Transcript: Race in America: Giving Voice with Tim Ma

Gift Article Share

MS. DUNGCA: Hello, and welcome to another installment of our “Race in America” series at Washington Post Live. I’m Nicole Dungca, an investigative reporter here at The Washington Post. My guest today says that the easiest way to introduce someone's culture is through their food. Chef Tim Ma now joins us to talk a little bit about his journey with his restaurants and also fighting violence and bias against Asian American/Pacific Islander communities through his nonprofit.

Thank you so much for joining us, Chef Tim.

MR. MA: Thanks a lot for having me today.

MS. DUNGCA: So let's get started. You recently opened up a restaurant called Any Day Now in D.C.'s Navy Yard. Can you tell us a little bit about it and how it's different from other restaurants you've opened?

MR. MA: Yeah. We really set out to open an all-day restaurant, and really, we set out to open a restaurant and like a dinner restaurant. And what happened was that we were like, okay, we need to figure out this all-day component. And instead of, you know, your typical cafe that has all these things, we were like let's be really good at one thing and expressed everything through this one medium, and that one medium became these scallion-pancake, egg sandwiches.

Advertisement

And, you know, we spent a good amount of time, probably too much time, developing a single sandwich, and our inspiration being McDonald's was also like a little bit unorthodox. But then when we started to taste it and we started to have people, other people taste it, we knew that we were on to something. And when we opened, it just kind of exploded to a breakfast restaurant, I guess, that had lines out the door and still does to this day on the weekends for these scallion-pancake egg sandwiches.

And so we--it is still we are on that goal to open that dinner portion of the restaurant. That happens literally next week. So we're pretty excited to finally get to that goal, but we're very happy with what we have so far.

MS. DUNGCA: That's really exciting, and of course, everyone is loving these scallion-pancake breakfast sandwiches. Can you talk a little bit more about why scallion pancakes, in particular, why breakfast in particular?

Advertisement

MR. MA: I mean, it really leans into pretty much everything that I've done since the pandemic has been centered around an exploration of being Asian in America and especially with like Lucky Day Laoban Dumplings. That's just really everything that I've been doing on the culinary side, and a lot of my team members were really--are really into the Asian cuisine as well. And so when I mentioned, hey, like this is the one thing that we're going to be good at, they just took off and ran with it.

And, you know, it's a little bit of a different medium, and you think about it in sausage, egg, and cheese, but we take some really good care of scallion pancakes, so we're really happy with it so far.

MS. DUNGCA: It's a combination of my favorite dishes, so I'm all over it.

But you talked a little bit about Lucky Danger, which a lot of people may know you from, and on that website, it actually says "American Chinese by a Chinese American." Can you talk a little bit about what that phrase means to you?

Advertisement

MR. MA: Yeah. It's a pretty important tagline, though it seems very simple but has a lot of depth to it if you think about it. Sop American Chinese food, which is what I would consider different from Chinese food but probably one of the most popular cuisines in all of America because really been the same ever since my--like my entire family has run a restaurant. So like ever since my family has been running restaurants, not much has changed in American Chinese food. I would say a lot has changed in Chinese food in America, but with this particular cuisine.

And so that was kind of the mission and the vision when we started Lucky Danger was to take the perspective of a professional chef. I'm not--I didn't grow up in Chinese kitchens. I didn't grow up in my family's restaurants. I was an engineer for a long time, and then--but taking--and so I was French trained, because there are really only like French cooking schools here. And so taking the perspective of what I learned as a professional chef in French and American kitchens and putting a fresh take on the American Chinese cuisine, looking at it from how we source to the techniques that we apply to it, even though they're a little bit opposite of French cuisine, and then just like kind of taking apart the cuisine and the dishes of the cuisine and putting them back together with the way that we know how to cook and maybe giving it a look from somebody who grew up Chinese in America and applying that to the American Chinese cuisine. So it's been a fun exploration so far and for sure not over. There's still a lot of work to be done.

MS. DUNGCA: How do you feel like what you're doing is challenging the perception that people might have about Chinese cuisine in America?

Advertisement

MR. MA: I think American Chinese cuisine started with Chinese dishes that have like, I guess, what some people would say, strange flavors, and then those dishes got Americanized. And now what we're trying to do is maybe do that same process over again and take some of the food that I grew up eating, being a Chinese person in America--like I was born in America. I wasn't born in China or Taiwan and then came over here. And so I grew up eating a particular style of food that was kind of just like a mixed mash of American food and Chinese food and trying to introduce those dishes slowly, just like now what we know as like Kung Pao Chicken are General Tso's chicken that are ingrained into American Chinese cuisine and see if we can introduce what the next Kung Pao or General Tso's chicken is.

