fortunately, the unemployment rate is very low at 3.4 percent, shave a bit off of GDP. So, you know, in the grand scheme of things not great. This isn't what I would do, but, you know, it's manageable.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: It's manageable, but we're not, as you said, quite off the hook yet, including a meeting this afternoon. Tell us a little bit more about whether you expect this to pass and what the implications would be for the U.S. and for the rest of the world if it did not.

DR. ZANDI: Well, at this point, Frances, I'd be shocked if it didn't. You know, it's got a lot of folks with their reputations on the line. You've got the Speaker of the House, you've got the president of the United States that come together. You know, there is--it's not going to be an easy vote. It's clear that folks on the right wing of the Republican Party are not happy with this. They'd like to see much greater cuts to the budget. And the folks on the left of the Democratic Party, they're not so happy with this. They're not very comfortable with the cuts and some of the other aspects of the plan, like the more restrictive work requirements on SNAP, the food stamp program. But I do think there's enough votes in the middle of the Republican party and the Democratic Party to come together and get this done.

It's not going to be very graceful, I suspect, over the next few days, and it may feel at points that lawmakers may not be able to get across the finish line by that June 5th deadline that you mentioned at the start of the conversation. But I think they'll--the odds are very high if they do.

If they don't, if I'm wrong that, well, that will be just a complete utter mess. There's lots of scenarios at that point. None of them are any good. They're all just different flavors of darkness, you know. So that's the reason why you think, at the end of the day, lawmakers will come to terms and pass this legislation.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So take a step back for me, if you would, and tell us how we got here. I mean, the debt ceiling was a matter of--or increasing the debt was a matter of formality for a long time. What's happening now, and do you think this is now the new normal?

DR. ZANDI: I do think it's in new normal. It goes to our very fractured politics. Our politics have gotten more discordant in recent years, recent decades, and this kind of implicit agreement among lawmakers that existed for much of the period for which we've had the debt limit--by the way, Frances, we've had the debt limit in 1917, and for the vast majority of that time, lawmakers came together and increased it or suspended it so that it wouldn't become the issue that it certainly has.

But in the last couple of decades, particularly over the last decade, it's become a cudgel that one party uses over the other to try to force policy changes, and I think that just simply goes to our political environment. It's just very fractured, and we can't seem to come to terms here.

The stakes are getting higher, though. I do think if you look at our fiscal outlook, you know what's going to happen going forward if they're not significant changes to fiscal policy. That's spending policy and tax policy. It's pretty disconcerting. Our debt level is already very high because of all the emergencies that we've had in recent years, and it's going to rise significantly more if there are no changes. So we need to come together, figure out a way to do this in a more amicable, reasonable way. But I'm afraid we're stuck with this debt limit, and that's going to just create a lot of drama going forward.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, you mentioned that date, 1917, and I think Denmark is the only other advanced economy where the debt limit set into the law. Why this system? Just step back a little bit and help me with that, if you could.

DR. ZANDI: Well, the original intent back in 1917 was just to kind of make it easier for Congress to do their job. Congress has to approve debt issuance, and that makes sense. Congress is the keeper of the purse under the Constitution, and they have to say, "Hey, it's okay. You can issue the debt to finance the government's operations." And they were--prior to 1917, for every issuance of debt, they had to pass a piece of legislation saying, "Hey, this is okay," and that was getting very cumbersome. And so they decided, okay, we'll just have this debt limit, so that it allows us to approve these bond issuances on a regular basis. With regular approval, once we get up to the debt limit, Congress has to come back and rethink all of this.

So the original intent was a reasonable one, but it has evolved into this, as I said, cudgel that the party--each party is using on the other to try to force big changes in a very short period of time, and of course, the problems that we face fiscally are complex, very difficult. They can't be solved in the political cauldron of a debt limit battle that's raging within a matter of days and weeks. We can't solve Social Security or Medicare or Medicaid or decide tax revenue policy in this context. So it's evolved in a way that's very counterproductive, and if I were--again, I keep going back to king. If I were king--

[Laughter]

DR. ZANDI: --fortunately, good or bad, you know, I would do away with this thing altogether. But, you know, unfortunately we're stuck with it.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, one other date I wanted to bring up, 1979. I think that's the only other time when we have sort of got a sense of what it might be like if we defaulted. Tell me a little bit about that. What happened?

