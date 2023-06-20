Transcript: Global Food Security

Share this article Share

MS. REILEY: Hello, and welcome to the Washington Post Live. I’m Laura Reiley, a reporter covering the business of food at The Post. Today we're going to discuss the global hunger crisis and how the public and private sectors are working to produce long-term solutions. Later we'll hear from Alex Chequim, co-founder and CEO of DigiFarmz Smart Agriculture.

But first, I'm joined by Isobel Coleman, USAID deputy administrator for Policy and Programming. Isobel, welcome to the Washington Post Live.

MS. COLEMAN: Thank you. Thanks. Thanks for having me.

MS. REILEY: Oh, it's wonderful to meet you.

So we are obviously in a period of extreme food insecurity globally, and roughly, as that video showed, 345 million are in a state of acute food insecurity. Can you talk a little bit about the chief drivers of that and what you attribute it to right now?

Advertisement

MS. COLEMAN: Sure. So there are lots of different numbers that float around. I mean, we look at the 800 million people who are experiencing chronic hunger and then, within that, different categories of people who are increasingly more food insecure and facing really acute conditions, even down to the 45 million children who are experiencing severe acute malnutrition. And you can see them just wasting away, literally--it's called "wasting"--in front of your eyes.

I'm just back from Pakistan and went to Northern Sindh and saw some of these children and it's the most heart-rending thing to see.

But as your video noted, there are a couple of different drivers of this starting with climate change. We've seen drought affect different parts of the world that have reduced crop yields for subsistence farmers across many different regions, and then the covid pandemic compounded that. You had a lot of disruptions to supply chains, and farmers didn't plant and missed seasons and weren't able to get their goods to markets. All of those things trickled through the system.

Advertisement

And then on top of it, you had Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. You had one global breadbasket producer invading another, and the ramifications of that have been huge.

And then, of course, macroeconomic conditions more recently with inflation and with currency depreciation and many of the countries that are big food importers, even though global food prices have come down since their peak last year, for the biggest food importing countries, a lot of them have seen their currencies devalued and their real price of food imports remain high. And you haven't--they haven't really experienced those declining global food prices in the same ways as some other countries.

So in real terms, food prices remain extraordinarily high for hundreds and hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Advertisement

MS. REILEY: So according to the World Food Programme, nearly 60 percent of the world's hungriest people live in just a few countries. Can you explain where that is and what that is? I'm assuming some of it relates to the--that they're net--massive net importers of their staple goods, but can you talk a little bit about where you're seeing the worst?

MS. COLEMAN: They are. They are massive importers of food, and it also is a confluence with conflict. Seventy percent of those who are most food insecure are in conflict areas, so certainly, Yemen and the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan. So those are the parts of the world that we see--Afghanistan too--that we see the highest levels of food insecurity across the largest percentages of those large populations.

MS. REILEY: So I think you've written a book on the Middle East. I think that you have a particular knowledge base about that part of the world. What is food insecurity like there in kind of Middle Eastern countries right now?

Advertisement

MS. COLEMAN: Well, you see many big Middle Eastern food importers, and some of them, the Gulf countries, of course, they import a lot of food, but they have plenty of money to do so. Other countries such as Egypt, which is one of the world's largest food importers, it's highly costly for them. They have been a huge importer from both Russia and Ukraine, and to see their traditional supplies so disrupted, on top of all the other supply chain issues and inflationary pressures and everything we've talked about, it has been a really big impact for the poorest of the poor in countries such as Egypt. Lebanon is another big food importer also from Ukraine and from Russia. So we've seen a big impact there. And I mentioned, of course, Yemen already, conflict-affected country, also a very big food importer that is dependent on a lot of humanitarian assistance. And so, you know, those are just a couple, but then across the region, North Africa, you see the poorest of the poor in all these countries facing a bigger import bill and bigger food prices.