MS. DUNGCA: Yeah. It seems very uniquely Asian American, and that's so exciting for me as somebody who's also Asian American.

I do want to talk a little bit about your nonprofit, Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate. I'd love to hear a little bit more about how this idea came about and how you feel like it's evolved since 2021.

Advertisement

MR. MA: Yeah. So, you know, back in 2020 when the pandemic hit, being a restaurateur, it wasn't the greatest time to be in restaurants. So many of my concepts and my fellow chefs and restaurateurs' concepts had to close. There was really--and it was really an interesting time when everybody was trying to figure out how to be a restaurateur in a time where there could be no restaurants.

And so we were spending the time, you know, with that word "pivoting." We were pivoting left and right to whatever we can do to, for one, just like survive as a food business but also still keep many employees employed during a time that it wasn't--there weren't many things to do.

And so there are many creative solutions, obviously, like take-home meal kits or--you know, World Central Kitchen was pivotal in putting a lot of restaurants to work to supply food for those that--in communities that needed the food supplied to them. And then, obviously, like figuring out, pivoting a fine dining restaurant into a takeout restaurant was very challenging.

Advertisement

And then the other interesting thing that happened--and I think this happened for a lot of people in a lot of industries--is that, you know, we slowed down, and we started to look at what was important to us as it related to us personally but as it related to what we were doing professionally. And that's where like this--really this exploration into Chinese culture and Chinese food in America started to take hold.

But then as we started to see the anti-Asian incidents happen on TV and especially those closed-circuit videos that were really fuzzy of elderly Asian Americans being attacked, it started to really hit a nerve. And obviously, Kevin is a good friend and a fellow chef, and so we would talk every day. It was kind of like, okay, for one, what do we do with our restaurants? What are you doing? What can--how can we help? And then secondly was, do you see all these things happening? Like, God, it's pretty terrible. That looks like my mom. That looks like my grandmother, and that looks, you know, like my father.

And so as that started to escalate, our feelings of responsibility towards it started to escalate. So like that feeling of responsibility of being a community leader, like it wasn't like, oh, we should do something. It was like, oh, we have to do something. And so--and, you know, our skill set is cooking. So we were trying to figure out, okay, how can we use cooking to fight anti-Asian hate? And we realized that we sell food for our businesses. Why can't we sell food for those nonprofit organizations on the front line fighting anti-Asian hate? And so that's where it really started in that idea translated into the only thing that we can do in 2021 was takeout dinners, and so that's how the series started was a single takeout dinner here in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

MS. DUNGCA: And we're all thankful that you were able to give us all that great takeout, and, I mean, now the nonprofit works with more than 200 chefs, a lot of them Michelin level. What was it like seeing this esteemed community really come and rally around this issue that was so important to you and also to AAPI communities?

MR. MA: Yeah. That first takeout dinner was five pretty prominent Asian American chefs here in D.C., and then really what happened overnight was that we got on the phone and started texting and calling just fellow chefs. And a lot of these chefs weren't Asian American. They were just chefs that were in the community that, you know, we considered friends that were just like reaching out to us or us reaching out to them. And they're like, how can we help? And we're like, you know what? Let's just keep going. Why don't we get another five chefs together? It doesn't--they don't have to be Asian American. And it just started to bloom like that.

And so all of a sudden from this one dinner with 5 chefs became 45 chefs here in D.C. and nine dinners, and a lot of them not--mostly not Asian Americans. So we're like, okay, like it felt really good to see other communities come and stand by our community. And of course, being entrepreneurs and restaurateurs, what do you do? You're like, okay, well, we got something. Let's do more. So, you know, let's reach out to other cities. So obviously, we have a network of chefs in other cities. So we reached out to chefs in many cities, not just the ones that we partnered in New York, San Francisco, and Detroit, but, you know, there are chefs in Denver. There are chefs in New Orleans. There are chefs in Miami. And it was really, you know, we were mobilizing so quickly. This was happening in a matter of days, which typically these things take weeks or months to plan. So these other cities were--and we had a lot of really good volunteers and help in other cities to really mobilize and get the same thing that we were doing in D.C. and doing--and happening in other cities.

