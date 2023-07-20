Reimagining work-life balance and well-being

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

July 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Future of Work: Well+Being & Balance on Thursday, July 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET

As employees reassess their professional lives, companies are identifying new ways to prevent burnout, retain talent and structure the workplace. On Thursday, July 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET, Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington join Washington Post Live to discuss how businesses are rethinking well-being in the workplace and the evolution of the workweek.

Rep. Mark Takano

(D-Calif.)


Arianna Huffington

Founder & CEO, Thrive Global


Future Proof Your Business by Investing in a Healthy Workforce

American workers are currently facing a healthcare crisis, with 84% of employees reporting at least one workplace factor that has negatively impacted their mental health in the past year. In a segment presented by Cigna Healthcare, Eva Borden, president of behavioral health at Evernorth Health Services, discusses how companies that proactively address mental health by prioritizing and investing in the health of their employees can thrive in the future of work.

Eva Borden

President, Behavioral Health, Evernorth Health Services, a division of The Cigna Group


