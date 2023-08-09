Transcript: Mikhail Zygar, Author, “War and Punishment”

Share

MR. HARRIS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Shane Harris. I’m a reporter here at The Post covering intelligence and national security, and I’m very happy today to be joined by Mikhail Zygar, the Russian journalist, independent journalist, as you could tell from his introduction there, to talk about his new book, “War and Punishment: Putin, Zelensky, and the Path to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine.”

Mikhail, thank you so much for joining us today from Berlin. It's great to have you.

MR. ZYGAR: Thank you, Shane. Thank you for having me.

MR. HARRIS: So, as our introduction alluded to, this book is largely about what you describe as historical myths that Putin and other Russian leaders have perpetuated and given rise to what you describe is this kind of Russian strain of fascism that is gripping the country right now, and it really is a very sweeping and very accessible view of a lot of this history that I think readers will appreciate.

I want to start by just asking you, when you were young growing up in Russia as a child in a school, what were some of the myths and these histories that you were taught growing up by the adults and the authority figures in your life?

MR. ZYGAR: You know, yeah, actually, I--as a kid, I was growing in the Soviet Union. So you may imagine that the history I was taught was terrible. [Laughs] Yeah, it was--it was a Soviet history, and actually, I don't know why, but I was really annoyed with that approach of Soviet supremacy. And it's not different from Russian students, Russian school children are being taught today, especially since two days ago, the new history textbook was published. And it was revealed that former minister of culture, Vladimir Medinsky, has written a new history, a unified history textbook. So it's going to be even much more propaganda. It's much worse when--than that textbook I was forced to read when I was a student in the Soviet Union. But actually I was--I was 10 when Soviet Union collapsed. So I was lucky enough to live both lives and to witness both versions. I know that totalitarian version of Soviet history of Russian empire, and I was witnessing how it was being analyzed after the collapse of Soviet Union. And actually, we have started that--going that way. We have started confessing, and we have started analyzing the crimes of Russian imperialism. But then we unfortunately stopped on that way, and we didn't finish our job. So this book is an attempt to--probably to start from the scratch, because after the war against Ukraine started, we--a lot of people realized that everything we've been doing was not enough. It's just we should start from the scratch, and we should try to understand that a lot of things we were considering to be sacred are brutal. And they are killing, killing people in other countries, not only in Russia but in neighboring countries as well.

MR. HARRIS: For those people who aren't familiar with some of the big strains and ideas in these myths in Russian history, give us a sense of what the big ones are about.

MR. ZYGAR: Oh, yeah.

MR. HARRIS: You know, the founder of Russia, its relation to Ukraine. What are some of the big ones that you write about in the book that Russian people are sort of--you know, are used to hearing, but Americans might not know?

MR. ZYGAR: Yeah. Yeah, yeah. Definitely. First, Russians and Ukrainians are the same people; that's the most--the most popular Soviet myth. And I start with it in my book. Actually, it was invented only 300 years ago by a German monk who lived in Kiev, but in Soviet Union, everyone knew that, that that's the only--the one people, and Ukrainian language, that's another myth that was widespread in Soviet Union--in the Russian empire and in the Soviet Union as well, so Ukrainian language does not exist, and it's just wrong Russian, and that's ridiculous. But that's tragic that, for example, President Putin believes in that. He truly thinks that there is no Ukrainian language.

Yeah, there are lots of those very imperialistic myths. There is--like the idea of Russian supremacy consists of different myths that actually Russia was not--has never been a colonial empire. Russia is just a very generous country. We have never colonized anyone. We--Siberia or Ukraine or North Caucasus, they are just integral parts of Mother Russia. We only helping them, feeding them, and so on and so forth. Yeah, that's terrible, pathetic, and that's a shame that people still believe that.

MR. HARRIS: You talked about when the Soviet Union ended, and you said you were 10 years old, so you were quite young. Was there a sense in Russia that a new day was opening and maybe these myths of the past would be put behind people, or did they still loom very large even in the post-Soviet imagination in Russia?

MR. ZYGAR: No, you know, actually, until recently, there was a huge historical debate, I would say, but actually, Russian civil society was very developed, and a lot of--a lot of books, a lot of very good books have been written and published. A lot of archives have been open. Recently, they have been closed, shut down again, especially KGB archives or military archives, but for most of '90s and partially even in the beginning of Putin's presidency, that atmosphere in academic institutions, in universities, sometimes in the media was, more or less, free. So it was possible to speak about anything.

