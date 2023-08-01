118th Congress
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Sen. Jeff Merkley on the Ukraine war, climate change and the Democratic Party

By
August 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Washington Post Live 118th Congress with Sen. Jeff Merkley on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 11:00 a.m. ET Headshot of Sen. Jeff Merkley

Register for the program here.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is a leading progressive voice on Capitol Hill and was first elected to the Senate in 2008. On Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Merkley joins The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell, co-author of The Early 202 newsletter, to discuss his opposition to how the Transportation Security Administration is using facial recognition scans, why he believes the United States giving Ukraine cluster munitions is a mistake and the most effective ways to combat climate change.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)


Loading...