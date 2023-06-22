Transcript: This is Climate: Mexico

Gift Article Share

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Post. Today in our ongoing "This is Climate" series, we're going to be talking about Mexico's climate commitments and the impact of global warming across the region. In a little while, I'm going to be joined by Jimena Marván, who is the executive director of Chapter Zero Mexico.

But first of all, I'm delighted to welcome Luisa Palacios. She's a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.

Luisa, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

DR. PALACIOS: Thank you so much, Frances. I'm delighted to be here with you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, thank you for joining us.

And a first question, I wanted to ask you about the big picture. Mexico in November at COP27 made a pledge to more than double its production of clean energy by 2030.

Is that an achievable goal?

DR. PALACIOS: Well, it is a very important goal for Mexico's competitiveness. It is an achievable goal, and it's a goal that the next administration will have to work very, very hard at completing. So it is achievable, but it requires very fast and very bold and assertive government action to make these things possible, and again, it's in the interest--of the government of Mexico's interest of the competitiveness of Mexico's economy and the interest of Mexico being able also to channel the significant opportunities that are also coming with energy transition, not only the risks of not being able to meet those targets.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Tell me a little bit about the cost, though. I think the--there's an estimate of something like $48 billion. Is that right?

DR. PALACIOS: I mean, it's--I think you should see it as well as what are the financing needs that the--that governments need to take into account when they transition their economy to a much more decarbonized or climate friendly type of policies.

So you could see that in terms of the cost. I actually prefer to see that in terms of the opportunities, because these are opportunities also in terms of the amount of capital that, the amount of investment that you could unleash.

It is important to understand that while you have focused on that specific number, $48 billion, it is--you can see it also as a way to bring not only much needed investments, foreign investments, domestic--unleashing domestic investments, and it comes also with interesting developmental consequences or just improvements to Mexico's economy, because you--it's not only about Mexico's climate pledges. It also has to do with the fact that Mexico, like many countries around the globe, is also experiencing the impact of climate change, right? And so it is the impact of climate change not only from a temperature perspective. It's also from droughts and floods and things that are coming just from more extreme weather. So it is--I think you should see that number as improving the resilience of the Mexican economy in the face of future shocks.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Let me ask you about another pledge, to reduce greenhouse gases by 35 percent over the same period in the next six years, and you mentioned a new president coming in. And that, of course, is in 2024. How does Mexico need to approach this election of a new president? What are the priorities here? How do the discussions have to happen?

DR. PALACIOS: So I think one of the important things for Mexico is that, unlike the rest of Latin America which already has 60 percent of its energy--of its electricity matrix already renewables, in the case of Mexico, Mexico is a laggard. It's really less than 30 percent. And so when you think about what are the pledges and what are the policies that a next administration needs to think about, particularly because it is--it is actually very timely, right? The next administration is coming in 2024 and ends in 2030, exactly at the time where countries will have to, you know, show what their performance has been in relation to their climate pledges.

And so it--the next government will be on the hook for whether Mexico was able to comply or not and for Mexico's progress. So it actually offers a significant opportunity to the next administration to define how Mexico is going to be able to meet those climate pledges going forward and to create a narrative around those--around their--its six-year term in office.

And so going back to the question, you know, you do have that many countries in the region are much more decarbonized in terms of their power sector. That's not the case of Mexico. It's even if you look at--it's not only from the point of view of renewables but non-fossils fuels in general. Mexico also is lagging behind the U.S. and is much more--or much less decarbonized than its other trading partner in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trading partnership, so--because Canada is already more than 80 percent.

And so it is--it is more also from the point of view of the kinds of priorities that you need, and the kinds of priorities have to be the energy sector, which in general, when we think about climate pledges, because 70 percent globally of the emissions come from the energy sector, that's--we normally equate--or there's an important correlation between your energy policy, particularly in relation to decarbonization goals and climate pledges.

It's not--in other countries, it's much--energy has a much lesser role, but in the case of Mexico, energy also is where most of the emissions are coming from, and within energy is the electricity sectors, the power sector, where the state has an important participation. So this is not only about Mexico's economy, about unleashing private-sector investments. It's also about the decarbonization of the public sector.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: How did Mexico turn into such a laggard? You've described it several times as a laggard compared to other countries in the region. How did that come about, and can it really leap ahead? Is there an opportunity now to actually make a leapfrog and get ahead of some of the others in the area?

