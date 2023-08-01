Sen. Jeff Merkley on the Ukraine war, climate change and the Democratic Party

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is a leading progressive voice on Capitol Hill and was first elected to the Senate in 2008. On Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Merkley joins The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell, co-author of The Early 202 newsletter, to discuss his opposition to how the Transportation Security Administration is using facial recognition scans, why he believes the United States giving Ukraine cluster munitions is a mistake and the most effective ways to combat climate change.