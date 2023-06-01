Transcript: NEXT: Arséma Thomas, Actor

Gift Article Share

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Hello, and welcome to NEXT at Washington Post Live where we take a closer look at rising changemakers from the Hill to Hollywood and everywhere in between. I’m Helena Andrews-Dyer, a pop culture reporter here at The Post, and today my guest is the breakout star of the Netflix mega hit, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

But before she was the Queen's confidante, Arséma Thomas was giving TED Talks and creating her own women's health app. She's here today to tell us all about her career path and her pivot.

Arséma Thomas, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MS. THOMAS: Thanks so much for having me.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: I'm so excited. I'm going to, like, take off my reporter hat for two seconds and say wowzers, loved "Queen Charlotte," loved you as Lady Danbury. I'm going to put it back on--

[Laughter]

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: --and we are going to get into this role. So for the millions of fans of "Bridgeton," the previous two seasons, Lady Danbury, the elder Lady Danbury, has been a huge standout. We know her as a woman who takes no prisoners, is so self-possessed and so in charge, right? I'm going to use a term that I'm sure you are as tired of as I am. She is a strong Black woman, right? But the young Lady Danbury tells us the origin story, right, the journey to get there, because Lady Danbury, it's almost like she's rebelling. That's the role that you play in the origin story. Tell us how you tackled that, of her taking on these big themes: race relations, marriage, motherhood. How did you tackle Lady Danbury's rebellion?

MS. THOMAS: You know, I think it was a lot about focusing on where this need for rebellion came from. You know, in watching "Bridgerton," she is all these things that you say, and I think there's something daunting about that, or there can be something worrying about that being--or feeding into the stereotype of the strong Black woman. And I think there was something really beautiful about the vulnerability that she starts out with, the fact that she has a very different mindset than her older counterpart, the fact that she is looking at the world around her with a bit of surrender, and then it is something else that catalyzes that kind of change in her. So I think there is something so important about focusing on what those tipping moments are for characters, and it's so fulfilling to be able to work through that for Agatha, because I think, as somebody going through that tipping point myself, it's almost therapeutic kind of having this character hold your hand as you go through a very similar moment in your own life.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: I love that, the idea that the work and your personal life, those paths sort of converging in a way.

MS. THOMAS: Mm-hmm.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Last summer I interviewed Viola Davis, right before "The Woman King" came out, and she told me that Nanisca, the character that she played, taught her something deep about herself, about bravery and taking chances. What did Lady Danbury teach you? What did you take? What do you keep with you?

MS. THOMAS: Like what don't--what didn't I take?

[Laughter]

MS. THOMAS: I think she has this grounded understanding of self and even--and it manifests in this way that like she recognizes how much she doesn't know about herself, and I think having that ability to clock that in your own story, to recognize the lack that you are struggling with and where you can fill that from, I think is something that I have been trying to steal from her, because she has this maturity. There is something that is born out of so many years of struggle that she has as a woman during this time period. That means that she's able to be way more matter-of-fact and way more honest with herself and with the scenarios that she finds herself in. And I think I've always wanted to have that because it's something that I see in my mother. It's something that I see in my grandmother, in my aunt. It's something very familiar to me of women who've had to--who've been forced into leadership roles, and that's definitely something that I've been trying to hone in on, because it's that switching of your POV from like yourself and only what you're going through and, like, widening that to every experience that could possibly be happening in this world, and how can the solution, you know, serve everybody rather than just my demographic? And I think that's something that she's been able to hone in on in a very big way. It's this, like, altruism in the very truest sense of the word.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: "Self-awareness." I feel like that's a buzzword we hear of often, but that is something that Lady Danbury absolutely embodies. And I also read that to prepare for the role, you read books by authors who you described as "defiant Black women," and I love those three words. It sounds like an amazing book club. Someone take notes. Invite me in. Talk to me about those books. What were the books that you read, and what did they teach you?

MS. THOMAS: One, you're always invited to the book club. Please join us.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Yes.

MS. THOMAS: Join me and myself and I. [Laughs]

The books that I read were, I think, books that I'm--I came at this as an academic, I think, and so I wanted to know intellectually what is the foundation that Agatha already has, that I maybe don't have because of the privilege that I've been able to live with. And so that meant reading about--yeah, about defiant black women, about women who defy every structure in their communities.

