Sally Jenkins is a long-time Washington Post sportswriter and author of 12 books whose work often probes the cultural, political and economic forces shaping athletics. On Wednesday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Jenkins joins The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany to discuss her new book “The Right Call,” the upcoming Women’s World Cup, gender equity in sports and her recent piece about the friendship between tennis greats Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.