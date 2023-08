Former congressman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) served more than 35 years in the House and was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection. On Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Upton joins The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany to discuss the Jan. 6 indictment against Trump, the future of the Republican party and his support for a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election.