South Korea’s climate goals and investments in a more sustainable economy

Sang-Hyup Kim
Co-Chair, Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality & Green Growth
Hyun Cho
Former South Korean Ambassador to the United Nations, India & Austria
Sun-Jin Yun
Professor, Graduate School of Environmental Studies, Seoul National University
Innovating adaptation solutions while mitigating climate change
In a segment presented by 3M, Jun Lee, Sustainability leader for Asia will discuss how the company is innovating to assist with both adaptation and mitigation, sharing some of the exciting products and technologies at work in South Korea as well as the improvements 3M facilities have made to reduce environmental impact in the region. To address the root causes of climate change and limit the scope of global warming, companies like 3M are innovating scalable solutions and working to improve the impact of their own operations. But mitigation can’t be the only focus—climate-related issues such as extreme weather events and natural resource scarcity require adaptation solutions now.
Jun Lee
Sustainability Leader for Asia & Ethics and Compliance Leader for Korea, 3M