DR. PALACIOS: So, you know, it's--some of it has to do with its own resource base, right? Mexico is not as well endowed with hydroelectricity resources as other countries in the--in the region. So this is not--Mexico is not to blame for that.

But one of the things that has happened in the last decade, particularly, is really a scaling of other renewable types of sources for electricity generation, which are solar and wind. And actually, Mexico is fantastically endowed for the development and generation of wind and solar energy. And so that's one of the things in which you can compensate for maybe not so much being so endowed with hydroelectricity, with other kind of also a very--you know, at this moment, cost-effective ways in which you can decarbonize the power sector. So it's a combination both of policy and a combination of resource endowment.

So you did have a significant increase in renewable energy, electricity capacity in the last years in Mexico, because of the deliberate policy decisions that took place in which the Mexican government at the time committed or had a very conscientious policy to promote this kind of non-hydro renewable energy technologies and very successfully, by the way, attracting not only important investments from foreign direct--from foreign companies but also domestically. And so it is--so what I think here is the lesson is that policy signals and policy framework matter significantly in terms of meeting your carbon pledges, regardless of your initial resource endowment.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So just to follow up on that, Canada and the U.S. have accused Mexico of favoring state-owned utilities over foreign and private investors. Can you explain what's going on there?

DR. PALACIOS: So unlike Canada and the U.S., you'd have--and this is true not only of Mexico. The state has had a significant role in the provision of energy, fossil fuels as well as electricity. And so, again, Mexico is not the only emerging market where you see this level of state-owned companies or this level of involvement of state-owned companies in the provision of energy and the production and generation of electricity. So Mexico's not unique.

I think the challenge is when we talk about Mexico and other countries in the emerging market and developing economy space is how do we have a framework in which state-owned companies exist not to hinder progress on decarbonization and deployment of renewable technologies, but how they can capitalize those, those opportunities.

There are--is a significant amount of discussion taking place about public-private partnerships, and so state ownership, per se, doesn't have to be equaled with obstacle--you know, creating obstacles for the deployment of private investments in this space. They actually can work to the advantage of making them even more or de-risking those kinds of investments.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Luisa, let me ask you specifically about Pemex, just to give an example. That's the national oil company. What does it have to do to advance these government goals? What role can it play?

DR. PALACIOS: So the decarbonization of oil and gas industry lies at the forefront of climate pledges, right? And so--and this has to do with license--social license to operate everywhere, and so this is not only a challenge for Pemex. It's a challenge for all of the oil and gas companies.

That said, Pemex here--the challenges that Pemex has are more--seem to be more important in terms of dealing with the consequences of oil and gas production, which is not only CO2 emissions but also methane emissions, which happen--I think there's a consensus in the scientific community that it can be even more harmful in the short term than CO2 emissions. And Mexico has actually seen an increase in methane emissions coming from the oil and gas industry.

And so immediately, it is in the best interest, not only globally but of Mexico and Pemex specifically to significantly decarbonize its operation. So we are going to need oil and gas investments and oil and gas production while we scale significantly clean energy technologies. This is a transition that cannot really happen overnight, but you have to plan so that you can do this as fast as you can and just because you have a carbon budget.

So in Pemex, a specific responsibility then to every single barrel that it produces, that helps with Mexico's energy security. It has to be produced in the most decarbonized way possible, and therefore, it does have to shift capital resources in order to make that decarbonization possible.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Luisa, I have a question from the audience. You've mentioned solar, and this one comes from Deborah Kanarek. She's in Mexico, and Deborah writes, "Why isn't Mexico a world leader in the production of solar power? Is CFE, the national electricity monopoly, preventing or discouraging investments in solar?"

DR. PALACIOS: Yeah. A very, very good question.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah.

DR. PALACIOS: I think that, indeed, in the--there's many instances--and it's not only Mexico, and it's not only about solar, and it's not only about CFE. When you're making--when you do investments and you're making investment decisions of these kinds in countries, in any kind of country, natural resource endowment matters a lot. So solar potential of Mexico is significant. But investment decisions are also made in terms of the policy framework and in terms of property rights and in terms of opening doors for private sector, and so there's a combination of things.

