South Korea, long a laboratory for technological innovation, has made growing investments in electric cars and battery technology that could accelerate its push to a greener economy. On Thursday, June 8 at 6:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. KST, join Post Live’s global “This is Climate” series from Seoul about South Korea’s climate goals and investments in a more sustainable economy. Guests will include Sang-Hyup Kim, co-chair of the presidential commission on carbon neutrality and green growth, Hyun Cho, South Korea’s former ambassador to the United Nations, and Sun-Jin Yun, environmental studies professor at Seoul National University.

In a segment presented by 3M, Jun Lee, Sustainability leader for Asia will discuss how the company is innovating to assist with both adaptation and mitigation, sharing some of the exciting products and technologies at work in South Korea as well as the improvements 3M facilities have made to reduce environmental impact in the region. To address the root causes of climate change and limit the scope of global warming, companies like 3M are innovating scalable solutions and working to improve the impact of their own operations. But mitigation can’t be the only focus—climate-related issues such as extreme weather events and natural resource scarcity require adaptation solutions now.