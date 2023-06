The celebration of Juneteenth recognizes the public announcement of the end of slavery made by the Union Army on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Tex. On Thursday, June 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Reginald C. Adams, founder of the Absolute Equality Juneteenth Mural Project, joins Washington Post Live to discuss the organization’s newest murals across the country commemorating the holiday.