DR. ZANDI: Yeah. Yeah. That was a mistake. That was an accounting, word processing error where the Treasury missed a bill payment. It just didn't get it done on time, and there's been a lot of academic research of that period trying to figure out what are the interest costs of that. So, you know, at the end of the day, investors buy U.S. Treasury debt at such a low interest rate, lower than anywhere else in the world, because it's money good. They know that they're going to get paid back on time, and there's no question about it. It's risk-free, and therefore, you get a lower interest rate.

So, in this case, Treasury messed up, had this accounting, word processing error. Investors didn't get their money on time. It was delayed, and it did result in higher interest rates for an extended period of time because investors didn't know, well, are they going to make the same mistake next time? And if so, I need compensation for that, which means a higher interest rate. So if you add it all up, it was not inconsequential. I can't quite remember the dollar amounts, but it was meaningful. And of course, that was back then. Now when you have $31 trillion in debt, even a very teeny increase in interest rates adds up to a lot of money very quickly, and we certainly don't want to go down that path.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. And this debt ceiling seems like a sort of blunt instrument, but would Congress act in any way over American debt if it didn't have this deadline to meet?

DR. ZANDI: Yeah. I think they would, but that they we figure this out. Actually, you know, we get stuff done. You know, I think it's up to the voters.

[Laughter]

DR. ZANDI: Like for example, when President Trump was president and he controlled--the Republicans controlled the House and the Senate, we got the Trump tax cuts. You may not like them, but they got 'em done, and the voters voted and said, "Hey, you know, this is what President Trump ran on, and therefore, this is what we want."

President Biden, when he won and had both, control of both the Senate and House, he got a lot done, you know, got the American Rescue Plan. He got the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, which goes to climate change primarily, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help improve our infrastructure. And those are big pieces of legislation, and that--we got a lot done. Voters voted. So I think when push comes to shove, voters just make a decision, and we can accomplish many things.

Now, having said all of that, I think there are some tweaks we can make to the debt limit process to make it more helpful, more productive. I think it's a bridge too far politically to think that lawmakers are going to vote to get rid of it. So maybe we can make an adjustment here or two to make it more useful. But I would say at the end of the day, we will do what's necessary.

You know, there's an old Winston Churchill quote. I'm going to butcher this. You probably know it, something to the effect that Americans try everything and then ultimately do the right thing. I have--this feels right to me. I feel like that's what would happen here. We'd ultimately do the right thing.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, let me ask you about entitlement programs, which are often what come up on Social Security and Medicare, in particular, that people think are not sustainable. What are your concerns here, and what do you think the future of those programs are?

DR. ZANDI: Yeah. That's Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Social Security, Medicare, that's to help out folks that are older, Medicaid to help out folks that are low income and in poverty. And you have to take each of one of these, take a side, and take them by themselves.

Social Security is actually relatively straightforward in my mind, and here I would just increase the earnings that are subject to the payroll tax. Right now, there's a cap on the earnings that are taxed up to--I think it's about a 140, 145K. Just say, hey, if you make over--you pay that, and then if you make over 400K, you pay tax on that as well. If we do that, simply that change--and that seems to make--that makes a lot of sense to me because the percent of earnings that are not a tax has increased over time since the Social Security was put on the planet back in the Great Depression because of income and wealth inequality and the skewing of the income and wealth distribution. We simply made that change. We put Social Security on, I think, very sound ground. I don't know if we'd solve it forever, but we'd get pretty close.

Medicare and Medicaid are more--are, in my mind, more difficult because that goes to the cost of medical care and also the aging of the population for Medicare. If we want to simply provide the same benefits, health care benefits to older Americans, we are going to have to generate more tax revenue. So they're a little bit more complex. I think we need to make some changes with regard to prescription drugs and get the cost of that down and also some tax revenue there. But I think that's also doable.

So these are big problems and obviously not only political problems but economic problems, but I think they are solvable at the end of the day.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: When you look at those programs and other ones, how does America's debt, where it spends its money, compared where--compare--excuse me--with its peer nations?

