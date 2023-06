Ruth E. Carter is the creative mind behind the outfits in films such as “Do The Right Thing,” “Malcom X” and “Black Panther.” On Thursday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET, the Oscar-winning costume artist joins Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart to discuss her new book detailing her craft, her designs for actors from Samuel L. Jackson to Halle Berry and the strides made by Black women in Hollywood.