So it was the autobiography of Angela Davis. It was Bell Hooks' "Ain't I a Woman?" "All About Love," also by her. It was--oh. See, now I'm already blanking. Audre Lorde, "Zami" and the entire collection of essays that I think was just put together by the very first time, I think titled, "Sister Outsider."

There was "The Sex Lives of African Women." There's this really amazing scientific book called "Bitch," which is about all of the female species in like the entire animal kingdom, which I found really, really just interesting for my own perspective.

There was "Vagabonds!" by Eloghosa Osunde, which I was really interested in because it was an African perspective of--and fictional--about this group of society that are considered vagabonds because they're not considered part of the main, you know, part of our community. They live in the nighttime, those who are young girls, sex workers, trans/queer communities. And I think--I think these are the books that Agatha would have read as well.

I mean, I also read a lot of fiction. "Tar Baby" was--by Toni Morrison was a book that I thought really told Agatha's story just in a different time period. I also read "Paradise" by Toni Morrison. "Their Eyes Were Watching God" was another one, Zora Neale Hurston's book, that really was a beautiful way of telling Agatha's story, I think, with different words and from a different lens. That, for me, just added way more texture that I could then play with as an actor.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: That--my mind is blown right now. I hope people were taking notes because that is a deep syllabus of defiant Black women that we all need to be reading and should be on everyone's TBR, To Be Read list. All those books, if I don't already own them, I better. I am buying them.

I want to touch on something you mentioned earlier about Lady Danbury's willingness to step into leadership roles, because I thought that was so revolutionary, and specifically, there's this moment where she speaks to her pal, Queen Charlotte, about stepping up and responsibility. We have a clip, and we're going to take a look.

[Video plays]

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: What--there were so many things going on in this clip, but what I found really fascinating is the "our side" piece, right, and the explanation of the, quote/unquote, "great experiment," which from the mind of Shonda Rhimes leads us to this diverse, alternative London in the Bridger-verse. Why do you think it was important to explain that to audiences, to provide that context of why you--we have Black and brown members of the ton in Bridgerton?

MS. THOMAS: You know, personally for me, I thought it was really important, partially because I feel like there is something about a racially diverse utopia that we are not able to wrap our heads around just because of how racialized our world is, and there was, I think, in the response, a very exposing moment of showing how--in my honest opinion, how maybe superficial the progress is. And so it became, I think, a really fulfilling part of telling this story for me, because it showed the struggle and the work that goes into creating equity like we see in "Bridgerton." I mean, it feels as though we almost don't deserve to have that utopia unless we understand the work and effort, and the fact that much like many civil rights movements, that work and effort is done by Black women, and to expose that felt much more rooted in this reality. It meant that it could be aspirational to be able to reach these levels of diversity, are not something that is reserved for fantasy or our own imagination but something that if we want, could be part of our day-to-day life. And I think it all goes back to, like, this idea of the tipping point.

I was watching this really great lecture, and now I've forgotten his name. But he discusses the tipping point as this moment in history where we can decide whether we want to go forward or we go back into the cycle of ways that we've been repeating. And I think there's something really amazing about this season of "Queen Charlotte" and what it says about the great experiment and race, that it shows what happens when we as a community and society at a tipping point decide to change and not go back to engaging in the same cyclical, like, means of destruction. So yeah, for me, it was extremely fulfilling. It meant that the work had something more than just being, you know, really well-written stories. It meant that it was applicable in ways that that are quite timely and also sadly very universal.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: I think what you're talking about, which I find so fascinating, is impact, right? And it seems like in your personal story, your career path, impact is critical to you, especially when we consider that you were on a completely different path before this. You have your master's in public health from Yale University. Talk to us about that pivot, because I think it was about impact, right? Why did you think you could have more impact on the screen or stage as opposed to in the health space?

MS. THOMAS: I think it was a twofold come-to-Jesus moment where I had entered into the public health space because I had been taught that this was the way that you make impact. I, you know, grew up in Sub-Saharan Africa. So a lot of the chat was, you know, how do we curb malaria? How do we curb HIV and AIDS? How do we curb tuberculosis? And then the entire continent would be lifted out of poverty. And so hearing this kind of--this being the--or what I thought at the time would be the key into unlocking equity for Africa and Africans all across the diaspora, I realized that throughout public health that if I'm not happy with what I do and then on top of that I'm bogged down by policy and bureaucracy and I'm an impatient person, then none of the things that I touch will ever be impactful, because I'm not going to love it. And I'm not going to even want to have the endurance to stick with it through. I'm just going to give up and become a cog in a very, very, very massive, big, big machine. Especially with what's happening with pharma and everything, it just--I was like I need to focus on something that not only fills me, but then through it filling me, I fill someone else's cup.