Actually, all the archives about Stalin's repressions are still open, and we know quite a--we know almost everything about people died in Gulag. We were focusing for so many years on, for example, crimes of Soviet Union, crimes of Stalin, but actually, we stopped--we did not understand that it's not only about Stalin, it's not only about Soviet Union and Stalin's crimes against Russians. It's the roots are much more distant, and that the evil is the Russian imperialism itself. And actually, that's the only--

MR. HARRIS: Talk a little bit--

MR. ZYGAR: Sorry. That's the last step. We were never--we have never been brave enough to address that issue, because there are lots of very good books about crimes of different emperors, crimes of Stalin, but rarely Russian historians could speak about the concept of Russian Empire as an evil.

MR. HARRIS: So talk about how you did the research for this book. I mean, you have a line in there where you--a very compelling line where you talk about it. It's almost like you're telling a crime story from the point of view of the criminal, and so you had to dive back into the histories and maybe ones that you had been, you know, familiar with growing up. So talk a little bit about how you--the research for the book, because you really do go back to the beginning of a lot of this, you know, understanding of Russian identity back several centuries.

MR. ZYGAR: At first, I'd like to mention that the book actually consists of two parts. The first part is about the myths. It's about very ancient history. It starts from 17th century, and then there are seven most important myths about Ukraine and Russia. But the second book is about the contemporary history, how all those myths are being used right now. It's actually about the recent 30 years and how President Putin was using all those myths, how Ukrainians after the collapse of Soviet Union believed in all those myths. So it's so--and with the second part of the book, it's much more--it's easier to understand.

I've been reporting--I've been working in Ukraine all of those years. I've been traveling back and forth. I know personally most of Ukrainian politicians. I interviewed all of the Ukrainian presidents, six--five, six of them, most of the prime ministers, a lot of business leaders, a lot of journalists, scientists, but yes, with the first part, with the ancient history, that was much more complicated.

Yes, I had to--I had to read a lot from the classical Russian history. It's very--it's very open, and it's very--it's very easy to analyze if you're watching it as a journalist with--like, you know, if you've got critical approach to your sources, as any journalist is supposed to do, it's very easy to detect that those historians are propagandists, and then you track who was their boss, who they were working for, and actually every time they were working for the power. Nikolay Karamzin, who is considered to be the father of Russian historiography, was an official historiographer. He was working for the emperor, Alexander I, and that happened with all of them. And when you're watching how they were changing and rewriting history, how they were creating those artificial constructions to prove what the emperor--or what the secretary general of the Communist Party wanted them to prove, it becomes very, very interesting investigation. You see the fraud, and as a journalist, you are watching all those instruments and all those people who were creating all that fraud during the last three centuries.

Actually, it's not--it's not that hard. It's--I didn't try to analyze what happened in the 10th century. Actually, the history of the fraud of Russian--of falsification of Russian history is only three centuries long.

MR. HARRIS: And you mentioned something I think is really important in the context of now what's happening with Russia's war against Ukraine, which is that President Putin, you know, believes in many of these myths, that he's internalized this idea that Ukraine is not even a real country, that its language is not real. And we saw this in essays that he wrote, very provocative, and, I think most people felt, very historically misguided and false, essays he wrote before the invasion of Ukraine, where you could sort of see him creating a context for this. So talk about the way that he's internalized this idea and deploys it, and you write in the book about a fascinating group of brothers too, the Kovalchuk brothers, who seem to have this tremendous influence over Putin's thinking, particularly about Ukraine. So talk a bit about those influences on him.

MR. ZYGAR: Yeah. Thank you. That's really interesting because we know that Yuri Kovalchuk is the closest friend of President Putin, and he was the person who spent the 2020 covid lockdown with him. So he's got the access to the body, and he's the most influential oligarch.

But it's very important that he's originally--his surname is Ukrainian. He's originally Ukrainian. So he's supposed to know best everything about Ukrainian culture, and it's really--it's really funny that his father was a very famous Soviet academician. He was a historian, and his specialization was history of Crimea and Sevastopol. That is the most important Russian naval base in the Black Sea. So actually, Kovalchuk, the senior, was the person who was writing all those heroic stories about Sevastopol as a Russian city, and Kovalchuk family--he's the source of that concept that Crimea is a sacred place for Russians.

