Transcript: Frances Haugen, Author, “The Power of One”

Share this article Share

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Hello and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Cat Zakrzewski, a tech policy reporter here wat The Washington Post. And my guest today is the Facebook whistleblower who you might remember from Capitol Hill testimony in 2021, Frances Haugen. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thank you so much for being with us here today at Post Live.

MS. HAUGEN: Thank you for inviting me. Happy to be here.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And so, you and I first met on a video call much like this almost two years ago when you were preparing to go public as the Facebook whistleblower. Can you tell me a little bit about your book, "The Power of One," and what message you hope people take away from it?

MS. HAUGEN: You know, we live in a world today where our information environment is more and more mediated by algorithms that are actually quite new. Even in the perspective of since Section 2.30 was written, you know, our laws came from the '90s, largely about technologies that were developed in the '80s. And now, we spend a huge fraction of our time online on systems where information is picked out using systems that weren't even really used in consumer products until the 2020s--"twenty teens"--2011, I think was the first year Facebook had an algorithm feed.

Advertisement

And one of the things I wanted--was hoping people would take away from it is I got kind of to see the arc of a lot of these technological systems. You know, I worked on search quality at Google in the mid-2000s. I worked on ranking algorithms at Pinterest in those very early teen years, as, like, recommender systems were becoming a bigger and bigger part of our lives. And then, I got to be at Facebook during the 2020 election and see how do the consequences of these systems play out when we don't have transparency and oversight.

And so, I hope people take away from the book that we have ways of making these systems safer. We have to act now, that we are running out of time in terms of allowing the status quo to continue onwards. And probably most importantly, this is not a book just about social media; it's about opaque technological systems. So, all the conversations we're having about generative AI, about large language models, those have lots of parallels to how we got in trouble with social media. You know, we can't inspect those systems. We can't hold those systems accountable unless we pass laws that give the public the right to know.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And on that point about AI regulation, President Biden is scheduled to meet later today with some consumer advocates who you've worked for before--you've worked with before: Tristan Harris, Jim Steyer, and others.

Advertisement

I wanted to ask you, I mean, what should be the top priorities for the Biden administration as they start to think about AI regulation?

MS. HAUGEN: I know about that meeting. I'm unfortunately in Europe right now, and so--life is about choices and prior commitments. I think one of the major things we need to look at in terms of the risks of these AI systems is there are short-term, high-probability harms; and there are longer-term, potentially higher-magnitude harms, but with ambiguous probabilities, right? So, we're spending a lot of time right now talking about hypothetical, existential risks. So, this is the things like, you know, the AIs are going to wake up and come after us. When we have very short-term, very high-probability risks like information operations, you know, we already struggle with the role that social media has in our information environment. Once we have generative AIs, a big part of how misinformation works is truth has to exist in a very narrow corridor. You know, there's one consensus reality. Misinformation gets to play across the entire continuum of the information--entire information continuum. So, they can have--you know, you can put an idea out there and it's exactly the catnip that, like, resonates with some bias you have in your brain.

When you move on to having large language models, that AI can now produce 10,000 variants, 100,000 variants and find exactly the thing that is going to go most viral, and that's a really serious problem. You know, one of the major ways that we caught information operations at Facebook was by looking at repetition. You know, the same messages are being shared over and over again from the same sources. You know, in a world where you can have way more variation, a lot of those tools go away. And that doesn't mean that we don't have options. You know, one of the major projects I worked on at Facebook was something around influence modeling, like, the idea that real humans have relationships with each other, that we influence each other, and you actually pick that out in the data, and I write about it in the book.

Advertisement

It's very, very hard to fake that kind of data, to fake real human, long-term interactions in a way that doesn't stand out for being an aberration. The thing, though, is tech companies don't have incentives for using technology like that. Every fake user you take off your platform makes your company slightly less valuable because you have fewer users. And so, the thing I hope that panel will talk about is we need to not sit in paralyzed fear. We need to be acting to make sure that we put in place incentives that encourage positive uses of these technology and decrease the chance that these major problems like labor force displacement happen in the short term.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And you've played a central role in the congressional debate about how to regulate social media. We're expecting Senate Majority Leader Schumer to outline his plan for how Congress can regulate AI tomorrow. But what lessons do you think lawmakers can learn from their attempts to regulate social media as they set their sights on AI?