And it was when I recognized that I--a lot of the damage that had been done to me and my relationship with anti-Blackness, with my relationship with the Black parts of myself--all of me is Black--but with--in relationship with me and loving myself as a Black woman, I recognized a lot of that damage had been done by media and a lot of the things that I'd read and watched.

And so I was like if I go back and go and engage in this field that I love already--I'd grown up doing this in, you know, after-school activities--if I can do this--excuse me--do this in a field that I love, in a very impactful space, in a space where I also had what I believe to be more agency than in the public health space, then why not do that? So yeah, that was kind of what was the shift.

I'd also been scared, you know. Fear of failure is something that can really, really run your life, and I had to also clock that in myself, that that was the reason why I didn't want to engage with acting until when I did.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: And you talk about fear. I mean, we're saying what you learned from Lady Danbury, and I'm sure it is acting in spite of fear, right, in spite of the fear of failure. I feel like we can all take that from Lady Danbury's character.

I have two more questions. You have said that you are not an activist, just--

MS. THOMAS: Yeah.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: --empathic. What do you mean by that?

MS. THOMAS: Gosh.

[Laughter]

MS. THOMAS: You know, every--I--what I mean is like I don't feel like I can own the term "activist." I think what I am is I just--it's--if I see someone in pain, how can I not engage with what's causing them pain? Like how can I not alleviate that if I can? And so I think what it is is I would say I'm just like an active member of society potentially, or maybe I feel like if we all worked maybe--it's such a--there are people who deserve the term "activist" because I think they are active in a lot of ways of their life. They're--everything about how they live is for the fight of the betterment of humanity, if not our planet. And I believe that I am an actor. I--that is where my love is. That is how my--the way that I channel a lot of maybe how I feel for the world, and I think with the amount of access we have to knowledge, how can we be silenced? It just--it--for me, it doesn't make sense, because if there is a genocide happening with--in refugee camps in China, why should I not say something? If there's a civil war being painted as something other than that, why not say something just to bring conversation into the public space?

I mean, I find life way more interesting if I engage in every aspect of it, and that also comes with privilege. I think I've watched my parents over dinner talk about politics in Nigeria, and so being around those types of conversations that are more on the macro level has always just been normal to me.

I've watched my parents care about countries they've never even been to, because it's a human-to-human connection, and I think there is something so beautiful in making that like the focus, and I think there's something way more fulfilling for me personally when that is the result that I'm working towards in everything that I do, because when I die, I die. Everything dies with me. But if I'm able to work for something outside of me, then I could die any day now, tomorrow, and I would still feel happy because I've not been working something that's solely for me. It's something that I will never complete. So as long as I'm working for it, it's--I'm rambling, but as long as I'm working for it, it means that this experience in life is worth something, at least to me.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: That wasn't a ramble. Okay? It was not a ramble at all.

And this last question, it ties into all of this because you talk about being an active member of society, civic engagement, the conversations about politics you were having with your parents. We're entering into the next presidential election. We've got about a year and a half. There are so many issues on the table: gun control; reproductive health; the banning of books, books that would be in our Defiant Black Woman Book Club, which we are creating after this. Come see us.

MS. THOMAS: [Laughs]

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: What do you say? What is your message to young people who might feel unheard and who might not feel the pull to be civically engaged? What is your message to them?

MS. THOMAS: Oh, gosh.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: It's a big one.

MS. THOMAS: It is, mostly because I'm thinking of myself younger and how disengaged I was. You know, I--there's--honestly, what I would say is--[laughs]--I have to be very careful. It's such a tough question because I don't--I don't have that answer. There is something really, really difficult about being engaged when there are so many issues to fight against, and that can be so exhausting, even when you are extremely engaged.

I mean, you were listing off things, and I'm like, "Right. I have to--I have to remember to read up on that and, you know, remember what's going on, on that and that." And I think, in reality, like there's no way to really galvanize somebody to be engaged civically. It has to be something that organically comes out, and it's usually when you're in a very difficult spot, like your rights have been taken away from you or the rights of someone you love has been taken away from you, and because of that, you have now been--you have no other option but to be engaged.

