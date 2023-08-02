Transcript: Race in America: Giving Voice with Elizabeth Acevedo, Author, “Family Lore”

Gift Article Share

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Hello and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Arelis Hernández, a national reporter here at The Washington Post. Today in our Race in America series we are joined by best-selling author and National Book Award winner, Elizabeth Acevedo. Welcome to Washington Post Live. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MS. ACEVEDO: Hello, Arelis. How are you?

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Good. Good. Thank you so much for joining us. I was tickled by a number of elements in your story, but let's go ahead and get started. Let's talk about your latest book because that's kind of why we are here. But you have written award-winning books for young people now, and "Family Lore" is your first novel for adults. Why did you want to write this book now?

MS. ACEVEDO: I think that there was a lot I wanted to give voice to that felt like it needed to be for a more mature audience, and part of it is how we inherit trauma, how we struggle with learning our ancestors' stories and our elders' stories, and how, in some ways, they struggle to learn about us, particularly if you are from cultures where [speaking Spanish] "Calladita te ves más bonita," like "silent, you look pretty" or "quietness is coveted." There is a lot that doesn't get said in those gaps, and there is a lot that is lost, I think, in those stories.

Advertisement

So for me, wanting to capture that at this point in my life, especially as, you know, the elders in my family are getting to an age where they are reaching their last act, wanting to write a book that kind of commemorates oral storytelling and the things we don't say to each other.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: So you wrote this book in prose, but your previous books delve more into verse and slam poetry, which is sort of a party of your story and your background. How is this writing experience different than your previous work?

MS. ACEVEDO: Right. I think that the process was really different in that my audience, I had to constantly remind myself, like this is an audience that I can challenge in a different way than I would challenge young people, right? And I think it was a lot of fun. I didn't have to play as much of the, oh, is this too far, am I being hopeful enough, am I guiding the reader in such a way that they won't leave this book with too many questions. I think with this novel I was okay if people had questions. I kind of trust that folks will do research, or they will fill in a lot of the gaps that I leave, that they are going on the journey, and it is not my job to do as much of the hand-holding that I am used to doing.

Advertisement

But it many ways it was very similar. I mean, my approach to all of the books is to tell an honest story and to be very tender towards my readers and towards my characters. So although they go through hard things, that part of the journey didn't change.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: So the story is one of a Dominican American family. You can tell me how much of it sort of reflects your own upbringing. But it is through the voices of six different women, four of them sisters. Why was this perspective so important for you to bring forward?

MS. ACEVEDO: Right. I don't think we have enough stories about 70-year-olds, and particular I think in the Latina community and the Dominican community women of that age are relegated to the sidelines in the arts. And I wanted to put them front and center. You know, my tias are vivacious. They are hilarious. They are particular. They are cantankerous. They have all of these multitudes that they contain, and I wanted to have this really complicated kind of story that honors that part of themselves, that honors aging, that it is not something to be afraid of, that there is magic that we can find in every decade of our lives.

Advertisement

And so this book, I think, really puts at the forefront the lives that these women have lived and the lives they still have to look forward to.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: So the main plot point in your book is Flor, who is one of the sisters--we can call her even the matriarch, to some degree--is going to receive a living wake. Where did you get this idea? I know where Flor got this idea from, but where did you get it from?

MS. ACEVEDO: I got it from a very similar place as Flor. I was at a retreat that kind of was like a TED Talk retreat, where they would have a lot of different presenters, and someone was presenting on anthropological research that they had done, looking into the ways that people are dealing with different methods of grieving and different methods and rituals of burial. And one of the ones that was briefly highlighted was a gentleman who was throwing a living wake and the ways that, especially as people deal with perhaps chronic illness, they are being more mindful of how do I say some of those goodbyes and give some of the chances to my families and people who love me to receive closure before I'm actually gone.

