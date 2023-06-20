The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Combating global food insecurity amidst Ukraine war and rising inflation

June 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Russia’s war in Ukraine, climate change and inflation are contributing to record-high levels of food insecurity worldwide. On Tuesday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for back-to-back conversations with Isobel Coleman, USAID deputy administrator for policy and programming, and Alexandre Chequim, CEO of DigiFarmz, about the global hunger crisis and how the public and private sectors are harnessing innovation for longer-term solutions.

Isobel Coleman

Deputy Administrator for Policy & Programming, USAID


Alexandre Chequim

Co-Founder & CEO, DigiFarmz Smart Agriculture


Inside the Global Hunger Crisis

The world is facing record-high levels of food insecurity, with 345 million people facing severe hunger. In a segment presented by World Food Program USA, a nonprofit charged with building support for the United Nations World Food Programme’s hunger-relief mission, President and CEO Barron Segar discusses what’s driving the current global hunger crisis and what it will take for humanitarian workers, world leaders and private sector partners to head off famine and reach a zero-hunger world.

Barron Segar

President & CEO, World Food Program USA