It's something like, you know, cradle of Russian military glory. It's very--it's very interesting, because back in 2014 when Putin--when Russia occupied Crimea, when that operation started, it was a shock for many Russians. A lot of people did not expect that, and even more, there was no popular demand for that. That was not widely discussed in Russia, and many people were really surprised. It's not--it's not like Kosovo and Serbia, you know. For many Serbs, Kosovo is a very--is a very painful topic, because they are really speaking about that a lot. And Crimea was not important. Yeah, everyone knew. Everyone had an opportunity to travel to Crimea because that was a popular summer resort, but no one had a real problem with that. So no one wanted Crimea back to Russia.

So probably, one of the few people to share that idea was President Putin, and for many years, there was a question for the journalists, what's--why he was so sure. What's the source of his inner belief that Crimea should be--should be Russian? So now we know that's from Kovalchuk family.

MR. HARRIS: And you mentioned, I mean, Kovalchuk being this close personal friend, I mean, a genuine friend of President Putin and spending this period in lockdown together, and we all remember the images of Putin sitting at the end of these incredibly long tables during meetings with his officials and the just extraordinary lengths he went to, to protect himself from anyone else for fear of getting covid. But Kovalchuk is this person who he is spending this time kind of in lockdown with. So do you think during that period of covid lockdown is when basically Putin got the idea and formed the idea that he was going to completely invade Ukraine, which then leads to the war that he launched last year?

MR. ZYGAR: Yeah, I'm sure that he started preparing for this war during covid. I think that it was very gradual. I think they--definitely, they had a plan for much--they had--the initial plan of Putin to take the Eastern Crimea was being discussed at least since 2008, because we know that in 2008, he told to President George W. Bush during the NATO summit in Bucharest--he said publicly that if Ukraine is going to join NATO, it will join without Crimea and the East. So that's the first time on the record he publicly announced that he was going to take Crimea and the Eastern Ukraine.

But gradually, his plans were changing, and actually, yeah, covid was the--if not turning point, the very important, important step, because he was--he really was isolated. He really--the number of sources of his information has changed a lot, and he started relying a lot to the imperial ambitions of Kovalchuk and at the same time of all the information he was getting from another of his Ukrainian friend, Viktor Medvedchuk, who used to be many years ago the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Kuchma, but mostly known in Ukraine and Russia as Putin's special representative in Ukraine, Putin's man in Ukraine, Putin's--he has not become the puppet ruler of Ukraine. But if Putin's plan could have been fulfilled and if he had taken Ukraine, Kiev, within three days, that's Medvedchuk who would become the puppet president of Ukraine. So Kovalchuk and Medvedchuk were still able to talk to Putin during covid, and they were the most important sources of his information about Ukraine.

And then there was a very important psychological blow also in 2020. There was--it was not a revolution, but it was almost a revolution in Belarus. The fact that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was nearly overthrown by the Belarusian civil society, by the popular uprising, made a very shocking--that was a shock for Vladimir Putin and prove to him that he needs to get rid of the current Ukrainian president. He needs to do something to Ukraine because that's a threat to his authority. That that's a threat to his--to him being in power.

And actually, the fact that he was really humiliated by the leader of Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, with his documentaries about an attempt of poisoning of Alexei Navalny, that was another argument for the full-scale invasion, and it's not a coincidence that the moment when Navalny was arrested in Russia, the real propagandist preparation for the war has started.

And Margarita Simonyan, who is the head of RT, infamous RT TV channel, claimed that we need to take Crimea--I'm sorry--Donbas back home. That was January 2021. So they already knew in January 2021 that the war is going to happen.

MR. HARRIS: Right. And the propaganda is kind of being laid out there.

I want to ask you about Navalny in a moment, but first, let me ask you a question about President Zelensky and Ukraine. On Monday, Ukrainian officials said that they had arrested a Russian informant allegedly involved with a plot to assassinate the president. It's believed that he has been targeted more than a dozen times in assassination attempts. I mean, clearly, as you just articulated here, President Putin is really fixated on trying to kill Zelensky, to remove him as the leader of Ukraine. It seems, though, that his death would be unlikely to diminish the spirit of the people of Ukraine. They're going to keep fighting Russia. So what is Putin's calculation, do you think, on why it's so important when it seems like most of the Ukrainian people would only become--rally stronger behind their country if the president were killed?