MS. HAUGEN: Great question. You know, there's a lot of parallels. Like I mentioned before, this is a book not so much about social media; it's about opaque technological systems. So, that's, you know, in contrast--[sneezes] when you run through a rainstorm right before you go on Zoom, like that's--you give yourself a cold.

Advertisement

For most of the 20th century, we had an industrial system that was largely inspectable. You know, we could go and put a sensor outside a factory and tell the pollution was coming outside that factor. We could take a product and run tests on it and say, oh, there's lead in this product. You know, we could take a car and we could crash it and say, this car is unsafe in the following ways. You know, the gas tank is mis-installed, and so this car is at risk for exploding.

The thing about our modern times, and a lot of these Ais fall right in this bucket, we can't inspect them, right? It introduces a real power imbalance when the only people who get to--have to grade the homework of these companies are the companies themselves. They know everything runs on the datacenter; it's out of view. The only people who get to see behind the curtain are the tech companies themselves. That's a problem, because as we saw with social media, companies cut corners. So, the most basic thing I always say is we need to have rights for researchers. So, companies need to make publicly accessible research APIs. We need to--if your AI is not a consistent experience for all users, you need to give ways of doing research on that, because a huge part of what happened with Facebook or social media in general is that every person gets a different experience. It's much harder to do even basic accountability work on Facebook versus, say, Google.

I think we need a consumer bill of rights. Like, you should be able to know how things are personalized to you. You should be able to know how ads are targeted at you. A lot of people are surprised at the idea that in China you're allowed to know what ad-targeting criteria are being used to target you, but we don't have the right to know that.

Advertisement

I think there's some things where the European Union is going in a good direction, in terms of transparency about content that is generated using AI. You know, if you're looking at an image or if you're looking at text that was run by a computer, you should know that you're not having experiences mediated by another human, right?

And then, the last thing is I think we need to have a conversation about education. Like, I think one of the places where we are at risk for really creating more of like a two-tier society is, right now, we have challenges with things like you have a kid with behavioral problems. It's very expensive to hire a teaching aid to make sure that kid can be around other kids. It's much cheaper to put them in a headset and have them go hang out in a metaverse classroom. And one of the things that I think is going to be a place where AI could be potentially very socially disruptive and I haven't heard enough conversations about it is, you know, Mark Zuckerberg said, we're investing in AI to enhance the metaverse. So, that means is you can put on your headset and you can have what feels like an authentic relationship with this robot. That has the potential to be even more socially isolating than social media is today. And I worry that the people that we're going to push towards these kind of reductive social experiences are going to be people who are already marginalized in society. You know, instead of building senior centers or making sure we have senior outreach, we'll put grandma in the metaverse. Instead of hiring that aide to make sure that kid can participate in school with other children, we'll put them in a virtual classroom.

And so, these are all things where we should be having the conversations now and not waiting 20 years to go, oh, how'd that happen?

Advertisement

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And you talked a lot during your experience whistleblowing about the broken incentives for social media and putting profit above the risk of hate.

When you talk about those risks around loneliness and how AI might exacerbate some of those issues, how can we change the incentives so that doesn't become our new reality?

MS. HAUGEN: Great question. The--so, I think there's a couple things. One is, look, before we even get to just the loneliness question, what's the more generalized incentives question?

You know, one of the things that frustrates me is, you know, OpenAI has spent more money on safety than I think basically any of the other big AI firms. Like, look at Facebook: They fired their AI safety team and they open-sourced their model. That's about as different ends of the continuum in terms of increasing generalized risk to society. You know, OpenAI could have gotten an even bigger head start and they chose to spend more time trying to figure out how to do the safety side right.

Advertisement

Facebook, by basically facilitating proliferation, they increased the number of players in the space by 100,000, you know, 50,000 coders, because they lowered the bar to entry so much. You know, right now, there's no market incentive for acting in a safer way. Safety takes time; safety takes money. All those things are competitive disadvantages, unless you have a system that gives additional rewards for acting in a safe manner.

And one of the things that I agree with Sam Altman on is that if you don't have conversations around incentives, you're going to be in a situation where--I'll give you an example. Like, the Fortune 500 could come out and say, hey, we as a group have decided we are only going to buy products and services from companies that comply with a certain base bar of safety. You know, if you're willing to comply in a way that shows you're being rigorous, we're willing to direct economic resources towards you. If you are not acting in a way that meets that safety bar, we go sell to someone else, right?