MS. REILEY: So I'm interested in you talking a little bit about the specifics of what is--what the shortfalls are from the conflict in Ukraine, and I know for a lot of developed countries, a lack of vegetable oil or some diminishment of wheat imports may not be the difference between life and death, but in developing countries, those are staple, you know, daily food items. How much of those--of barley, wheat, you know, sunflower oil--have--how far down are these countries in terms of their normal supplies?

MS. COLEMAN: Yeah. Well, you're absolutely right, the way you've characterized it. I would note that the two big food exports from Ukraine that have been most affected are corn, also known as maize, and wheat. These are the ones that the poorer countries are very dependent on importing. A little over Half of the grains coming out of Ukraine have been going to less-developed countries, around 55 percent, and for wheat, it's about 65 percent. And so you've really seen a big gap there emerge with taking so much of Ukraine's exports off the market.

Advertisement

So today we're missing around 11 million tons of wheat exports that traditionally have gone to the poorest countries. That's just a huge impact on the world and on the global supply chain for food.

You've seen other big producers, in response, plant more wheat. You've seen markets such as Australia, India, the United States, others that do produce wheat stand up to produce more. But these are traditional supply chains. The countries that I mentioned, Afghanistan, Yemen, Egypt, the Horn of Africa, it's too expensive for them to import American wheat. So losing that wheat that comes out of the Black Sea is shipped through the Suez Canal directly to, say, the Horn of Africa at a lower price point, it's a really big hit for food-insecure people in these parts of the world.

I would just note that the World Food Programme, which provides a lot of the humanitarian assistance, the food assistance to these food-insecure countries around the world, they have sourced about half of their grains out of Ukraine in recent years. They've continued to do that.

Advertisement

We, the United States, we, USAID--we provide more than half the World Food Programme's budget, and about $7.2 billion, we provided to the World Food Programme last year. And a lot of that is going to provide food to these food-insecure areas that we've been talking about.

MS. REILEY: So I'm interested, if the war continues--so first of all, what are plantings like that as far--inasmuch as we know in Russia and in Ukraine for this summer on those kind of commodity row crops? And if the war continues for another year, another couple years, what will that impact be in those really hard hit, you know, South Sudan, et cetera, those kinds of parts of the world?

MS. COLEMAN: So plantings in Ukraine are down by about a third overall. It's a combination of factors. Some of it is that the land--it's in the east of the country, but a big part of the breadbasket is in the east of the country where it's either literally in the midst of conflict or very close to the front lines. So farmers have been incredibly brave. They've donned flak jackets and driven their tractors through fields that may or may not be mined. They've taken enormous personal risk to continue planting, but we are seeing that some of those fields are out of--just out of production because they're in conflict areas.

Advertisement

Farmers have also suffered in Ukraine because they've not--you know, the prices have gone up for them, their inputs for seeds and fertilizer. We haven't even talked about fertilizer. That's another piece of this, that Russia is a huge fertilizer exporter, as is Belarus, which even prior to the war, because of activities that they had been doing, downing a plane with a journalist on it, I mean real, just atrocious political obstacles that they placed in the way of--anybody speaking out in Belarus had been under sanctions by the Europeans.

So you've already seen a challenge in terms of some of the big fertilizer producers that has flowed across the world as an input to having productive crops, and so Ukrainian farmers are not immune from that. You've seen them struggle to purchase the seeds and the fertilizer that they need. So you've had a reduction in acreages planted. You've had less crops planted in some respects.

And then, of course, you've had the enormous struggle for the Ukrainians to get their grain out of the country. Traditionally, it has been exported through the Black Sea on big ships, and Russia then blocked that as an export route. For five months, there were no grain exports coming out of the Black Sea, and that was a big shock to the system. You saw food prices really spike because of that. With the Black Sea Grain Initiative that came into place in August of last year, you did begin to see grain exports again from Ukraine through the Black Sea, and that was a huge help. But Russia continues to throw up obstacles every day on that Black Sea Grain initiative, threatening to cancel it, just putting a lot of bureaucratic impediments in the way so that they can't process the ships coming in and out.

