Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), is working with Democrats on a bipartisan immigration bill to tackle what she’s called “the most toxic topic in Congress.” On Tuesday, June 13 at 9:00 a.m. ET, Salazar joins Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor to discuss her proposed immigration reforms, how being born in Miami to Cuban exiles has shaped her legislative path and the political environment in Florida ahead of the 2024 presidential election.