That's a way of incentivizing good behavior that is really meaningful, because you will end up accelerating those good actors in a way that is transformative, but that doesn't happen accidentally. You have to have proactive involvement from people across society, saying, hey, we don't want to repeat what happened with social media. We have to get out ahead of this.

Advertisement

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And so, on that point, because you bring up social media again, I know you write in your book and talk in interviews about how on the one-year anniversary of going public as the Facebook whistleblower, everyone was asking, what was the biggest impact and would you do this again?

But now, almost two years later, as we see things like the Digital Service Act coming into force, things like the Surgeon General's warning on children and social media recently, what do you think was the biggest game-changer of the Facebook files?

MS. HAUGEN: Well, I think the thing that I'm most personally proud of is one of the other things the European Union passed was whistleblower protections. So, in terms of things that I think are systematic decreases of risk to society. We need whistleblowers. When you have an economy that is run more and more by opaque systems, the people on the inside become critical mechanisms of public safety.

Like, when you look at what--I forgot the name of the organization--it's like the American Auditors Association or something like that--like financial auditors. Like, they don't call whistleblowers, whistleblowers; they call them sentinels, right, because they're the first line of defense. And so, that's the thing I think--I got to meet the woman who was the Enron whistleblower who did a huge amount of work around passing whistleblower laws in the United States. And I felt honored to be part of her lineage, because I got whistleblower protections because of her and I look forward to one day meeting a whistleblower who got whistleblower protections under that scheme.

But the second thing is I really want to contextualize what the Surgeon General's warning means in the advisory--means in the United States. There have only been, like, 10-15 of these advisories since the '60s, right? The things like smoking causes cancer; seatbelts save lives; breastfeeding helps children. These things are things where, when I say them, people are like, yeah, duh--like, cigarettes, we all know that. But in the time period before those advisories came out, there was a great deal of ambiguity. And one of the things that has happened historically when one of those advisories take place is, within two to three years after it, usually some kind of action moves forward. We don't know what that action will take. Will it be a class action situation? Will it be a law? Will it be--you know, who knows? But usually, society begins making movement in the time after those advisories come out.

And so, if you had asked me two years ago--because I left Facebook almost exactly two years ago, right? So, I left Facebook--two years and one month ago I left Facebook. I came out three months from now in the future--four months from now in the future. But if you'd asked me, is the Surgeon General going to make an advisory in the next two years, you know, I don't think I would ever have said yes, right? Like, we were just not in that place as a society. And so, I'm really cautiously optimistic about what's going to unfold in the next couple of years.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And on that experience of whistleblowing, we have an audience question from Julie in California, who asks, "Have you experienced significant trouble getting work in the tech field since becoming a whistleblower?"

MS. HAUGEN: So, I think if I wanted to go back to being a data scientist, I don't think it would be a problem. Like, I've gone, I would say, on the order of like five or six job offers, all from small social networks--like, social networks that are trying to move into the space. There's like one or two that if I thought we were in a better place, like, from a regulatory framework perspective, I would totally go take that offer, just because there's certain strategies for approaching safety--I worked on influence modeling at Facebook. Like, I find that whole space super interesting. And it's interesting, like, I've had conversations with fairly senior up people--you know, I'm not talking about executives. I'm talking about director-level kind of people at companies that you know the names of, who have said, people noticed that you did not demonize Facebook, right, that you tried to focus on what are the lessons we can all learn from how Facebook went astray. You didn't really point--like, other than Nick Clegg, because you know, I have opinions about Nick Clegg, in general I tried to be pretty generous with Facebook employees.

And that evenhandedness, you know, I think it comes off as pretty obvious to most people that I am not a malicious person, right? I'm a Midwesterner. If I didn't feel like we had a public crisis, I would much rather be coding by the ocean, right? I would much rather have a remote job and just live in Puerto Rico. And so, I don't think it's going to be a problem over the long term when I eventually am like, I have done this long enough. I would like to go back to getting to play with my computer all day. But for now, this is what I'm working on.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And I wanted to ask you, though, a little bit about the personal toll of whistleblowing. You write in the book about when this process was heating up and you sent a signal message to the person you had just started dating, kind of addressing how risky this was getting.

And can you tell me a little bit about the impact this process had on you and your family.

