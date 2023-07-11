The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

How artificial intelligence could impact the workforce and the global economy

By
July 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Future of Work: The Impact of AI on Tuesday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Register for the program here.

The rapid breakthroughs in artificial intelligence could reshape hundreds of millions of jobs, worker productivity and the global economy. On Tuesday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for back-to-back conversations with Alondra Nelson, former acting director at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Sal Khan, CEO of Khan Academy, and Michael Howells, president of workforce skills at Pearson, about the impact of AI on jobs and the role of education in helping prepare future generations.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Sal Khan

Founder & CEO, Khan Academy


Alondra Nelson

Senior Fellow, Center for American Progress


Michael Howells

President, Workforce Skills, Pearson


Content from the EY Organization

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Augmenting the workforce with the exponential power of AI

Generative AI is poised to transform the world we know and work in today. In a segment presented by the EY organization, Beatriz Sanz Sáiz, EY Global Consulting Data and AI Leader, discusses how organizations can embrace AI’s transformative potential with confidence, while considering ethical responsibility and putting humans at the center.

Beatriz Sanz Sáiz

EY Global Consulting Data and AI Leader


Loading...