And so it's, as I had mentioned a little bit before, not in every country, the fact that you have a state-owned company or a national-owned company hinders the attracting private-sector participation or even investments in clean energy technologies. In some cases, they are partnering with state-owned companies. They're partnering with national companies. It's just that in some places, like it does seem to be in the case of Mexico, I think there's not yet a complete realization that the energy transition, just as you mentioned at the beginning, is going to--requires a significant amount of investments.

And therefore, not--the state-owned companies and the national companies in most of the cases do not have the balance sheet to do this by themselves and not even the execution capacities. And so I think it has to do with not only the execution capabilities but the willingness to understand that the energy transition can also bring significant amounts of economic development to your country and--

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello. Apologies, Luisa. I lost you there temporarily, but welcome back to the program. And I wanted to ask you about regulatory policies here, which seem to be delaying some permitting. Has that been a big problem?

DR. PALACIOS: Actually, that has been a big problem everywhere, permitting--so the Center of Global Energy Policy, for example, where I work, there's an initiative that just looks at non-technical barriers to energy transition. And what I can tell you is that regulatory obstacles, particularly in relation to permitting, are a problem for the--are one of the problems, non-technical problems for the faster scaling of clean energy technology. So this is not necessarily only an issue in Mexico. The regulatory issues in Mexico might be of a different nature, but this is one of the things that I think we have to bring awareness in terms of how we think about deploying, in a faster way, clean energy technologies.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So Tesla, I think, is opening a plant in Nueva León.

DR. PALACIOS: Yeah.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And what could this mean, this kind of U.S. investment in Mexico? What impact do you expect it to have?

DR. PALACIOS: So this is a--this is very important for Mexico. Mexico is a manufacturing powerhouse, exporter to the U.S., and its exports of automobile, of the--in this sector are a significant part of its total exports in general. And so it is in the interest of this--of Mexico to be able to also play into the trends in the automobile sector as it becomes and continues to be part of the supply chains going forward. So Tesla's announcement, I think, is a very important sign for Mexico, that its very important automobile sector, which is, as I said, a very important exporter in the region--in the country continues to be relevant and continues to be part of the future of the automobile industry.

So one of the important things, I think, that comes also with these kinds of investments is that four companies that are in the transportation sector also showing that they can produce wherever they produce, that they can produce with lower emissions is going to be significant, right? So you are--in electric vehicles, you are one of the technologies that is favored in relation to how the transportation is not the only technology, but it's a very important technology to decarbonized transportation sector. So it will be--these companies are actually also going to require to outsource their electricity suppliers to renewables, and so to me, it's also a source where pressures are going to come not only from diplomatic discussions that are taking place within the context of the Paris Climate Accord, but you're also going to see it from companies inside of Mexico that have also made pledges to decarbonize and that actually are going to be make that a requirement as they move forward and a requirement for future investments in the country.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Luisa, we're going to have to close, but I want to ask you one last question, and that is, how optimistic are you going ahead? Yes or highly optimistic or not very optimistic?

DR. PALACIOS: So I am an optimistic person, in general, and I do think that with the right incentives, you can make significant changes.

I am hopeful that the next administration and the electoral cycle actually brings to the attention how Mexico defines how it's going to navigate in an energy transition in a much more assertive way, because, if not, it's just going to be the cost of navigating the energy transition and not the opportunity. So I am hopeful because it is a country that has met the challenges in the past.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Luisa Palacios, thank you so much for joining us on Washington Post Live and for ending on that upbeat note.

DR. PALACIOS: Thank you so much, Frances, for the invite.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you, everybody else, for joining us. I'm going to be back soon after a short break with Jimena Marván to talk about--more about Mexico's climate challenges. Thanks so much. Stay with us.

[Video plays]

MS. KOCH: Hi. I'm Kathleen Koch. As we just heard, climate change is having a significant effect on life in Mexico, and coming up with real solutions will take collaboration between government, business, and communities. Here to talk about how their company is part of that partnership for climate solutions and the difference it's making, it's Jana Nieto. Jana is director of Government Affairs and ESG for 3M Latin America. Hi, Jana. Thanks for joining me.

MS. NIETO: Hi, Kathleen. It's so lovely to be here with you today.

MS. KOCH: Well, Jana, you know, sustainability is increasingly a priority for companies around the world. Talk to us about 3M's sustainability strategy and how you're incorporating it in into your business model.

MS. NIETO: Absolutely. Well, 3M--at 3M, we use a science-based approach to reimagine what's possible as we see global challenges rising, and we need to address them. So at 3M, we use ESG specific goals in order to reflect our commitment in a holistic way, with people, with products, and with our community.