Advertisement

And what was so great about that was we--you know, we took a portion of the proceeds and donated them to national Anti-Asian hate nonprofits like Stop AAPI Hate, but also we were like take the rest of the proceeds and donate it into nonprofits directly in your community. And so that was really great to see how many people rallied around that.

MS. DUNGCA: Yeah. I'd love to talk more about the Storefront Emergency Fund, which is something that was started up through this. Can you tell us how it's helping people within the community?

MR. MA: Yeah. Really we realized--and this happens to actually like our restaurants as well, and you saw it a lot where Asian American businesses, not just restaurants, were getting vandalized and really just because they were Asian, which is kind of disheartening that we're in 2023 and that's still happening. And so really that was one of the things, because we know as restaurateurs how hard it is when something like that happens. Just say a simple window is broken. When that happens, you know, we have to go through insurance. It's not always--there's always the deductible. There's always, you know, hoops like to jump through to get your store back to what it was.

And so really we established that fund to try and bridge that gap and so--and to get that business back up and running as soon as possible and so really just using our experiences from what we have like gone through and hopefully being able to help in that way that they need help in.

MS. DUNGCA: Wow. That's a great resource.

And in the past, you've actually talked about how your mother, you know, has some different thoughts on responding to anti-AAPI hate. You know, you've said that she comes from a generation that says you should put your head down, don't speak up, don't make trouble, something that I think a lot of Asian American/Pacific Islander immigrants and their children might argue or talk about. Can you talk a little bit about that generational divide and how you see it playing out in communities?

MR. MA: Yeah. It's still an argument that rages to this day, and I know a lot of Asian Americans in my generation probably experienced the same thing. And it's not without argument from my parents' side. I mean, they grew up in a time where, you know, it was probably truly life or death, not to say that it's not now, but, you know, we can't discount the experiences that they went through as pioneers to come into a country where they didn't speak the language or didn't look like anybody else.

And especially my family landed in Arkansas in the seventies of all places. For sure, they experienced things that were very difficult, and so for the safety of themselves and their children was, you know, to avoid trouble. And for our generation and like what we look at now--or let me back up and just give you kind of like the example of the generation divide.

My personal experience was when the January 6th incidents were happening. Lucky Danger pop-up was four blocks away from the Capitol, and so all I heard were sirens and trying to keep up with what was going on. And we had a sold-out setup, to-go meals going that night. And I'm on a family group chat, and my mom is saying, "Close the restaurant. Return everybody's money. Get out of D.C. as soon as possible. If you run into anybody, hide your face. Don't let them see that you're Asian, so you don't get hurt, and get out to Virginia." And I understood that, right? Like the important thing is the safety.

Whereas, my sister, who is two years older than me, on that same text thread was, you know, screw that. Like take off your mask. Show them your face. Like now is the time to stand up and fight.

So, you know, I was caught in between that conversation, but it really shows the--just the gap that's between us, and it's not that my parents don't believe in what we're doing, because they understand that what we do now and what we fight for now sets the stage for our--my children and their grandchildren to not have to deal with what we've dealt with. And, you know, it's still not true. Like my children still deal with biases that they shouldn't at this time, but it just makes the fight that much more important.

MS. DUNGCA: Wow. That's a really powerful story, and I'd love to get to your upbringing in Arkansas soon. But I also want to talk a little bit about a letter to your parents that was on the menu of your former restaurant, American Son, and I want to read part of it here. "You taught us a language you did not know, fed us food you could not cook, and immersed us in a culture you did not understand. And with that, we became American, though we looked worlds apart. I know you would have introduced us to other Chinese people as my American son to explain why I couldn't speak Chinese, why I didn't know our culture, or why I didn't like our food. But I am proud of who you have allowed me to become." Can you unpack this for me? It's very beautiful. Who do you feel like you have become?

MR. MA: Well, the name of that restaurant was American Son and really from that story my mom introducing me to other Chinese people as "my American son." And again, when I told the story to the founder of Eaton, the hotel that that restaurant was in, you know, she said, "It doesn't matter what you do in that restaurant. That is the name of the restaurant," and that is the narrative that we run with.

And it's funny. It's just like they--you know, I don't speak Chinese. I don't--I didn't know much about the culture. I didn't know much about my family's history, and it was really because, you know, in Arkansas, like the more that they pushed us towards being, quote/unquote, "American," just like the food, right, like we became Americanized. With that, if we fit in, we know the culture. We don't have accents. We don't smell like garlic when we get to school, which was like a real thing, that we wouldn't have rocks thrown at us on the way to school. But we still had rocks thrown at us every day on the way to school.

