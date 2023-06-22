House Intel leaders on Durham report recommendations

Special counsel John Durham’s recent report criticized how the FBI relied on raw intelligence in investigating possible ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. On Thursday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. ET, The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell speaks with House Intelligence Committee Chair Michael Turner (R-Ohio) and ranking Democrat Jim Himes (Conn.) about the report’s recommendations, Durham’s upcoming testimony before Congress and ongoing questions about the mishandling of classified material.