Every year, we build this momentum between science and collaboration of our solutions and also how to connect with key stakeholders. We see their urgency to move as fast as we can to find solutions to each of these global challenges.

At 3M, our business solution is clear. We have a sustainability framework which in summary is science for circular--so with the science solutions that do more with less material--science for climate--we innovate to decentralize industry--and number three, science for community. We create a more positive world through science and technology and supporting the societal needs.

So for our enterprise, sustainability is one of our principal, most important topics that we review, and it's embedded in every business decision that we take.

MS. KOCH: So interesting. Well, let's dig a little deeper into that. Specifically, what steps is 3M taking to improve its carbon footprint?

MS. NIETO: Well, we see sustainability as part of our culture. So to give you some examples, in Mexico, we're located in various--in various states. So in the state of Chihuahua, we're focusing in Ciudad Juárez. There, it's home for 6,000 employees. So as it's our manufacturing footprint, we said, what can we do here with sustainability? So we have adopted solar panels in order to absorb the beautiful sun in this state and how we can include it in our production line.

Then when we think about sourcing, when we have to make decisions in sourcing, we've review that our suppliers have sustainability issues. When we think about our sales team in Mexico City and in different states that our 3M-ers go into town to visit our clients, we--they use their cars, 3M cars. So what are we doing? We're using electric cars and hybrid cars in order to contribute. So in all the different ways that we work, we look at this, and even in marketing in events, we identify how the suppliers are contributing in a sustainable way.

MS. KOCH: That's so interesting. Well, how are you helping encourage similar progress in Mexican society at large?

MS. NIETO: Yes, exactly. So these are--when we do this is--in the case of Edumex is we measure everything that we do, and then when we think about science for community, we create programs in which we partner with different NGOs in order to support the communities who are present. And what we focus is as these NGOs are aligned, same as 3M, at the United Nations' SDGs, so sustainability development goals. In this way together, our company and other companies that were in a specific location, we can work together and we can measure impact. So for Mexico, we've supported in this past one year, over 1 million Mexican lives.

MS. KOCH: So 3M is a global corporation. So how is its sustainability commitment having an impact not only in Mexico but in other countries and regions around the world?

MS. NIETO: Well, you said it very well, Kathleen. We're a very big company, but we're a global company. So even if the strategy and everything is done at headquarters, we think in a holistic way, and we say wherever 3M is present, our footprint, we identify what are the things that we can do.

And, Kathleen, let me share with you something that I really like about 3M is we've been talking about our footprint and how we're responsible with ESG objectives, but one thing that 3M, I strongly believe we're different from other companies, is that in our innovation commitment. As you know, we spent millions of dollars. We actually spent 5.6 percent of our annual sales in R&D to create new innovations. So what we've done is a sustainability value commitment.

What does this mean? For every new product that we create in order to bring to the market, it has the sustainability commitment. It could be either reusable, recyclable, water usage, waste reduction, responsible sourcing. So then these new products enable our clients to adopt these innovations that are sustainable innovations so they can improve their sustainability commitment. So this is our contribution to the ecosystem, so how we can work together.

So we are convinced at 3M that sustainability and climate change is a team effort, and that your audience that here is listening to us today can identify within their company or if they're in government, in public policy, if they're small and medium enterprises, or entrepreneurs, how we can all be part of the change because the world needs this today more than ever.

MS. KOCH: That is so true. Jana Nieto, director of Government Affairs and ESG for 3M Latin America, thank you so much for the great conversation.

MS. NIETO: Oh, thank you, Kathleen, for the opportunity to be here with you today.

MS. KOCH: Now I'll hand it back to The Washington Post.

[Video plays]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello, and welcome back to Washington Post Live. For those of you just joining us, I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Post.

I'm now joined by Jimena Marván. She is the executive director of Chapter Zero Mexico. Jimena, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

MS. MARVÁN: Thank you, Frances. It's really a pleasure to be with you. Thank you very much.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you for joining us again.

I'd love to start by asking about the goals and objectives of Chapter Zero Mexico.

MS. MARVÁN: Well, as you know, Frances, Chapter Zero Mexico is part of these--it's the Mexican chapter of these--of the World Economic Forum's initiative, Climate Governance Initiative, which is really the first initiative designed specifically to address board of directors, which we definitely think it's a key element and a key component to drive the transition agenda forward.