And so I guess I would say don't let it come to that where you find yourself in a very tough position, specifically like when it comes to guns, because that's something that you may not even have in your control, whether or not somebody has a gun near you. But rather than wait till it comes to that, to the trauma that then catalyzes you to engagement, I think, get on the front foot of it all. Like there's so much information that we don't know, and the only way to solve that is to go and look for it yourself. So I think that that is all I could say honestly with my chest. Yeah.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Say it with your chest. That's a perfect place to leave it. Honestly, go out and look for it. Don't wait for it to come to you. An excellent message.

Arséma Thomas, thank you so much for joining us on Washington Post Live.

MS. THOMAS: Thank you so, so much for having me. I love this conversation.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: And up next we are going to continue the conversation Arséma and I were having about young voters and political engagement.

So joining me to expand the discussion is congressional reporter Camilla Dechalus and deputy politics editor for NextGen Brianna Tucker.

Brianna and Camilla, thank you for joining me.

MS. DECHALUS: Hi.

MS. TUCKER: So nice to be here and engage in this very important and potent discussion, especially as we get closer to 2024.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Excellent and great to have you both. So let's dive in because there's a lot to get to. First, I want to--for us to define what the youth vote is, the "young voter." These are words we're going to hear repeated constantly over the next year and a half. I would like to consider myself a young voter. I know I am not.

So, Brianna, tell us, who is the young voter? What is that demographic?

MS. TUCKER: Right. So you have two terms that you should think of when you think of a young voter, which is "millennials" and "Gen Z." Some people identify in like the elder millennial section, but you also have Gen Z that has not been voting for very long. That's your cohort that's born from 1997 to 2012. They are having the same kind of entry points to trauma and world events, but these are also voters who may not have been present for 9/11. And you also have millennial, younger millennial voters who are considered the young voter subgroup. These are also people who were there, possibly voting in between the Obama and Trump administrations, have also witnessed different traumas in their lifetime, and are kind of the last flip in ideology when it comes--excuse me--when it comes to where we'll see the generational gaps in voting.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: And, Brianna, tell me--I want to stick with you. Tell me about the issues that are most pivotal to them. If you had to look in a crystal ball--I don't think you need a crystal ball. You have done the reporting. You've seen the reporting. What are the issues that are pivotal to that demographic?

MS. TUCKER: Right. A lot of issues are pivotal, and I think especially right now, we're seeing gun violence, you know, the right to have safety in public places, safety from school shootings. We're seeing abortion access, reproductive rights, particularly with younger women. We're also thinking about, you know, what voters are saying when it comes to the education bans that we're seeing on books specifically. Climate change, especially, this is going to be something that this generation cares very deeply about. Student loan relief, what kind of economic security that they can have. As a younger millennial, a lot of people were there to see the recessions and how that kind of impacted job security in their early twenties. And so they're thinking about these issues. They're very much a driven, values-based voters, and it really matters how parties are going to cater to their messages and align those values.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Okay. So basically, every crucial issue is an issue that is crucial to a young voter. Camilla, I want to talk to you about engagement, right? We are 18 months out. Are young voters invested right now in the next election cycle?

MS. DECHALUS: I mean, a lot of voters, particularly younger voters, want to see what candidates will do for them on these issues. Brianna talked about climate change, immigration, gun reform. These are all things that, depending on the outcome of the next election, will actually impact it. So that's just something that they're kind of looking at.

There's a lot of coalitions that are just engaging with younger voters trying to get their temperature check of what they care about, things that they want to see for candidates. But this is something that every candidate that's running for office needs to keep in mind, and that is, how do you galvanize younger voters to come out and support you? Where do you stand on certain policy shifts that will make an impact in the years to come?

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: And, Camilla, I also want to ask you--we're talking about age. I'm going to date myself. I remember when Aaliyah's "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number" came out. But Joe Biden, our president, currently who is seeking a second term in the White House, is the oldest president elected. Is his age going to be an issue for young voters? Does it give them pause?

MS. DECHALUS: So my colleagues actually did an extensive story about this and when they went out across the country and they talked to a lot of young voters, and I think something that's paramount that I haven't even seen when I'm talking to a lot of groups, whether it's college groups to coalitions that are just about politics and young voters, is that it is a factor but not necessarily the defining factor of why they're going to support him and or not. It's really about where he stands in certain policies and making sure that things that he said when he was running for office in 2020 is going to stand true in 2024 or even in that if he's going to fulfill some of the campaign promises that he originally made. I think that's going to be the biggest factor.