Advertisement

The month of May was the lowest amount of grains that have gotten out through the Black Sea since the initiative started. It was only just a little over a million tons. Whereas, back in October, it was 4.2 million tons.

So one of the biggest issues is just when they are harvesting their crops, which is right now--they're right in the process of harvesting their spring crop--is being able to export it, and they have been able to export a bit overland through the Danube and barges through that route and overland through Poland to other ports, but it's just not nearly as efficient and effective as going out through the Black Sea.

MS. REILEY: So there was an awful lot of talk last spring about what the nitrogen-based fertilizer shortfall would mean for commodity row crops and that it would cause lower yields, but also perhaps a pivot to different crops, away from corn, which requires a lot towards soy, et cetera. Are we seeing diminished yields either for smallholder farmers or across different major exporter countries? And are we seeing a shift in what's being grown as a result?

MS. COLEMAN: We're certainly seeing some decreases in yields, particularly among smallholder farmers who've not been able to purchase expensive fertilizers. They have been turning more towards organic fertilizers, biomass, and different options there, but the yields have been lower for those who have reduced the amount of fertilizer that they've been able to access. So that is a real challenge.

Now, just to remind, fertilizer is not sanctioned. Everybody recognizes in the world that it is a lifesaving input, and so fertilizer has not been sanctioned. But there have been disruptions to the global fertilizer trade because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and you've seen, as I said, Belarus, which was a big potash exporter, being sanctioned by the EU, not necessarily on the fertilizer but on the use of the export routes which really makes it difficult for them to get fertilizer out.

Russia too is not sanctioned on its export of fertilizer, but some of the big export channels have been harder for it to access companies de-risking, not wanting to deal with Russian companies.

So you've just seen a lot of disruptions in the fertilizer space, and recently there was a pipeline that was blown up across Ukraine that transported ammonia. That has not been in use since the war began, but it does take out the possibility of that coming back online anytime soon.

So everybody's scrambling to figure out different supplies of fertilizer. We at USAID, we have been working with some of the biggest fertilizer companies around the world, Dangote in Nigeria, Yara in Norway, to try to get more fertilizer in the hands of smallholder farmers, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, to address your point right up front of those smaller yields for smallholder farmers and to reverse that trend, because smaller yields, smaller crops, less income, less food security, it becomes a real downward spiral. So we're very focused on that too.

MS. REILEY: So Chef José Andrés recently wrote a piece for The Washington Post, an opinion piece, in which he said, "Global hunger is a national security threat," and I think from an outsider perspective, you don't put those things together. How do you think about that, and does that kind of comport with your perspective?

MS. COLEMAN: Well, for me, of course, it's first and foremost a global humanitarian crisis. I mean, people's lives are at stake. But of course, it has national security implications too. You see hungry people. They then--when they reach a level of real desperation, they move, and the influx of people into neighboring countries can be very destabilizing. The movement of people within countries can be destabilizing. You see an alignment of some really insidious networks trafficking in people, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in arms. This is fueled by people's desperation, and it really does start with food insecurity.

So there's--I think you can't talk about security, you can't talk about national security without starting with food security. It is the most important thing. It's the most primal need that people have is to be able to feed their children, and without that, they will take truly desperate measures.

MS. REILEY: So we have just about a minute left. So I'll ask a very impossible question for you to answer in a minute. But in terms of the things the U.S. government can do right now to impact this global food crisis, what are the three or four bullet points of the greatest impact?

MS. COLEMAN: So we've touched upon a couple of them already. We're really pushing greater access to fertilizer and to the other inputs that farmers need. Seeds. I mean, we are spending $150 million a year on innovation labs around the world, 13 of them in the United States at 13 American universities. Our drought-resistant seeds for maize, for example, are already being planted on 18 million acres in Sub-Saharan Africa. This has produced an extra billion dollars of food production and economic activity. So drought-resistant seeds in response to the climate change, fertilizer, and then for that severe, acute malnutrition that we've been talking about, we're investing a lot more in ready-to-use therapeutic food. We did an unprecedented grant to UNICEF last year to increase access for millions of children to RUTF, ready-to-use therapeutic food, which just with a packet applied over six weeks can help bring kids back from the brink of starvation. So we're looking at that crisis response but also really in investing more in food production, food systems, food security, making sure that farmers have access to climate-smart agriculture, including drought-resistant seeds, and putting all of that together to make more countries more food secure, more resilient, and more able to weather these food crises that are being compounded by drought and certainly by conflict.

