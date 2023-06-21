The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Inequities in cancer care and outcomes

June 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Chasing Cancer: Equity & Disparities on Wednesday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Late diagnoses, gaps in treatment, barriers to care and financial burdens can all have the effect of making cancer more lethal in underserved communities. On Wednesday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Joseph Betancourt, president of the Commonwealth Fund, join Washington Post Live to discuss the drivers of health disparities and how they can impact cancer care in the United States.

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure

Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services


Joseph Betancourt

President, The Commonwealth Fund


Content from AstraZeneca

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Expanding Clinical Trial Diversity

In a segment presented by AstraZeneca, Ricki Fairley, CEO of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance and Cleo Ryals, PhD, head of health equity research at Flatiron Health, speak with Carlos Doti, MD, vice president, head of US oncology medical affairs at AstraZeneca to discuss diversity in clinical trials and efficacy of treatments in different populations, especially racial and ethnic minority populations historically under-represented in cancer clinical trials.

Carlos Doti, MD

Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, US Oncology, AstraZeneca


Ricki Fairley

CEO, TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance


Cleo A. Ryals, PhD

Senior Director & Head of Health Equity Research, Flatiron Health


