How artificial intelligence could impact the workforce and the global economy

The rapid breakthroughs in artificial intelligence could reshape hundreds of millions of jobs, worker productivity and the global economy. On Tuesday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for back-to-back conversations with Alondra Nelson, former acting director at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Sal Khan, CEO of Khan Academy, and Michael Howells, president of workforce skills at Pearson, about the impact of AI on jobs and the role of education in helping prepare future generations.