DR. ZANDI: Well, we--compared to other developed economies, particularly, let's say, in Europe, we tend to have a somewhat smaller government. So, you know, tax revenue is a share of our economy of GDP. Our spending as a share of GDP is lower. Most other developed economies have universal health care provided by the government. The UK is a great example of that, and they pay for it. So we tend to have a smaller government, certainly at the federal level. We do more at the state level than other countries. They tend to be a little bit more centralized. But broadly speaking, government is--tends to be smaller here, and the amount of tax revenue that's generated tends to be less. We run big deficits, but--and our debt load has been rising, but that's not unique to the United States. Every country on the planet has struggled with this, and this goes to the shocks that we've been suffering in recent years. The most notable, obviously, the most recently would be the pandemic. That was very, very costly. Governments had to ante up a lot of money to kind of navigate through all that, and of course, the financial crisis, back a little over a decade ago, was very costly. So, you know, we've had our fair share of unforeseen shocks that have been very, very costly, but that's universal across the globe. That's not just a U.S. problem. That's a global problem.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. I would like to ask you a little bit more about the spending on the pandemic. America did not do incredibly well on the health outcomes from the pandemic. How is that money being spent, and do you see it as being spent in the right places during the pandemic, for the pandemic?

DR. ZANDI: Well, we spent a lot. You're right. I mean, $5 trillion, when you added it all up, that began with the CARES Act that was passed in March of 2020, right after the pandemic hit under President Trump.

And then we had a couple of other packages, and then of course, it ended with the American Rescue Plan. That was the last covid relief plan that was passed in March of 2021. So over that, roughly, one-year period, $5 trillion, that's a lot of--that's a lot of spending. That's close to 25 percent of GDP at the time.

And it had--it succeeded in some very important respects right, Frances? I mean, for example, the unemployment rate today is 3.4 percent. That's about as low as it's ever been, and that goes to just that response. It was incredibly aggressive in trying to support the economy, and it got us back fast.

It has contributed, but here we are. We were--there's been a lot of debate about whether all that spending has contributed to the high inflation that we're suffering right now and the interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve's engineering to try to quell that high inflation. In my view, that--it was certainly the case back in 2021, going into 2022. Demand got juiced up by all that support, and the labor market got disrupted by all of that support. And that conspired to push up inflation. I don't think that's contributing significantly to the inflationary problems we have right now. There's a host of other reasons we can talk about, but there's--but having said that, it it's a reasonable debate, and we can have a lot of discussion around that. I do think at this point, there are still some unspent covid relief money that's sitting out there, and that was being--that's being pulled back in to help pay for this debt limit agreement. And I think that makes--you know, you can--there's a lot of things that want to be--the states and others wanted to do with that money, but I see that if you need to save money, that's a reasonable place to do it, because we did spend a lot on getting the economy back up and running. And you can question how well we spent the money. I mean, it did highlight a number of real problems in our--in the way we deliver help to the economy.

Unemployment insurance is a great example. That was a big part of the cost. If you become unemployed, you get a check, and that unemployment insurance system is a program that has the federal government involved and state governments involved. And that really did not work very well at all in lots of different respects.

So, you know, hopefully, lawmakers of the future take the lessons that we learned during the pandemic, identify those areas where we can make some changes, and actually make those reforms because, you know, that--we didn't need to spend $5 trillion to get to the place where we are today.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Another quick question about the budget, not so much about the size of the U.S. Budget, but comparatively with other countries, the kinds of things that the U.S. puts its money into. Are there any standouts there you'd like to talk about?

DR. ZANDI: Well, obviously defense, right? We spent a boatload on defense. I mean, we're--you know, the budget--that's one place that did not get cut in this debt limit deal. President Biden said, hey, I want to raise defense spending by--I think it's 3 or 4 percent per annum. And Republicans said fine. So we're going to spend that money. I think the budget is about $900 billion. That's about what? 3.5 percent-ish of GDP. It's down from where it was, back--if you go back 20, 30, 40 years ago, but it's still very, very high compared to the rest of the world. So if you had to identify the one thing that we spend a lot of money on that other countries don't spend nearly as much on is that.

Now, you know, I do think there's a lot of benefits to that. We are the protector of much of the global economy and trade and transportation because of our military, and that's a benefit to many other countries. But obviously, it generates enormous benefit to us as well. So, you know, there's--I think it's important that we do this, but it is a standout expense that other countries don't have, at least not to nearly the same degree that we do.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And then the other side of the ledger, the tax system, the revenue system, how does that compare to the ways other countries bring in money?