So we look to provide board members with knowledge, skills, and tools needed to make the climate really a board priority, and we built all that knowledge and skills and tools around the World Economic Forum's principles for effective climate governance. And our purpose in Mexico is to create a community of directors committed to climate governance in order to transition to a net-zero economy by 2050.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Tell me a little bit more about the persuasion you have to use to get this--the private sector involved. What are the strategies? How do you convince them that it's the right thing for them to do?

MS. MARVÁN: Well, Frances, as you know, tackling climate change is no longer just the matter of doing the right thing, but it's really a matter of ensuring the permanence and the competitiveness of companies over time. Building up their resilience, building up their capacities, their talent base, their workforce, and being able to really face all the risks that physical and transitional impacts of climate change will be put into--will put companies into a lot of pressure but also learning and understanding the drivers for growth, for value creation, that are really embedded in all the transition path forward.

So it's really a matter of conversation. It's a matter of making sure we have the right knowledge, that we approach things from a much more business-oriented perspective so that the board members but also the high- level directors or executives of the companies understand what's at stake here, not only in a level of a planet crisis but for their own companies. So that's how we approach and how we persuade really with the carrot and the stick--

MS. STEAD SELLERS: [Laughs]

MS. MARVÁN: --and the carrot in place is really something that we are all looking forward.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So we heard in the last conversation that Mexico was something of a laggard regionally. But in terms of this specific strategy, how does it compare with other countries in the region?

MS. MARVÁN: Well, Frances, Mexico has a particular, very characteristic corporate culture ecosystem that might compare with other cultures in Latin America, not that much to Europe, to a European culture or American or Canadian culture. Our board base--our board-based members are usually the owners of the companies, not really--we have a small base of independent board of directors and a larger base of asset owners of the companies. So it makes it a little bit more challenging, because we really need to go deep into the corporate culture of the country but also makes it easy to navigate in sense--in the terms that we do understand. And that's why we set up a chapter in Mexico. We understand the culture. We understand what drives business--the business community in Mexico, and we understand how to help them navigate these transitional challenges, carbon--net-zero carbon challenges. So going into really understanding the way the Mexican business community works and needs, their needs, the capacities they need to be building, the drivers on upon which they take decisions really could--and help us be a much more effective partner in the transition as an NGO.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So Mexico, of course, is a big producer of oil and gas. How do you persuade those companies to move away from the products that they have done so well in producing?

MS. MARVÁN: Well, really, Frances, it's a matter of education, a lot of education, a lot of persuading, as Luisa said, while building the public policy and the regulation around those big emitters. But also, we have these other big and important examples in Mexico of other global companies that work and are important players within the hard-to-abate sectors, like the construction sector or the cement sector or transportation sector, that are really ahead of the curve. And globally, they are becoming leaders in this--driving this transition.

So we need to understand that Mexico, it's not all about bad news and it's all not about good news, and that the difference among--the level of maturity among big players is--it's really not symmetrical, and we need to work with those that have not reached this level of maturity and that have not understood yet the importance of coming up with innovation, with best practices, and understanding then the future of business should be built upon new business models that create value around decarbonization, around circular economy. So it's a matter of building up a strong business case for these players.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Jimena, Mexico's geography leaves it vulnerable to extreme weather events, many of which can damage the power and infrastructure as well as transportation. Do you think the country is prepared for those challenges going ahead, even if as it's trying to play catch-up on these other issues?

MS. MARVÁN: Well, the thing in Mexico, Frances, is that, apparently, it's like we are prepared, but when you go and deep--you take a look in a deeper sense into our infrastructure, into our transportation infrastructure, our power infrastructure, our oil and gas infrastructure. It's an old infrastructure so far. So we need to make--to really understand that and use that as a driver to accelerate the green economy in Mexico, just as perhaps in a different--in a different level and with a different social, perhaps, focus, but we need to do something around the idea of building up a green-growth agenda that really makes our infrastructure, our current infrastructure really resilient for the impacts that we're going to face due to climate change, because we are not that prepared, I would say. But there's room for it.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And we're already there, right? Let's take specifically the kinds of droughts and water shortages faced in the north of Mexico over the past year. What did you take away from that in terms of how you have to prepare moving ahead?

