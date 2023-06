Frances Haugen is a former Facebook product manager who, in 2021, leaked tens of thousands of internal documents detailing the potential negative impact of the platform on users. On Tuesday, June 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Haugen joins Washington Post technology policy reporter Cat Zakrzewski for a conversation about her new book, “The Power of One,” describing her path to becoming a whistleblower and her continued calls for greater accountability in social media.