MS. REILEY: Well, we'll continue to follow this story.

Isobel Coleman, thank you so much for joining us here on Washington Post Live, and thank you all for joining us.

Please stay with us for the next segment of this conversation.

[Video plays]

MS. WONG: My name is Lana Wong from the diverse women's speakers' bureau, Moderate the Panel. Today I'm honored to speak with Barron Segar, the president and CEO of World Food Program USA, the D.C.-based nonprofit that supports the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American businesses, policymakers, and individuals to help feed the world's hungriest people. This work is more urgent than ever as the world faces record hide levels of hunger amidst the humanitarian aid stagnation and budget cuts. What can we all do to achieve a zero-hunger world? Let's speak to Barron and find out.

So, Barron, welcome. Let's dive in. After decades in decline, the world is now facing an unprecedented world food hunger crisis, with 345 million people facing severe hunger. What's driving the current crisis?

MR. SEGAR: So, Lana, thank you. And you're right. The world is facing a true hunger crisis. Right now, today, there are 43 million people around this world that are marching toward starvation, marching toward famine, every 10 seconds. So think about the time that we're talking today. Every 10 seconds, a child will die of an illness related to malnutrition and hunger, and that's unacceptable.

So why? Number one, conflict. Ripple effects of Ukraine are continuing and devastation, conflict, wars happening in places like Sudan. Climate. The impact that we're having on climate with drought and floods, drought in a place like the Horn of Africa, floods in Pakistan. The interesting thing for me, Lana, is that countries that contribute the least to climate are many times the countries that are impacted at the highest level. They're suffering the worst and cost.

In places like Lebanon, we've seen a 2,000 percent increase in inflation, and basically, that means that people can't afford to eat.

MS. WONG: It's such a challenging time, and amidst all of this, the UN World Food Programme is facing significant funding shortages, despite this incredible need. How is WFP helping to alleviate hunger in such challenging circumstances?

MR. SEGAR: Well, Lana, I would say we're grateful. We're grateful that we've gotten support from the U.S. Government. We've gotten support from the private sector. But unfortunately, we need more.

Last year, the World Food Program received $14 billion, and the need is around two--actually, looking at the latest statistic, over $23 billion is needed today.

We don't want to be put in a position of who eats and who doesn't eat, but we're using data to decide how to allocate resources to the most vulnerable. We are prepositioning supplies, and we're doing food rations to the most vulnerable.

But we have to remember what happens when there's no funding. What happens is hunger thrives. What happens is women and children suffer the most, and that's just not acceptable.

MS. WONG: I absolutely agree, and I should say that there are so many other things that WFP is also working on, besides just the emergency food drops that I'm sure most viewers are familiar with. So can you let us know about some of these lesser known WFP initiatives that are equally important?

MR. SEGAR: Yeah, sure. When most people think about the World Food Program, they see the big planes doing the airdrops. They think about food rations. And yes, 80 percent of our work is in emergency situations, and many of these are protracted.

But I've seen the work firsthand, traveling to places like central South America where you see smallholder farmers. These are female farmers, and the World Food Program has provided training and support. And we're helping them take products to the market. It is really an overwhelmingly positive situation.

Right now, the World Food Program providing 15 million school meals, and what is this doing? It's having such a positive impact on communities. Enrollment, child nutrition, and local economies are being sustained. It's creating jobs. It's creating skills, training young people, again, providing sustainability, solutions to hunger.

MS. WONG: Fantastic innovations. The school meals are a powerful lever on so many fronts, and so what can you tell our viewers? What can they do to help join the hunger--or the movement to end hunger? What can we all do to help?