But with that, like I lost my culture, and I think now it's really paying homage and a testament to the strength of my parents, whether they did that intentionally or not, to really give us the best chance for success. And now it's--you know, we're going in the other direction where it's like, okay, let me like recapture the culture. Let me stand up for the culture because it is something that's slowly eroding away in America. And so we want to make sure that we pay respect for that.

MS. DUNGCA: Wow. That's really powerful. I mean, your family emigrated from Taiwan to Arkansas, as you said, and had a Chinese restaurant, and then at 30, you left a career of--as being an engineer, an immigrant parents' dream, and went into the culinary industry. What was that like explaining that to your parents, and, you know, how do they feel about it now?

MR. MA: Yeah. It wasn't easy, still not easy to this day, despite, quote/unquote, "perceived success." But yeah, my parents and my parents' entire generation came to America and worked as hard as they could in industries or whatever job that they could find to chase their American dream, which was work hard, save money, put our kids through American university and have them be successful in America, become lawyer, doctor, engineer, or whatever profession. I just happened to become an engineer, and the American dream was complete for my parents. They were--you know, that's what they worked so hard for.

And when I told them that I was going to open a restaurant in the middle of my successful engineer career-- I now look back on it. I understand. It's, you know, a slap in the face to their dream, right? Just like my dreams to open a restaurant or want to open a restaurant, and so to go from what can be stable to an industry that is notoriously and historically very unstable was very hard for them, which probably made me work that much harder to become successful in this industry, but yeah, chasing two different dreams on the complete polar opposite sides. But it's been great. They were--despite them objecting to me opening a restaurant, they were there on day one helping me, help open the restaurant.

MS. DUNGCA: That's amazing. And earlier you were talking a little bit about the bias you felt in Arkansas growing up. What was that like seeing, you know, incidents of anti-AAPI violence now as an adult, and how did that really connect with you in terms of making you think about your earlier experiences?

MR. MA: Yeah. I always say that those experiences in Arkansas really formed who I am or how I experience being Asian in America now because I experienced it, and now seeing it really produces a visceral reaction in me, probably because of, you know, the trauma that was associated with something like that and, you know, the incidents like, you know, walking to school. And I still remember. I don't remember much about Arkansas, just very--some significant moments and some moments that don't seem significant, but I remember the tunnel that me and my sister--this is, again, back in the '70s. We just walked to school, and I remember I was having to walk to school because my parents would have to go to work early. So we walked to school, and we went through this tunnel. On the other side of the tunnel always sat kids that would throw rocks at us. Or like my sister and I, our bedroom faced the street. That just happened to be the configuration of the house. You know, one night, a brick came through the window, and I didn't even know it was a brick. I just heard glass crashing, froze, scared out of our mind, no idea what time it was. My parents woke up to us still in that state and discovering a brick came through the window and not knowing till much later that the reason that a brick was thrown through a window was because of the way we looked.

And so, yeah, it was--when I now think back that I had gone through those experiences, when I see that happen to other people in other forms of Asian hate, it just produces a visceral reaction. That probably is what drives us to continue the work that we're doing now.

MS. DUNGCA: Thank you so much for sharing that.

And, I mean, you've said in the past many times that sharing your culture is through food. I mean, when did that start for you as somebody who did go through that bias and grew up knowing that there were people who were not open to those cultures? When did you start showing people your culture through your food?

MR. MA: Yeah. So again, I went to French cooking school, and so that's all I knew. I didn't cook. I didn't grow up in the restaurants. I didn't, you know, sit by my grandfather and cook with him, which I now probably regret a little bit, but--so when I got into restaurants and started cooking, again, like after being engineer, all I knew was what I was taught. And so I was cooking that way for, I guess, the first like 10 to 12 years of my career, and--but I would always pull in the influence of how I was growing up. So I'd always throw in like a Chinese ingredient or a Chinese accent and/or like give a perspective to French or American food with a Chinese accent. And it wasn't until really right before the pandemic when my family had an exhibit go up in the Smithsonian American History Museum that started to be like why can't I do that food at this level, and so that is really what just like sent us--sent me on this exploration of that. And that's why you see that everything that pretty much happened after 2019, everything that I did with food was always around Chinese food or Asian American food, and really because it's, okay, like now the platform that I have, why can't it be Asian food or Chinese food? And so that's really the path, like this is not that far, that long ago. We're still real time like exploring this, and I hope we go deeper with it to bring more of the culture, because the culture is expressed through food first. So I hope that continues.

