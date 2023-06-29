The effects of racial and social inequality on health care

Register for the program here.
Rachel L. Levine
Assistant Secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services
Thomas LaVeist
Dean, School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine, Tulane University
Kortney James
Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, National Clinician Scholars Program, UCLA
Content from Bayer
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Health Equity Through Science-led Self-Care
Science-led self-care solutions provide effective options to people around the world to manage many of the most common health ailments they face. Even so, these products remain inaccessible to many underserved communities for a variety of reasons. In a segment presented by Bayer, Abbie Lennox, member of the Executive Committee of Bayer Consumer Health, will share new research on the socioeconomic impacts of health and how deploying science and innovation focused on unmet needs of underserved communities can increase self-care accessibility and grow healthy equity.
Abbie Lennox
Member, Executive Committee, Bayer Consumer Health