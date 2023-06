A new report warns that a conflict over Taiwan is becoming “increasingly imaginable” in the wake of China’s growing military capabilities and assertiveness on the global stage. On Wednesday, July 5 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Michael G. Mullen, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Susan M. Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence, join The Post’s David Ignatius to discuss their recommendations for a Council on Foreign Relations task force about U.S. policy toward Taiwan and China.