MS. DUNGCA: You've said in the past that the women in your family are the gatekeepers to the food and your family history. Can you talk a little bit more about that? You were just saying it in the last question, but that connection between food and family and culture?

MR. MA: Yeah. Food, family and culture for sure. And again, the introduction to someone else's culture is typically through food first. And yeah, it's always seemed to be the women. So it was my grandmother who really held all the family stories, and I remember we would sit around and make pot stickers every Sunday in New York. And they would just sit around and tell family stories, and, you know, then I remember my mom became that steward of all the family stories and now continues to tell them to us now. And so we're trying to really absorb as much as we can just because there's so much family history, some of it good and obviously some of it bad, but it's all stuff that we need to take in.

And a lot of it actually centers on food and centers around the restaurants, not just my restaurants, but my parents' restaurant, my uncle's restaurant. And I love that, and it's really still a good way for the family to connect.

MS. DUNGCA: And you've opened and closed a few restaurants over the years. I mean, what has that process taught you? You've talked about how it isn't the most stable of industries, but what have you learned through this whole journey?

MR. MA: Yeah. It's really a lot of resilience. So I think about, you know, even the stories of growing up in Arkansas, right? It's taught me a different level of resilience. And for sure the restaurant industry has taught me a level of resilience and being able to have challenges like come up every day and show me a way to handle the challenges calmly, sometimes calmly, but a way to be able to be like, okay, like I can take in anything that comes at us and turn it into something good or use it to learn. And, you know, I always say I don't trust too many people who haven't failed because failure just teaches us so much, and so, you know, in the moment, I'm not thankful for the failures when they're failing. But when I look back on them, the failures have really set me up for where I'm now.

MS. DUNGCA: And I'm sure we have a lot of foodies who are tuning in. Who are some of your personal inspirations in terms of chefs and restaurants that you've really looked toward while you were building your own restaurants?

MR. MA: Yeah. For sure, it's changed a lot over time. I think I listened to Sean Sherman on this and him talking about he came from a time where cookbooks were the inspiration. So I come from a similar time period where my connection to chefs were through their cookbooks, and so I certainly have over the years looked up upon a lot of chefs like Thomas Keller and people like that over time.

Well, one of the first Chinese cookbooks that I ever got--and this was--I don't know--maybe a decade ago was Grace Young's first cookbook, and I'm sorry. I'm like blanking on the name of it right now. And I used that as a reference because it, for one, had such beautiful recipes that were so close to like how I grew up eating but then also telling the story of why the food was that way. And I just--I referenced that book for many years, to the point that I think it does have all kinds of soy sauce stains and stuff like that on it. But then just several years ago got to meet Grace Young and discover the work that she's been doing for the Asian American community as well. So for sure has always been an inspiration through a cookbook, but now been an inspiration in real life and really work hard to support her work with the Support Chinatowns campaign, just because it's such an important piece of our culture through food.

MS. DUNGCA: Great. And as we close, I want to quote a post that you shared on Instagram. It said, "We believe that experiencing amazing food has the ability to transport, evoke, reminisce, or introduce you to something new entirely." I mean, what effect does food have on you?

MR. MA: I think food just really allows somebody too cross the bridge with the path of least resistance sometimes, because everybody shares passion over food, and it's just something that we do every day. And so I really appreciate like how it could, for one, bring people together to the table who probably would not get together and share common passions over something like food, but also it allows you to really start the conversation about that other person's culture. And it allows you to learn something that you may not have learned or asked about through any other way. So it's just really something that I think, you know, like on the back burner, it's something that we really need to appreciate a little bit more. I hope that's happening as we talk.

MS. DUNGCA: And for anyone who hasn't been to one of your restaurants, what must they absolutely try?

MR. MA: For sure, the scallion-pancake egg sandwich right now, if you can make it here in person in D.C., but if you're not here in D.C., certainly Laoban Dumplings. The dumplings that are in grocery stores are all over the United States, so you can find them in a lot of grocery stores, 2,000 grocery stores across the U.S. and hopefully counting.

MS. DUNGCA: Great. That is all the time we have today. Thank you so much, Chef Tim Ma. This has been such a wonderful conversation, and I really appreciate you being here with me and--

MR. MA: Thank you so much for having me.

MS. DUNGCA: Of course.

And thanks to all of you for watching. To see more of what we have to offer, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com and register for some upcoming programs.

Once again, I'm Nicole Dungca from The Washington Post, and thanks for joining us.

[End recorded session]

Gift this article Gift Article