MR. SEGAR: So it's a really important time right now. We have to make sure that our policymakers are hearing from people inside the United States. There's some important decisions that are being made today, and I'm urging everybody that's listening today to contact your policymaker. Let them know that the World Food Program needs help from the U.S. government at the highest level, and that we can't accept anybody going hungry on this earth.

I would also just say that there's no contribution that's too small or too big to the World Food Program, and so we're really relying on policymakers to do the right thing, increase funding to the World Food Program and the private sector, incredibly important, to make sure that you're going on this journey to solve hunger.

And we have a great website, WFPUSA.org. Great stories, great ways to getting--to get involved. I'm just urging you, I'm pleading with you, please get involved with the World Food Programme through the World Food Program USA.

MS. WONG: Thank you, Barron, so much for this critical conversation and for that important call to action. So, all of us, let's talk to our policymakers. Get on the phone. Get on your email. Go to the website, and let's all take action to achieve a zero-hunger world.

Thank you so much, and now let's go back to our colleagues at The Washington Post.

[Video plays]

MS. REILEY: Welcome back. For those of you just joining us, welcome to Washington Post Live. I'm Laura Reiley, a reporter covering the business of food at The Post.

I'm now joined by Alex Chequim, co-founder and CEO of DigiFarmz Smart Agriculture. Alex, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. CHEQUIM: Hi, Laura. It's my pleasure.

MS. REILEY: Great.

Well, so I think that you yourself come from a farming family, and I'd love to hear a little bit about what you farmed and where and how that led you to where you are now.

MR. CHEQUIM: Oh, great. Oh, great. Yeah. My great-grandpa emigrate from the north--emigrated from the north of Italy to the south of Brazil, and since then, they've been farming. So they started, of course, with grapes, and they moved to cattle, so livestock, and also then to row crops. So my life was in this, you know, this intersection where I coming from a farmer's family, very connected to agriculture but also as an entrepreneur.

So I had nine companies before DigiFarmz and also working with technology. I started to work with technology when I was nine years old, and that's the point of intersection that I've been living this 44 years now.

MS. REILEY: So what led you to agriculture as kind of one of your newest ventures, and what problems are you trying to solve for?

MR. CHEQUIM: Awesome. So all my previous companies were related to agriculture, and DigiFarmz is exactly in this moment this huge problem. And we just heard from the other interviews, the challenge that we have to increase yield and increase food production. So if we consider what we are now getting from yield, we are getting one third of the total potential yield. And so it's something strange if you can go to three times what you are getting and you are just getting that one third, and if you need to use in a more, you know, smart way, those resources. So we have at the same time the demand to increase yield, to increase food production, while we need to save and to use wisely the resources.

So DigiFarmz is helping exactly on that. So we need to avoid the recipe. We need to understand that especially for the small and medium farmers, they need to understand what is the best combination of products, practices, so doses of products and everything that they need to use for the very reality of each plot.

So DigiFarmz is increasing the yield by 10 to 50 percent, because it's a very easy-to-use platform, but it's very powerful of what we are considering behind all those algorithms. So we have 52 parameters right now. We have more than 20 years of field data. We are running field trials, greenhouse trials in South America and here in the West as well. So it's a lot of combination of data, and it's the way that the farmers can understand since the beginning of the planting moment that they are understanding what the best genetics they need to use, when they will sow or plant, all the combination of products, doses, tank mix, and everything.

So it's the first wave. It's very committed. We are very committed to help them to increase yield, But we need to understand that we are not focusing in this first wave. We are in a long-term journey. So the first point is help them to increase their yield and produce more food in a more sustainable way and with more quality. But then we are now moving to the moment that we will be able to help the farmers to do it in a regenerative agriculture way. So it's a moment that the farmers--they are struggling to improve their, you know, decisions to make better decisions and increase the yield and food production. But everybody's talking about sustainability and regenerative agriculture.

So DigiFarmz is now starting the second wave. So the farmers will be able to understand what they need to do if they want to just increase the yield, but if they need at the same time to produce more but following the best practice of regenerative agriculture as well.

