A number of Biden administration officials are heading to Beijing as relations between China and the United States reach their lowest point in decades over economic and geopolitical tensions. On Monday, July 17 at 12:00 p.m. ET, House Foreign Affairs chair Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) joins The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell, co-author of The Early 202 newsletter, to share his assessment of the U.S-China relationship, the expansion of NATO and the war in Ukraine.