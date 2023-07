“Every Body” is a new documentary exploring the lives of intersex people who are born with a combination of male and female biological traits. On Wednesday, July 19 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Alicia Roth Weigel, an activist profiled in the documentary, joins The Post’s Jonathan Capehart for a conversation about the intersex community, gender identity and the state of LGBTQIA+ rights in the country.