Age is something that has been brought up, that some young voters do feel like they want to see more representation, that the candidates that are running are not necessarily aligned with some of their views, or they would prefer, what they say, "new blood" to be more on the ballot, but at this day and age, you know, I talk to a lot of lawmakers, and I asked them that question about his age and whether that's going to be a defining factor, and they just said this is a thing. In the next upcoming presidential election, even in the congressional races, the pivotal point that's going to be is where do they actually stand on these issues and can they get legislation passed on these issues, and so you want to make sure that the lawmakers that you're electing into office are aligned with some of the views or some of the policies that you want to see. That's going to be the most important part. And it's almost another testament as well that young voters--it's not just elect someone in office, but they're going to be holding these candidates' feet to the fire and say, "Hey, we put you in office. Now we want to see you make good on some of the promises that you said that you were going to do."

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Okay. So issues, issues, issues, promises, promises, promises. Brianna, I want to ask you about the rest of the 2024 candidates. How do you think they are going to engage this demographic? How are they going to pull in the, quote/unquote, "youth vote"?

MS. TUCKER: Well, I can tell you what they probably should be doing, which is paying attention to this younger cohort. They're going to make up almost 40 percent of the voting bloc in 2024. That's the expected or at least the prediction for that year. And so a lot of that comes down to not just what your messaging is but what your values are also going to be.

And so on the Republican side, we know that we're getting and we're seeing younger candidates, diverse candidates. We see Vivek Ramaswamy. We see Nikki Haley. We see DeSantis, who's also young for a presidential contender himself. But are those values going to be aligned with the Gen Z cohort, with millennial cohorts? And so far, it's not something that we're seeing in reporting. It's not something that even our reporters have heard on the campaign trail as far as being engaged. Those things don't tend to really align.

We're also thinking that, you know, this could really just drive a further wedge between that party if Republicans do continue to kind of double-down on their messaging and they are continuing to cater to the base of the Republican Party, which is older White voters. It's only going to drive a further wedge between younger voters, younger independent voters, potentially even, you know, just younger swing voters or maybe intermittent voters. But on the Democratic side as well, like Camila said, when it comes to Biden doing his job, it's not necessarily about age for younger voters. The extensive reporting that we've done shows that a lot of it is whether or not they can make good on those promises, whether or not Biden might make good on those promises.

And some of those things have been held up by court rulings or congressional action, but for most people, it's really, you know, is he representative of their generation versus their grandparents' generation? Longevity in office as well, will he make it through another four years, cognitively or at least kind of pushing for the same things that they want?

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: And another thing I want to talk about specifically is social media, right? When people think young people, they think social media, and when we think social media and young people, we think TikTok. Camilla, you've done a lot of reporting on the tension between TikTok and politicians. You know, I think we talked before about the TikTok hearings on the Hill. Talk to me about what you found in your reporting about how politicians are going to use TikTok, how important they think it is for their campaigns, and what are the pros and cons?

MS. DECHALUS: Well, there's two sides of this debate. For months, several lawmakers have been calling to completely ban the app in the U.S. While there is still a small portion of lawmakers saying that's just not necessarily the answer, you have Democratic lawmakers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said that it is an effective tool of how she uses--she has her own TikTok, but she also has Instagram, and how social media has become one of the social platforms where they can really effectively message out their campaign and talk to voters. It's more access to really amplifying some of your messages. And I've talked to congressional candidates, and they have said the same thing, that for someone who doesn't have a lot of money and that really just wants to effectively communicate what policies that they want to put out if they were in office, social media is just one of those tools where you can really connect with readers, with viewers, tell them about your policies, message them back and forth, really get a dialogue going in a space where you can really effectively kind of communicate the policies that you want to see put forth.

So for some people, they say this--especially potential ban could have big implications for 2024 and the upcoming elections because you're taking--essentially, if this ban is passed, then that social media app or maybe others that could be in jeopardy is taking away from just another platform that congressional candidates could really engage with other people.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Interesting. So obviously, the platform is a way for those candidates who might not have millions in the bank and they're sending out all the mailers or the commercials. It's a way for them to reach out directly to their constituency. That's really interesting.

