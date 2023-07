Anderson Clayton is a North Carolina political activist who, at 25 years old, became the youngest Democratic Party state chair in the country. On Monday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Clayton joins The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor to discuss her political journey, young voters in the Democratic Party and her work in rural communities. This conversation will be followed by a roundtable with Post technology reporters Gerrit De Vynck and Tatum Hunter about what artificial intelligence could mean for content creators.