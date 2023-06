David Ignatius is a Washington Post foreign affairs columnist who has published 11 suspense and espionage novels throughout his decades-long writing career. On Thursday, July 6 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Richard Haass, the Council on Foreign Relations president emeritus, interviews Ignatius about how history and current affairs have shaped his fiction including in his new spy series, “The Tao of Deception,” published by The Post’s Opinions section.