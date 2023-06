Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) is teaming up with Republicans on a bipartisan immigration bill that includes a path to citizenship for adult undocumented immigrants. On Wednesday, June 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Escobar joins The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor to discuss The Dignity Act, what she’s hearing from constituents in her border district and the state of the Democratic party heading into 2024.