MS. REILEY: So I am guessing that the people watching this right now, maybe 1 percent of them have something to do with agriculture. Maybe a little higher just given the topic, but just on average in the U.S., it's between 1 and 2 percent of people have something to do with agriculture. So I want to ask some kind of basic questions. So I have read that in developed countries, we're seeing that diminished yield or flattened yield in terms of--you know, we've had decades and decades of growth in the U.S. and in other big ag exporter countries, but that we've also seen that diminished yield in smallholder farmers or developing countries. Can you just in a very non-techy way describe what are the challenges that are driving that diminishment of yield?

MR. CHEQUIM: So we need to understand in a very simple language. We need to understand that the scenario, it's very complex and it's becoming more complex every year.

So we have more products available, new disease, new disease happening, new--at the same time, we have new genetics, new biological products, chemical products and everything. So this scenario, it's very, very complex, and it's becoming more complex every year. And because of that, the farmers and agronomists, they are making mistakes in the decision-making. That mistakes--those mistakes are generating damages, so metabolic, physiological damages, and those damages are generating losses.

So we are now in a flat moment. In some cases, we need to understand that it's the--we did a lot in biotechnology and other evolutions, but now is a moment that we need to use this new technology. There is information technology to understand when, how much we need to use all the available resources. And so the point is understanding what you need to do. You be able to avoid those mistakes, and avoiding those mistakes, you will reduce the damages and the losses, and this is directly how we are increasing the yield and how we'll be able to increase the yield, doing all the things at the right time and at the right quantity and with--at the right decision.

MS. REILEY: So correct me if I'm wrong. So DigiFarmz, it's a subscription service. Would you call it "precision ag," or is that an appropriate term for what you're doing, or is there another kind of term that you use to describe the service you're providing?

MR. CHEQUIM: Yeah, it's a subscription software. So you pay a license per year regarding the size of your farm. So this is very important to mention that it's--we did it that way because it's a way that we can make it more democratic. So everybody, all the small, medium, and large farmers are able to use DigiFarmz, because we are providing agnostic data, agnostic suggestions and recommendations. So even the small farmers--we have in Brazil more than 1,200 of farmers using DigiFarmz, not only in Brazil but also in Paraguay. And now we started the operation here in U.S., and it's a very, very simple-to-use platform. But it's, at the same time, very powerful, how I mentioned, and it's a payment per year per acre. So it's from $3 to 50 cents. So if you are very small, you start paying $3 per year per acre, and you go up to 50 cents per acre per year. And it's accessible by a web browser or by app, So iOS or Android. So it's a platform, very affordable, and again, you have the power as a farmer and as agronomist to make the best decision, the better decision every day.

There's a lot of resources, a lot of new technologies, you know, that's new things happening, but we understand that this is the digital agriculture. We had the precision ag, and now precision ag, it's also more digital. But this technology technologies like DigiFarmz, we can call it "digital farm" or "digital ag."

MS. REILEY: Great. So is it the kind of thing where you're collecting data and having it anonymized so that you can then kind of year-over-year have greater kind of regional understanding of what different inputs do or what, you know, a La Nina or El Nino year might mean for a particular region? And then would that data be something that then is available on a platform like Gro Intelligence or one of the bigger kind of aggregators of agricultural data?

MR. CHEQUIM: Great, great question, Laura. Yes. The way that we developed DigiFarmz, there are a lot of other solutions that we are connecting. So we are now connected to a sort of other--like several other platforms, regular platforms, precision ag platforms, but the way that we develop DigiFarmz, we use different approaches. Okay?

So there are some solutions that are just focusing in AI, so have a lot of data, so gather a lot of data, and from that amount of data, they create models. Ad those models are part of the solution. So we use a different, completely different approach. It's very important to mention my business partner and the other co-founder of DigiFarmz, Ricardo Balardin, that has more than 35 years of experience in field trials, also in greenhouse trials. He has a PhD in Michigan State University. So we've been developing DigiFarmz since 2015, and we use at that time more than 12 years of field data, but we use different approaches. We use eristic modeling processes, different eristic modeling, logistic, logarithmic, so different modeling processes. And we compound all the parameters that are responsible to build yield.

