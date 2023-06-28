How extreme weather events are testing disaster preparedness and resilience

As the planet continues to warm, wildfires, hurricanes and floods are becoming more frequent and costly around the world. On Wednesday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Michael Oppenheimer, professor of Geosciences and International Affairs at Princeton University, assess how extreme weather events are testing disaster preparedness and share adaptation measures that can help communities be more resilient in the future.