MS. HAUGEN: Sure. So, the story I told in the book, so, I started dating the guy I eventually married, right? So, he's actually here in Amsterdam with me. Like, he's going out, getting dinner for us because I'm talking to you all and I have to do another one of these things in a couple of hours. We started dating like maybe three or four days before I came out on "60 Minutes."

And the day after I came out on "60 Minutes," we were sitting with a threat researcher--like, they were giving us kind of a briefing on what are the people on the dark web saying about you. Like, should we get you private security? You know, that kind of thing. And we had not locked down my--so, we locked down my social media, so, you know, made it private. Generally, tried to decrease my profile on the internet. We had not thought to do it for my mom. So, my mom is very, very active on the internet. And so, the trolls had gone and trolled through all my mom's social media posts going back years and years and years. And I texted my partner and I was like--or at that point, he was my boyfriend of five days. And I was like, hey, we had had a conversation about how two of his friends had gotten married--two people who said they would never get married. And in their vows, they had, if one day your path diverges from mine, I hope you take it, right? Like, if--your path to joy. If your path to joy diverges from mine, I hope one day you take it. And I've always really loved that sentiment because I think it's really about valuing your partner as an independent human being.

And I commented to him, I was like, hey, you don't know what you signed up for. You know, we could have stalkers; we could have paparazzi show up. Because I was--he had been my roommate. I was now--just started dating him kind of thing. You know, if at any point this is too much, I'm not going to judge you if you have to bounce, and he said the most delightful thing, which I still hold him to this day. He said, "I'm not afraid of trolls. I am a troll."

And it's funny, because when Elon Musk took on Twitter, he had had a bunch of troll accounts because he likes to troll Chinese information operations. You know, like, everyone needs a hobby, that's what Alex's is. And maybe a month into after Elon took over, all of his accounts got taken down, because they should have--like, there's no reason why Twitter should have allowed those fake accounts to exist. But beyond that, it's crazy: None of the consequences that I feared happening happened. You know, like, we never got paparazzi, and I don't know if that's partially because, like, I live in Puerto Rico and it's a little hard to get there. You know, we never had people show up and scream up at me. You know, I have open DMs on Instagram and Twitter. You know, anyone can message me. You know, people don't harass me. My email is open on my website. You can drop me an email, say hi. No one--I have one person who I'm pretty sure is a little mentally ill who sends me conspiracies on a regular basis, but they're not out to get me.

I've been incredibly, incredibly grateful that I have had a very easy whistleblowing experience compared to what many people experience. And so, I will never complain about anything that's happened to me so far.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And on that note, I mean, what advice would you give for other tech employees who are thinking about blowing the whistle and coming forward like you?

MS. HAUGEN: So, the thing I always remind people is you don't have to be visible, right? So, for every whistleblower who you see like me, there's hundreds or a thousand whistleblowers who are very subtly working in the background.

You know, I came forward publicly, as I describe in the book, because my lawyers were like, hey, you poked the bear. There hasn't been a whistleblowing of this magnitude, you know, since the AT&T whistleblower decades ago. You know, you need to understand they know who you are and they can out you at any time. So, if you want Facebook to get to choose how to introduce you to the world, you can stay in the closet, but you're rolling the dice.

You don't have to do that. Like, most people are not going to whistleblow at that magnitude. You can directly give documents to Congress. You can give documents to the SEC. You don't have to be visible. But at the same time, you are one of the most vital lines of defense for the public. You know, for most of these technological systems, people can't see how they're operating, unless people like you come forward. And so, I hope you never find yourself in a position where you feel like people's lives rest on information that you know that the public--that's being kept from the public.

But the second thing is, if you do find yourself at that situation, I hope you find at least one person that you feel like you can be honest with. Because one of the things I didn't appreciate until I came out was that another way in which I had had a very easy whistleblowing experience was that I lived with my parents during covid, that most people who become whistleblowers--you know, by the time they come forward, they're really ground down. You know, they live with a secret alone where they fear it impacts people's lives for often long periods of time, and that is an emotional trauma.

And because I lived with my parents, like, during the whole period where what I was hearing at Facebook was very different from, like, what my lived experience was, I didn't have to wonder, am I the one that's delusional? Are they the ones being unreasonable? I could just talk to my parents and be like, I saw this today; this doesn't seem right. Or, you know, my dad could come in and say, hey, like, if you were the lowest-level technician in my laboratory--so, he runs like the place where all the blood work is done in a hospital--you know, if you're my lowest-level technician, there'd be a sign in the elevator, there'd be a sign in the bathroom, there'd be a sign in your breakroom saying, did you see something that endangered patient safety? Call this number; someone will listen to you; someone will take you seriously.

