The effects of racial and social inequality on health care

During the last two decades, the higher mortality rate among Black Americans resulted in more than 1.6 million premature deaths compared to the White population. On Thursday, June 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with assistant secretary for health Rachel L. Levine and top experts about the medical toll of racial inequality and ways to address disparities in health care.

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Science-led self-care solutions provide effective options to people around the world to manage many of the most common health ailments they face. Even so, these products remain inaccessible to many underserved communities for a variety of reasons. In a segment presented by Bayer, Abbie Lennox, member of the Executive Committee of Bayer Consumer Health, will share new research on the socioeconomic impacts of health and how deploying science and innovation focused on unmet needs of underserved communities can increase self-care accessibility and grow healthy equity.