Combating global food insecurity amidst Ukraine war and rising inflation

Russia’s war in Ukraine, climate change and inflation are contributing to record-high levels of food insecurity worldwide. On Tuesday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for back-to-back conversations with Isobel Coleman, USAID deputy administrator for policy and programming, and Alexandre Chequim, CEO of DigiFarmz, about the global hunger crisis and how the public and private sectors are harnessing innovation for longer-term solutions.