And in real time, this is being re-created for the very reality of each plot, each field of our clients. So it's the way that the system--it's very smart, because it's the way that you can understand what is the best for you, not all as a farmer. Of course, sometimes you don't have--you are not able to buy the best genetic or product, and DigiFarmz understands it and can help you in the same level that a huge and large farmer.

So DigiFarmz works in everywhere, and it's very powerful because we use different approaches, and also, the way that we are doing this, it's combining other sources of data. So we are now connected to a lot of weather sources of data, even low-altitude satellites, other microwave radio frequency--radio frequency sources of weather satellite images, and the other platforms that we are connected, Climate FieldView, SAP, John Deere, Trimble, Ag Leader, so a lot of other platforms.

So it's--the point is there's a lot of data. Of course, the data, it's something that we are very responsible. So each account has its own data, and it's not shared. So the farmers are--they have the ability to delete. They can delete their data if they want, but the point is we are using a lot of field trials and greenhouse trials. So we are getting--I've mentioned we use--we use now 52 parameters. There are a lot of, for example, curve-off doses, interaction between different genetics with different kind of, you know, products, biological, chemicals, the different combinations of them, different doses. So all those parameters, we are getting from field trials and greenhouse trials. It's the only way that we can get those data without any kind of, you know, bias, like getting from different--directly from companies.

So that's why we are running a lot of field trials in Brazil, in more than 170 different places, also in Paraguay, and here in U.S., we are partnered with universities, so University of Purdue, University of Illinois in Champaign and other universities and entities. They are very committed to this, you know, this moment that we are to increase food production, to increase yield, and at the same time doing it in a more sustainable way.

And we need to understand that the food must be increased, but it must be accessible. Accessible. There's no way to produce more if it costs more and people that need to eat won't be able to afford, won't be able to buy that food. So we are in the same--you know, in the same moment, at this moment, in this challenge to increase yield in a more sustainable way, but at the same time, it must be affordable and accessible.

MS. REILEY: So I think I've read that you are working with 20 commodity row crops. Are there applications for DigiFarmz for specialty crops, the foods that we eat? And you said that you're doing greenhouse trials, but would this have applications for indoor vertical or for some of the other kind of new urban ag options that we're seeing kind of spring up semi-successfully all over the place?

MR. CHEQUIM: Yeah. So, Laura, you know, we are a startup. So we started in 2015 to develop all the solution. We launched at DigiFarmz only in 2020. So we are early-stage startup. So we have, yes, 22 mapped crops, but we are going step by step, crop by crop. So we started from the row crops. Now we have soybean, wheat, and other winter cereals. We are launching now corn, and then we will be moving to the other crops.

The point is that's why at this moment we are raising around, raising money for this to speed up this roadmap and to launch the new crops and also new features that we've been developing.

So the point is because we are deep tech and we use a lot of data, it's not so easy to expand to all those crops at the same time. So we thought--we started from the row crops, but now we are expanding. Of course, specialty crops are very important. They are more--there's a little bit more challenge related because it's different, a lot of different species and different varieties, but we've been working in some data and in some models. And as soon as we will be ready, we'll be launching the solution for those kind of crops as well.

Of course, the vertical or indoor agriculture will be covered by our solution. The idea for the first point is we are not focusing only in row crops. We started from row crops because it's the way that we can scale up, and we can create more impact in a short term. But we are very committed to provide value for the humanity and all the society from the short, medium, and up to the long term as well.

MS. REILEY: Alex, this has been such a treat. It's all stuff I'm super fascinated by, and I think our audience is as well. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have. So thank you for joining us on Washington Post Live, and thank you all for joining us.

To check out what interviews we have coming up, please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and find more information about all of our upcoming programs.

And I'm Laura Reiley. Thanks again for joining us.

[End recorded session]

Share