I want to also talk about--I'm going to read this because I want to make sure I get it right. This is for you, Brianna. "In the 2022 midterms, one in eight voters were under 30, and half of them supported Democratic candidates." Okay. I wanted to read that and make sure I got that completely correct.

MS. TUCKER: That is correct.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Is there a partisan flag planted on the youth vote for 2024?

MS. TUCKER: I think really the partisan flag that people point out is that most of Gen Z--like Gen Z is more diverse. They are obviously younger. They are going to be the most educated generation to come. They are starkly different than the Gen X, the baby boomers that we're seeing. And so this partisan divide and this kind of generational gap that we're seeing is more so translating into a more diverse America, and a lot of the current events that we've seen, that they've grown through as well, tend to be aligned with Democratic values or liberal values. And that one in eight--the one in eight--I'm sorry--that you said under 30--

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: Yeah.

MS. TUCKER: --for the election, that is also a product of what they've seen. And so I wouldn't necessarily count that as the--like the partisan gap that we're seeing, it's true. I think that there's still going to be a Gen Z Republican cohort, conservative cohort that wants to see Republicans align with their message, align with their values, that wants to see maybe more leniency or a spectrum of laws when it comes to abortion and different, other, like, conservative values, but at the same time, predominantly Gen Z and younger generations, they are increasingly voting with Democrats. They are increasingly becoming more liberal, but they also tend to be a lot more values-based and want to know as much as they can about politics, want to know about the candidates. They want to be informed, and a lot of that just does not align with the Republican Party at this point.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: And, Camilla, sort of the same question but phrased in a little bit of a different way. So is engagement with the youth vote, is that becoming a critical issue for both Republicans and Democrats equally?

MS. DECHALUS: It's something that both sides are thinking about, but whether there's effective messaging around a lot of the policies that young voters care about, that's another issue.

I've talked to several Democratic lawmakers about what their thoughts are about student debt, about gun reform, about immigration, and they're very aware of how much young voters care about this and making sure that they put around--their messaging around young voters and what they would actually do if they were in office.

On the other hand, I've talked to several Republican lawmakers and asked them that question about whether their messaging around certain issues like student debt will have--may deter young voters from voting for them. And their messaging hasn't--just has been across the board and just saying, well, you know, we're ensuring that the future economy is better so that they don't have debt. And it's a little bit more slighted in saying, well, they have a responsibility. If they took out the loan, then they need to pay it back, where Democrats' messaging around that issue of student debt is a little bit more--it's a little bit more forgiving them in a sense of, well, let's make sure we can fix the problem and here are solutions that we find it. Whereas, their response is a little bit across the board and indifferent in that sense.

So I think both sides need to start thinking about young voters, but whether to take their policies into consideration and whether that can actually craft while they're thinking about young voters, I think that's something that we kind of see in the differences where--[audio distortion]--political messaging around that. Whereas, Republicans are still kind of working to shape that narrative.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: And, Brianna, you're going to have the last word. Big question. How crucial is the youth vote going to be in 2024?

MS. TUCKER: It's so crucial. I think everything that we've talked about today, from just engagement on both sides, touching base with this group, really listening to them, really making sure that not just the values are aligning with different voters but also the messaging is getting there on the ground, you are reaching into communities, universities, diverse constituencies across America that are going to be voting, that will be eligible to vote, and I think like we've seen in the midterms in 2022, that was a record year for midterm turnout, especially this not is not a four-year presidential election as usual. But we saw how the youth vote could make a difference. We saw how in Wisconsin youth voters really helped make a difference to elect a liberal Supreme Court judge that essentially helped protect abortion and reproductive care in the state. And so aside from the many wins that Democrats were able to glean from 2022, I think that in 2024, it's just going to be prolific in and entirely essential for both parties. It would do them both well to pay attention to this group, engage with this--engage with this group. Presidential campaigns should be building their messaging, their machines right now to connect with them and really listen to what issues they are most concerned about and their solutions.

MS. ANDREWS-DYER: We are going to leave it there. Pay attention, engage, listen. A great message. "The youth vote," three words we're going to hear on repeat for the next year and a half. Camilla and Brianna, thank you for digging into that with us. Thank you for joining us on Washington Post Live.

MS. DECHALUS: Thank you.

MS. TUCKER: Thanks for having us.

