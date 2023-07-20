Reimagining work-life balance and well-being

Register for the program here.
Rep. Mark Takano
(D-Calif.)
Arianna Huffington
Founder & CEO, Thrive Global
Content from Cigna Healthcare
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Future Proof Your Business by Investing in a Healthy Workforce
American workers are currently facing a healthcare crisis, with 84% of employees reporting at least one workplace factor that has negatively impacted their mental health in the past year. In a segment presented by Cigna Healthcare, Eva Borden, president of behavioral health at Evernorth Health Services, discusses how companies that proactively address mental health by prioritizing and investing in the health of their employees can thrive in the future of work.
Eva Borden
President, Behavioral Health, Evernorth Health Services, a division of The Cigna Group