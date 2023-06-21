Inequities in cancer care and outcomes

Late diagnoses, gaps in treatment, barriers to care and financial burdens can all have the effect of making cancer more lethal in underserved communities. On Wednesday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Joseph Betancourt, president of the Commonwealth Fund, join Washington Post Live to discuss the drivers of health disparities and how they can impact cancer care in the United States.