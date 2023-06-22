The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

House Intel leaders on Durham report recommendations

By
June 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Across the Aisle with Reps. Jim Himes and Michael Turner on Thursday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. ET Headshots of Reps. Jim Himes and Michael Turner

Register for the program here.

Special counsel John Durham’s recent report criticized how the FBI relied on raw intelligence in investigating possible ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. On Thursday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. ET, The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell speaks with House Intelligence Committee Chair Michael Turner (R-Ohio) and ranking Democrat Jim Himes (Conn.) about the report’s recommendations, Durham’s upcoming testimony before Congress and ongoing questions about the mishandling of classified material.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Rep. Jim Himes

(D-Conn.)


Rep. Michael Turner

(R-Ohio)


Loading...