DR. ZANDI: Yeah. I don't think that's too dissimilar. It's similar.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. ZANDI: I mean, we rely on personal income tax. I mentioned the payroll tax to pay for Social Security and the other entitlement programs. We have a corporate income tax that's relatively small, and over time, that's become a smaller source of revenue because of the tax cuts that have been implemented and because of the ability of large corporations to move their earnings overseas, where it's not taxed here in the U.S. at the same rate. But broadly speaking, I'd say our tax system is not dissimilar.

Other countries are a bit more willing to try, you know, like a so-called "VAT tax," a sales tax. Some countries are imposing carbon-related taxes to generate revenue but more importantly to try to raise the cost of carbon emission and address climate change. So other developed economies are more willing to go down those paths than we are. But broadly speaking, I think the tax codes are not too dissimilar.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Let me ask you about another hot button issue: immigration and the impact of immigrants on the American economy. Is the U.S. doing enough to bring in immigrants and keep that economy ticking over and growing?

DR. ZANDI: It's a mess. I mean, obviously.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: [Laughs]

DR. ZANDI: We really messed this up badly, and by the way, Frances, in my view, immigration is one of the things that makes the American economy so exceptional. It makes us tick. It's the difference between our dynamic economy and, let's say, the Japanese economy where immigration is not really part of their experience. Obviously, there's a lot of adjustment to all the immigration that occurs, but at the end of the day, I think it's a very significant positive. But we've really worked hard to make this a real problem.

Obviously, given what's going on in the southern border, you know, it's very unfortunate, disconcerting because we came pretty close to immigration reform back in a little over a decade ago in the Senate. It got very far, had a lot of Republican support as well, and it just--we just missed by a little bit, and that's a shame because that would have gone a long way to improving our immigration system, making it more rational, trying to help bring in the best and the brightest and keep them here in the United States of America.

I mean, it's the weirdest thing. We've got these great universities. The best all come--want to come here and get educated, and then we don't make it easy for them to stay. It's like crazy. Again, I keep going back if I were king. If I were king, if you graduated from an American--accredited American university college, I'd stamp a visa right on your head and say we want you stay, but we don't do that. We make life very difficult for those very educated, entrepreneurial individuals.

So I think if there's one thing that could really be a game changer for our economy quickly and also help our budget situation, because obviously the best way to address our budget situation is to have a stronger economy, to generate more tax revenue, simply because you have more income and more profits that are taxed, not at a higher tax rate, but, you know, at the same tax rate would be immigration reform, because that would both lift the growth in our labor force and economy but also--because immigrants tend to be entrepreneurial, start companies at a higher rate than native born, you know, we'd have a more innovative economy, a more productive economy, and ultimately a sounder economy.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mark, I have a little bit of a why in that. We've had several people on this show who've talked about innovation and coming to this country, immigrants who come to this country and done incredibly well here. Is that something to do with immigrants or America? What is it that makes people blossom here and make so much money?

DR. ZANDI: Yeah. Both, I'm sure. I mean, I do think immigrants, by definition, are risk takers, right? I mean, when you think about it, moving your family to another place and saying, hey, we're going to leave behind all that we know and go to a place that we don't, that's risk taking, by definition. And that's what you need to be to be an entrepreneur, you know, an innovator is to take risk. And I think just by definition, there are risk takers and they are entrepreneurial and they are very hardworking. But our American system makes it easier for them to survive and flourish here.

We do have a culture of entrepreneurship. Small businesses or a lot of small businesses drive a lot of economic activity here, and even going back to our financial system--and this has manifested in many different ways, but you can see it in our banking system. Most countries are dominated by just a handful of banks. They have very few small, mid-size banks. Here in the United States of America, we've got big guys like, you know, think JP Morgan and Bank of America, but we've got a lot of small, mid-size company--banks. We got 4,700 banks in all, and those small banks, they cater to small business. So we've got the whole system that we've set up here is designed to help innovate and to become entrepreneurial and invent the next big--the big thing that's going to drive economic growth and create a lot of wealth.

So I think it's both, Frances. The--a lot of the immigrants are inherently risk takers, and we facilitate that in the system that we've established here in the United States.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Mark, I think any observer of this country sees the huge gap between the wealthy and the enormous poverty in this country. Is that inevitable? Is that--how do you explain that? Is that a good thing or a bad thing from the economic point of view and also from the social point of view?