MS. MARVÁN: Well, what we take--what we think about that, Frances, is really the roadmap for carbon transition in Mexico, and we need--really need to make sure that our boards, our stakeholders or the people we are working with understand that there's a lot of value in this net-zero strategy, and they have to estimate their footprint at a strategy level. They need to understand their climate risk and exposure. They need to define their net-zero business model, which is really important, because it's not only about having a couple of initiatives or strategies around mitigating CO2 emissions, but it's really about building a new business model around net zero.

They need to shape their opposites and removal strategy and definitely set ambitious targets in order for them to move. As you may know, Frances, SBTI, science-based target initiative around the world--

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yes.

MS. MARVÁN: --almost 5,000 companies have--are already taking action. In Latin America, that accounts for 139 companies. And in Mexico, we are just 28 companies working under science-based target--under these science-based target initiatives. So we really may need to make all these hard pressures, physical pressures, transitional pressures and risks part of the driver to look and to foster growth in a different way.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Are there any specific government policies you could name that have helped--are helping to combat climate change?

MS. MARVÁN: Well, oddly enough, Mexico has a strong regulatory tradition in its environmental and climate--and climate areas. We were the first country back in 2015 to have a holistic, really integrated climate change law where we set--we set very ambitious targets that are now being iterated or recovered through the--through our latest NDC that we submitted at the COP27. And through that, really, I would say, robust climate framework, a lot of tools, a lot of infrastructure and fundamentals--well, tools, I would say, helped the country to move forward.

We have a national climate change institute, that it's really a think tank for all these matters. We've been very good at understanding at a geographical level, the impacts, the physical impacts and the vulnerabilities of Mexico. So we've been very productive at setting up the policies for a much more aggressive adaptation strategy, nature-based mitigation strategies as well. But we still have to prove ourselves that in the implementation, we are aggressive enough.

Another piece of legislation which is very important for these, as Luisa said, that we are a heavily relied oil and fossil fuel energy and power-based country is all the changes around the energy framework, which defines as well a transition energy law, that we should find there the incentives that we need to move forward.

In this administration, specifically, Frances, the ministry of finance has been working pretty hard, and I would say with a lot of--putting a lot of effort and talent into it, into a much more robust financial regulatory framework for sustainable finance. We launched our sustainable taxonomy last March, and it's really a taxonomy--a very unique taxonomy when you compare it to the European one, because we were able to not only develop the environmental fundamentals to face climate change, but we also made it a very balanced taxonomy around social issues. So our social agenda and our environmental agenda can really work together in this financial sustainability taxonomy, which is very important moving forward.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Jimena, we're getting close to the end of our time, but I do want to get an audience question. This comes from Jeffrey Davis in California, and Jeffrey Davis asks, "Like many countries in the G-20, there are poor segments of the population. Is there a program within Mexico to bring about clean energy to those people and communities in lower economic strata, such as clean solar panels?" A very important question from Jeffrey Davis there.

MS. MARVÁN: Absolutely. And that is why we need to incorporate into the current government agenda, the transition, net-zero transition issue, not only work with what we have but really incorporate the private sector in order to develop these social programs and advance all these clean energy infrastructure into communities.

We do have a couple of programs, but as Luisa said before, the government and the state-owned companies will be insufficient to really brother that capability, to have the type and level of investment that this requires. And we really need to be working as a team, a government, private sector, and organizations as our--the social sector.

So I would say to Jeffrey that yes, they are, but they're insufficient. We need to accelerate those public policies and programs, and as in the rest of the world, collaboration among sectors, private, public, and social will be the key to advance these agendas.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Jimena, we need to finish, but I'm going to have one last question. If you have one thing, in one sentence, that you'd like people to know about Chapter Zero Mexico, what would it be?

MS. MARVÁN: Well, that we are--the main idea is really to get the information that board members need, build up the knowledge and the capacities, and help them not only design but drive a climate agenda with best practices that could really make their companies thrive in this challenging era. So look up for us in our website, ChapterZero.mx, and just feel free to contact us. We're here to help building this capacity.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Great goals, Jimena. Jimena, thank you so much for joining us on Washington Post Live.

MS. MARVÁN: Thank you, Frances. A pleasure being with you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And thank you also to our audience. Please go to WashingtonPostLive.com for further programming. That’s WashingtonPostLive.com, and thank you for joining us today. I’m Frances Stead Sellers.

[End recorded session]

