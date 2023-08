Mikhail Zygar is the founding editor of TV Rain, Russia’s only independent news station, whose journalists were forced to go into exile last year. On Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Zygar joins The Post’s Shane Harris to discuss his new book, “War and Punishment,” about Russia’s historical attitudes to Ukraine, Putin’s grip on power and the fallout from Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s failed rebellion.