Advertisement

And so I kind of saw that, tucked it away, and a year later when I started writing this story I thought, well, that would be an interesting framework to bring into this family, and what would a Dominican family think about a living wake, and how would they come together, would there be resistance, or what would be some of the feelings that would come up. It was a perfect tension to kind of kickstart this book.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: And Flor being the oldest of the sisters, the second-born actually, of the family, in some ways embodies some of this matriarchal deference, like because Flor has the magic, and the other sisters just kind of like, okay, if she said so then there must be a reason to this.

So can you describe for me the role of the matriarch in Latino families and why Flor sort of embodies this?

Advertisement

MS. ACEVEDO: Yeah, I think there's a way in which the matriarch--my mom is one of nine sisters, and I think you can see how some of the sisters share the role, right. Depending on the subject matter, one is kind of hailed as like, all right, you are the expert of this and we defer to you in this way.

And in this book, it felt important to kind of highlight the ways that leadership, particularly within and amongst women, can look like and how it can take place, and how it is quiet. And although Flor is not the eldest, she is given the deference, almost, of knowing the most. And I think that there is something really beautiful in highlighting the ways that they all give her her flowers and give her her respect and the ways that she's had to demand it and wield it, really thoughtfully, in order to allow everyone to kind of share in the ways that the family functions.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: One of the things I loved about you explaining sort of your evolution as a writer, and in this book you didn't feel the need to have to explain certain terms or cultural idioms, and you just wrote them in Spanish--you know, people can use Google, right?--like referencing back to this interaction you had in college with a particular professor.

Advertisement

I'm curious. As part of that, these are your Dominican roots that are inspiring your work. What do you want people to take away from your writing? Do you want them to do the extra research to find out what that "refran" means or what she is referring to in a particular place? What do you want from them?

MS. ACEVEDO: I think I tried to be really specific in who I assume my reader is, and I don't assume my reader doesn't know these words. I don't assume that they are going to be stuck or that if they run into a moment that makes them uncomfortable or feels foreign that they are going to abandon the novel. I think I assume my readers are smart and thoughtful and want to know more about themselves and others, and if there is something that comes up that they are not sure about they will do the extra work, or they will use context, or they will decide, you know, maybe it's not that important and I'm just going to keep in the stream of the story and just keep moving forward.

And I think I give them that grace and that kind of responsibility because I think that's the responsibility that has been placed on me as a reader. There are novels that I read where I won't have the background or the references to fully understand certain things, and I'm someone who enjoys the research and enjoys looking things up. And I'm also okay, in certain books, to say, like, all right, I'm going to use context and just assume and keep moving forward until this comes up again and it stumbles me or not.

Advertisement

And so I am fine recognizing that certain readers will get stuck, and that is not my job to unstick them. They will have to make a choice, and I offer them the agency to do so.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: In that frame of thinking about your audience and who you might imagine them to be, you tell often this story about being a teacher in Prince George's County. As someone who is a product of the Prince George's County school system, I really appreciated the story about a young student who you were trying to convert into a reader and who posed a challenge to you about where are the stories about us.

Could you tell us that story again, and are you thinking about that student when you're writing about supplying those types of reading outlets, the stories about us?

MS. ACEVEDO: Right. So I was a teacher at a predominantly Latinx school, almost 80 percent Latino students, and the majority of them were not on grade level. So although I was teaching eighth grade, students were sixth-, seventh-grade reading level. They were not at the appropriate stage to prepare to go to high school.

Advertisement

And I had one student in particular who I adored. She was hilarious. She was the kind of student that was real smart at the mouth, always had something slick to say. But she was not someone who, during silent reading time, was super interested in the books. And as a reading teacher, that was kind of the goal. And for me I knew that all of the objectives, all of the tests, all of the things that we could throw at a student was not going to prepare them as well as just 10 to 15 minutes of silent reading every day, where they just had to sit and focus and work on the skill. That is the tried and true, kids just need to read in order to become better at reading, right?

And so I kept trying to give her different kinds of books, and at the time there were a lot of things that were popular--"Hunger Games," "Divergent," "Twilight"--and this kid was not with it. She was like, "I don't care about sparkly vampires. I don't care about kids killing each other for food. This is not for me."