Like, you have a Harvard MBA and you don't know who to call. Right, you're working on national security issues and you don't know who to call. And I think because I had that grounding--right, like, I had two smart people who I trusted the judgment of who were like, what you're seeing is unreasonable. It allowed me to act with more confidence than I would have otherwise had.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And on that point, I wanted to bring the conversation back to Facebook, which has recently had some major financial problems, has had a series of layoffs. Do you think that those cuts have intensified some of the problems that you exposed around content moderation?

MS. HAUGEN: A hundred percent. So, it's on a couple of different levels. So, just to refresh people because this is--I'm amazed how there are certain things about me that have still not penetrated large chunks of internet or of society--you know, a core complaint in my initial Senate testimony was that we were being told that content moderation kept us safe, but content moderation, at least as it's done today, does not scale, right? So, there's lots and lots of languages in the world. When you make safety systems that are about picking and choosing which ideas are good and which ones are bad, you have to go and rebuild those systems over and over again, language by language, regional dialect by regional dialect, changing topicality all the time.

It's very expensive. Facebook just doesn't do it in lots of languages. In the year after I came forward, they invested a lot more in safety, but in--I think on--they said they were going to double the amount they spent on safety, and I think they did. Unfortunately, Elon Musk came through and bought Twitter and showed that you could lose 75 percent of your employees and there'd be no consequences. So, I don't want to wade into the debate about the pros and cons of Elon, but one of things he did that has had serious consequences across the tech industry is he showed that you could make a significantly less-safe product. You know, it wasn't just content moderator--or content moderation policies he changed. He fired the people who were looking for child predators, who were looking for information operations, who were looking for people compromising these systems that no--because we only require companies to report their economic numbers--so, this is profits, losses, the expenses that went into generating these profits. But we don't require them to report their social ledger, so this is the costs and harms that happen because of their products. You can steal from the social side of the ledger, not invest in safety as much, not be as rigorous. And because it's invisible, all it does is it looks like your economic balance sheet is more generous.

And Mark Zuckerberg has come out and said the reason he--this is Facebook's year of efficiency, and he fired lots of safety people, including the AI safety team, is that, you know, Elon Musk showed him you could do it. You know, he ripped the band-aid off, proverbially. And I really worry that it is an illustration of when we have critical societal systems that are opaque--you know, they operate off in a datacenter where we can't inspect them, we will keep seeing--as long as those incentives remain the same, as long as you don't have to report data on that social side of the ledger, you're going to continue to see an economic incentive to cut those corners.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And we have just about a minute left and you write in your book that every reader can be a part of the solution of raising awareness and fixing social media. What do you want our Washington Post viewers today to take away?

MS. HAUGEN: So, I totally get--I want to be sympathetic here. So, I'm a data scientist. When you say things to me like "dataset," I get very excited because I would love to sit and play with that. And I know I can sit there and be like, Frances, I just don't care about tech transparency. Like, if you talk to me about child predators, you talk to me about misinformation campaigns, I care about those things. But like transparency, what do you actually get for transparency?

I hope one of the things that people take away from the book is that for almost any harm you care about on these systems, we cannot collectively--that means through advertiser boycotts, through divestment campaigns, through consumer boycotts, protests, through class action litigation, there's a lot of different mechanisms we can use to pull these systems back towards the common good, but if we don't have transparency, we leave the platforms--and that includes things like big AI companies--we leave them grading their own homework, right? The floor--the floor--of where we can begin to have a democratic conversation about how to move forward has to begin with transparency.

And so, that's the thing I hope people will take away, is that we have a chance to unleash a whole new generation of specialists, a whole era of conversations about how we want to live online, but we can only do that if we get to peel back the curtain.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Well, we're just about out of time, so we'll have to leave it there. Frances, thank you so much for joining us today at Washington Post Live.

MS. HAUGEN: My pleasure. Happy to be here.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And thank you for all joining us from home. If you would like to tune in for future Washington Post Live events, you can check them out at WashingtonPostLive.com.

I'm Cat Zakrzewski. Thanks, again.

[End recorded session]

Share