MR. ZYGAR: You know, I--first of all, I think that Putin rarely has a strategy. He's a tactical player. He's not a--he's not a chess player. He's a surfer. So his strategy is wait and see. He doesn't have a strategic goal. He's got tactical issues, and normally, his choice is chaos. So he always thinks that the time is on his side when it's chaos, when he's successful in creating chaos. So yeah, he really thinks that without Zelensky, the situation in Ukraine might have been more chaotic, but he was always wrong with Ukraine. He was--he really underestimated Zelensky. He really did not understand anything about Ukrainian society, about Ukrainian--about how Ukrainians perceive themselves. He didn't understand that Ukraine has changed a lot during the last 30 years. He just--he just don't get it. He doesn't understand that in Ukraine, that's already the third generation of politicians since the collapse of Soviet Union, because there were first generation of communist leaders. Then there was generation of Komsomol leaders. That was young. Communist League in Soviet Union. And for example, Petro Poroshenko or Viktor Yushchenko or Prime Minister Tymoshenko belonged to that generation. They were not communists but not post-communists as well.

And Zelensky is the third generation. He didn't spend much of his life in Soviet Union. He was raised after collapse of Soviet Union. He doesn't share the Soviet mentality, and most of current Ukrainians, the Ukrainians are the young nation. They do not consider themselves to be a Soviet or Russian colony, and Putin doesn't get it at all. So he's obviously wrong thinking that Zelensky is the solution for his problem. I hope everything is going to be fine with Vladimir Zelensky, but Putin doesn't understand that, that even eliminating Zelensky, he won't get it.

MR. HARRIS: Right. In just a few minutes we have left, there's a question from the audience about Alexei Navalny, who, of course, was just sentenced to another 19 years in prison. Wanda Collins of Georgia asks, "What do you think will happen to Navalny if Putin stays in power or is somehow removed from office. Is that a concern for most of the people in Russia right now?" So what is the fate of Navalny depending on Putin?

MR. ZYGAR: Oh, you know, it's impossible to predict anything, anywhere. You know, I guess that--yeah, in America, it's easier to predict if Donald Trump is going to be indicted or not. In Russia, it was very easy to predict what was going to be the prison--the next prison term of Navalny. His prediction was that he would be sentenced to 18 years, but that was 19. But, you know, we should hope and pray that Alexei Navalny is--as all other Russian political prisoners, we know a lot about Alexei Navalny because he is an obvious political leader, and he has been the only politician for many years. But now we have thousands of political prisoners. Thousands of Russians were arrested last year and this year just for protesting against the war, just saying that they do not support this war, just for going up--going to the street with a blank sheet of paper.

And yes, we hope that those--all those people are safe and sound and healthy enough to outlive Putin, because I'm absolutely sure that while Putin is in power, there's going to be war against Ukraine, and none of those people is going to be released. Unfortunately, we all understand that Alexei Navalny is in prison till Putin's death, and it's hard--it's hard to imagine what could happen after that. But usually, when I'm asked is there a scenario--a worse scenario, could it be worse when Putin is gone, you know, yes, everything could be worse. But actually, the worst and unimaginable worst-case scenario was the beginning of the war. The beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was the really nightmare scenario. So I cannot imagine what worse could happen now. So I think it could be better after Putin is gone.

MR. HARRIS: Yeah. And on the question of the war, we just have two minutes left, but I want to ask you this question, which I think is so important, particularly in the context of the presidential campaign we have coming up here in the U.S. A recent poll found that most Americans, 55 percent, actually oppose additional funding to support Ukraine. What would that mean for Ukraine if the United States cut off funding?

MR. ZYGAR: Unfortunately, I think that that's Putin's strategy. As I've said, his strategy is to wait. So, yeah, he's really expecting that after American presidential election, America would stop supporting Ukraine. And that would--that would be a blow. That would be a blow to Ukraine, because Putin is waiting for that. He is--there is some kind of a stalemate on the front line, and he almost does nothing. But he still has got the plan to take Kiev. He still has got the plan to start the new offensive, but he's going to wait till the moment he's sure America stopped supporting Ukraine. And then I hope he will not live to that point, but he hopes that this moment will come, and he is ready to strike again.

MR. HARRIS: Right. Well, we will all watch that very closely, and in the meantime, for the history of all of this, it's so important people should read Mikhail Zygar's book, "War and Punishment." Mikhail, thank you so much for joining us here today.

MR. ZYGAR: Thank you.

MR. HARRIS: It was great talking to you.

And thank you to all of you for joining us. If you want to see what interviews we have coming up in the coming weeks, please go over to WashingtonPostLive.com and see our full schedule there. I’m Shane Harris. Thanks for joining us.