And finally I asked her, like, "Well, what is it? What would you like?" And she said, "Where are the stories about us?" She's a kid growing up in Langley Park, predominantly Salvadoran population, born and raised here in the U.S., and her speech is, you know, English that is accented and it's slang, and it's Ebonics, and it was not the kind of speech that she was seeing in any of these books. And so I thought about it, and I went out and I got Julia Alvarez and Jacquelyn Woodson and Walter Dean Myers and Jason Reynolds, and authors that I thought she would really relate to. And within two weeks, this student, who told me she was not a reader, had no interest in that list, had finished every book I put in front of her. So it became very clear that it was about her entryway into literature. It was about how she saw herself reflected, because then she looked at me and was like, "What's next?" And I'm like, "What's next? That's it. That's on a teacher budget. That's all the books. That's all I've got."

So it was this moment that I think really galvanized me to, well, maybe I'm next. Maybe the stories that I have to tell and the way that I relate to my students and come from a very similar background and speak in a very similar way, maybe I can offer something that will answer this question of not only what's next but where are we.

And I'll say that I was releasing "Family Lore," yesterday it launched, and I did an event here in Washington, D.C., and there was a teacher that came that teaches at the high school where my middle school, where I taught, would have fit into. So the majority of my students ended up going to this high school. And he told me, "You don't know how many students I have who had never finished a book, and then I give them your work and it is a doorway to other books."

And so to answer the second part of your question, although I am not in the teaching world anymore, I don't think of those students every time I go to sit down to write, it is not lost on me the impact that I continually be really specific about the young people that I think need to be on the page, knowing that it reaches them and allows them to feel seen.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Shifting from your career in youth literature to some of the more adult themes in "Family Lore," sex and sexuality. That's something that can be really tricky for a very Latin, very Catholic family. What was writing about that like?

MS. ACEVEDO: Listen, I am so nervous about this book coming out in Spanish because I know my family is going to have very strong feelings. As someone who did not grow up having any conversations about menstruation, about sex, about relationships in that way, writing this book and scenes--sex scenes, not just that but also conversations of sexuality and of how we discover what pleasure can be was really difficult. And I think today it is probably what scares me most about this book, that I just know it's very easy to shun someone who is asking questions about why certain cultural norms silence conversations around pleasure and what a disservice it does specifically to young women in those cultures.

And I know that I have family who is going to be very upset at some of the language, at some of the depictions, at, oh that's not what good girls write about, that's not clean, that's not pure. Purity culture is a big deal. And even at my big old age, when I have a whole kid, I've been married for years, I know that it's going to create a tension. And if I've gotten any sleepless nights over this book it is because of feeling like in order to tell the story I wanted to tell I had to be really honest about questions of sexuality and of pleasure, and I refuse to shy away from the ways that subjects are silenced.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, I hope your family is able to see that and hear that right now, to allow you have more sleep the next couple of weeks.

You have weaved in bits of magic realism in this book. A personal favorite of mine, you know, for example, all of the women in the Marte family have a gift, except for the youngest one. Well, her gift comes in another way, right? And, of course, this is something that we see throughout Latin American literature, Gabriel García Márquez. When you think of your work in the context of either Latin America or U.S. Latino literature, what legacy do you hope to carve out?

MS. ACEVEDO: I'm glad that you pointed that out because I think this novel was intentionally trying to be in some of the traditions that we've seen, specifically from Latin American writers--Laura Esquivel, who wrote "Like Water for Chocolate," you mentioned Márquez, Isabel Allende--the many ways that folks coming from particular parts of the world turn to magic as a way to create structure and understanding of really complicated times. But also that a lot of us believe in magic, believe in the supernatural, don't think of it as fantasy in the ways that American literature contextualizes fantasy, as a separate world, as world-building.

You know, I grew up in a house where your dreams mattered, and they meant things, and you were going to play the lotto numbers based off of what you dreamt. And so for me it didn't seem surprising to write about that, but I did want to think, but what does Caribbean magical realism sound like, and what does New York Dominican magical realism look like.

