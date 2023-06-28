Climate Conversations
How extreme weather events are testing disaster preparedness and resilience

By
June 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Washington Post Live This is Climate: Relief & Resilience on Wednesday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET

As the planet continues to warm, wildfires, hurricanes and floods are becoming more frequent and costly around the world. On Wednesday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Michael Oppenheimer, professor of Geosciences and International Affairs at Princeton University, assess how extreme weather events are testing disaster preparedness and share adaptation measures that can help communities be more resilient in the future.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell


Michael Oppenheimer

Professor, Geosciences & International Affairs, Princeton University


Disaster Resilience: From Maps to Action

In a segment presented by Esri, Elise Labott, adjunct professor, American University, sits down with Ryan Lanclos, Esri’s director of national government and public safety solutions, to discuss the impact of our changing climate on disaster response and how geospatial technology is transforming the way communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters and crises worldwide.

Ryan Lanclos

Director, National Government & Public Safety Solutions, Esri