DR. ZANDI: Well, I'm not comfortable with it. I mean, especially given how quickly the income and wealth distribution has become skewed. It began really--kind of the flattest our income distribution has ever been was back in the seventies and early eighties. And since then, it's become increasingly more skewed for, I think, lots of different reasons. And I don't view that as a positive development. Certainly, it's not a good thing for all the folks that are being left behind, and that's plenty of folks. And it makes our economy less stable because these households are taking on a lot of their own debt and borrowing very aggressively.

One of the reasons why, I think, the financial crisis occurred was a lot of lower-income households got access and took down a lot of credit--mortgage loans and credit card loans and auto loans--and that was inherently unmanageable financially for them. And it blew up and took out our system and took out the economy.

So there is a very--you can connect the dots from the skewing of the income and wealth distribution back to the kind of the volatility of our business cycle, and that is to no one's benefit.

And I do think there is evidence that particularly as the income and wealth distribution gets more skewed, it weighs on economic growth. It disenfranchises parts of the population, and it makes it less likely that they can achieve their potential. And that undermines the underlying productivity growth and labor force growth and participation and all the things that drive an economy.

So yeah, I think this is a very significant deal, and I do think it's--it's something that lawmakers should consider whenever making economic policy. They should make economic policy, but they also need to think of that policy through the prism of what it means for the broader income and wealth distribution.

Here's the other thing, Frances. I do think there is some argument to be made that our fractured politics, which where we talked--where we started the conversation, our discordant politics--goes back to our skewed income and wealth distribution.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So do you see a way of rectifying that in a neat way that is acceptable for the public?

DR. ZANDI: Well, the obvious ways in this field sounds hackneyed, but it's just pretty clear. You know, we need to think about how to improve the educational system for the disadvantaged groups.

You know, I'm a--I live in Philadelphia. I grew up in Philadelphia, in the Philadelphia area, and Pennsylvania has a particularly vexed system for funding its schools. It's based on--a lot of it comes from property taxes, from local property taxes, and the wealthy schools, like the one I went to when I went to high school, it was a public school, got a lot of money, but it was, you know, very wealthy. And then you go--and I'm in the suburbs of Philly. If you go into the city of Philly and you go take a look at those schools. It's just a complete mess because they don't get any funding, because they're relying on the tax base for that part for the city. And the city's got all kinds of problems. So that doesn't make a whole lot of sense in the context of trying to address the income and wealth inequality that we experience. It's about, in part, educating the population. So we have to really rethink how this is working and funding the school system and education and childcare, early childcare, those kinds of things that raises the educational attainment of the population.

This is a very complex problem, lots of moving parts. It's not just one solution, but if I had to pick one thing that I would focus on and put it at the top of the list of things I think we need to focus on, it would be that. We need to improve the educational attainment of the population.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mark, a last question. I wish I had time for more, but the American Dream, it's all about upward mobility. Do you think today, it's alive and well?

DR. ZANDI: Well, I think it's alive. I do think mobility is still happening. I do think that if you do take a chance and start a company, start a business, you have a good chance--you have a chance of succeeding. That's still--that's a key part of the American Dream that's alive. I don't know that it's well. You know, we've got a lot of challenges. We talked about the income and wealth inequality that exists that is making it difficult for all Americans to achieve that dream. And our politics are very vexed and complicated, and it makes it difficult for us to come together and find solutions, at least in a timely way to address the issues so that the American Dream does thrive going forward. So we have our challenges, and I do think it's hard to argue that it's well, but it's certainly alive.

But I want to end on an optimistic note. I do think, you know, at the end of the day, Americans solve problems. That's what we do. That's what makes us exceptional, and I think we haven't lost that. And that will continue to be the case, and we continue to--we will continue to lead the rest of the global economy.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mark Zandi, thank you so much for helping us to solve several problems this morning.

DR. ZANDI: Thanks for the opportunity. Always nice to be king, at least on Washington Post Live. So thank you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: [Laughs] King for the morning. Thank you for joining us.

DR. ZANDI: Thank you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And thank you also to our audience for joining us today on Washington Post Live.

You know where to find other programming, WashingtonPostLive.com. WashingtonPostLive.com. We have a great lineup for you. I’m Frances Stead Sellers. Thanks again.

[End recorded session.]