And so it is, I think, a little bit funky and a little bit hip-hop and a little bit urban and a little bit, and a lot of it, Dominican. We have someone who can foretell the future through dreams, we have someone who can tell if you're lying, and then we have someone who has a taste for limes, where she can make things with limes that invoke feelings in people's nostalgia. We have someone who has alpha vagina, and everything that that means. It's not your grandmother's magical realism, but it is. It's this mix of things.

So I hope my legacy is one where it's how did I carry forth a tradition that I think I've inherited, and how did I reinvent it and pass it along just a little bit different, with a little bit more spice, to the next generation to do their own with.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: I do news writing so I don't know how much magic realism I can incorporate in that, but as a Puerto Rican I think about it all the time.

You were writing this book while you were pregnant. How did that influence your writing?

MS. ACEVEDO: Ooh. I had to write in between naps. I was one of those pregnant people who like just never had the energy. The second time they say you'll get energy. It never happened for me. I was just exhausted the whole time, but I was on deadline. And so I had to be really mindful of these are my best four hours in the day. These are the four hours where I know I'll have the most energy. And I rented an office, and I would go in every day and take myself to work because it helped me arrive and sit down and feel like, well, now I'm here and I have to do it. And I would just get going.

And I think the pregnancy created a certain kind of pressure because I knew, one, the baby was coming in October. There would be no writing after baby got here, so the book had to be done. But two, my days just felt different. So on a very practical level I think the pregnancy kind of made me be really mindful of how I was using my time. But on a level of creativity, I think it made me empathetic towards my mom and towards some of the women I was writing about. And I think it made me more empathetic towards myself, that when you realize how precious life is, that especially in those early weeks when you are counting down until things feel a little bit more sure, there's just something that feels so precious about how you hope that, especially if it's a wanted pregnancy. And it made me think of how unkind I can be towards myself, and yet knowing that my mother probably felt similarly when she was carrying me, like just how precious I was, and how unprecious I treat myself.

So there was this real moment of in loving the mother I was becoming, I had to think about how loved I have been and maybe disregard--there was a lot coming up for me, and I think in the book you kind of get those early moments. By the time the book was turned in I was still pregnant. I was about to give birth. And so none of the birthing part or the actually being a mother is in this book. But for sure, the pregnancy and those sensations and those feelings and being very sensitive to smell, like all of that kind of wove itself into the narrative.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, no, certainly there's that one passage where Flor talks about how, in her life, she always felt like she was a host in her own body, and she didn't feel fully human until she was pregnant with her daughter. That certainly sounds like what you're talking about right now.

MS. ACEVEDO: For sure. I wrote that passage after walking by a fish market, and being like, oh my God, it smells so bad, and also being like, wow, my nose is amazing. This is like a supernatural power to be pregnant. Like I've never smelled in this way.

And so the duality of like, oh, it's attacking me, and also how amazing that I thought I knew myself and I'm now in this whole different part of my life and of my body, because of this kid. So it was very wild to be writing while experiencing the world differently.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, you are also a champion slam poet, and last year the Poetry Foundation named you the 2022 Young People's Poet Laureate. In what way has being a poet shaped your fiction work, your prose?

MS. ACEVEDO: I love this question because I think poets are often considered a meandering novelist. A lot of poets who become novelists tend to be more interested in descriptions and images, and I think that is true for me.

But I will say that I find that I'm really mindful of prosody. I'm very thoughtful about rhythm and the music of language and the ways that having a really long sentence, punctuation, creates momentum, and if the character is in a moment where they are feeling chaotic, where I want to invoke that in the reader, maybe having that kind of sentence makes sense.

So I think there is a technical aspect of poetry that lends itself really well to writing novels that I imagine my prose counterparts would really benefit from studying poetry and thinking through how poets manipulate language in order to affect audiences that isn't just about the words but it's about the meter, it's about the way that it looks on the page, it's about, yeah, the perfect image, as I mentioned.

And so I find that poetry comes up quite often when I'm writing books. For me there is a draw that it's just entirely about is the language beautiful and elevated and art. Is the language art, not just the story.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well certainly several times in the book I was reading it with rhythm in my mind, and I could see, oh yeah, there is the meter there. There's the punch. So it definitely comes through in the work.

What is your hope for the next generation of Latino authors?

MS. ACEVEDO: I hope that folks are really thoughtful about whose lineage they are writing in. I think it's important to say the names of the writers who influenced us, to not let readers forget the kind of paths that we've walked, that folks have walked, in order for us to write. And so I hope people are thoughtful about their lineage.

And I hope that writers are just ultra specific about voice, that there is nothing, I think, as important as just being singular in your work. I hope no one is trying to write like me or write like Julia or write like Juno. I hope people are really dedicated to all the confluences that make their work what it is, and that they are honing what it means to sound exactly like themselves, because I think that's what distinguishes writers, and I think that's what we have been missing in the canon, is just a lot of different kinds of voices, that there are so many Dominican writers, and we do not sound like. And there are so many Latino and Latin American writers, and they do not sound alike. So how do we just create a pantheon of the many ways that our experiences can come onto the page.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: I'm curious. In college I read a book by Ginetta Candelario, "Black Behind the Ears," which is something that applies to the Dominican Republic as well as to Puerto Rico [speaking Spanish]. And so I was curious, at what age did your sort of like awareness of negritude and the complicated relationship that culturally Dominicans have with Afro-Latini, when did that start developing in you, and at what age did you sort of like fully embrace that part of your identity?

MS. ACEVEDO: I feel it was high school where I began really paying attention to the transatlantic slave trade, which we had learned maybe a little bit about in middle school, but kind of realizing like, oh, those ships came here too.

I had always been conscious of race because I had this super curly hair, and I was darker than some other Dominicans that I knew, and lighter than some other Dominicans, and kind of had a sense of I would be told like put a clothespin on your nose [speaking Spanish], and I watched a lot of people I know straightening their hair from very young ages. So there was always this aspiration towards Eurocentric beauty standards that made me very mindful of, oh, I am not that. So race wasn't discussed, but there were clear characteristics, racial characteristics, that I was mindful of, even at 5, 6, 7, wanting straight hair, wanting to look like Barbie, wanting a particular body type.

But in high school, when I really kind of began thinking about slavery and the impact of slavery and doing my own research and trying to understand who am I, where do I come from, and asking my parents, "What race are we?" because Dominican is a nationality and Latino is an ethnicity and Dominican is an ethnicity, but what is our race. And they're like, "No, brown." We didn't have language, and probably because "Black" was perceived as being synonymous with African American. Black American, African American, but I think Black as a racial category did not feel like one that could include Afro descendants from the Caribbean. I didn't know that Black could be expansive enough as a racial category to include all folks of African descent.

And so I wasn't really sure, and I think it was a barrier of language. So maybe by the time I got to college and began really taking courses in race and began studying different writers, and for sure, Ginetta, Silvio Torres-Saillant, I'm thinking here, Ana-Maurine Lara, there's a lot of scholars that were doing the work of languaging race specifically for Dominicans that I began kind of understanding like, okay, Black American is an ethnicity in its own right. Blackness is an umbrella that covers a lot of different folks. The one-drop rule in the U.S. is not the same and does not cover, or is not felt similarly in other places [speaking Spanish]. Like learning the language of how caste has existed in the Caribbean and in the Dominican Republic and how it's different than what I learned about caste in the U.S. So it's juggling a lot of different understandings of the permeability of how race has existed in this country and also the barriers and the kinds of confines of race as well.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Thank you for sharing. I could talk to you all day about this and about your work, but unfortunately we are out of time so we will have to leave it there. Elizabeth Acevedo, thank you so much for joining us today.

MS. ACEVEDO: Thank you for having me. It was a pleasure talking with you.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Likewise. Likewise.

And thanks to all of you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to find out more about all of our upcoming programs.

I'm Arelis Hernández. Thanks again.

[End recorded session]