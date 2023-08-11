Transcript: “Capehart” with Pete Berg, Director & Executive Producer, “Painkiller”

Share

MR. CAPEHART: Good morning, and welcome to the “Capehart” podcast on Washington Post Live. I am Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. On Thursday, the Supreme Court granted the Justice Department's request to temporarily block a bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, that would use billions to help address the opioid crisis while also shielding its Sackler family owners from future lawsuits. This news could not be more perfect for today's conversation about the Netflix limited series entitled "Painkiller." Pete Berg is an actor, writer, producer, and director, and he is the executive producer and director of "Painkiller," a scripted look at the opioid crisis.

Pete Berg, welcome to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

[Pause.]

MR. CAPEHART: Pete, welcome to Washington Post Live.

Advertisement

MR. BERG: Well, thank you. We had a momentary freeze-up, but I think we're good now. Thank you for having me.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, sure. No, thank you.

So how did this series come together? How did you decide--why did you decide to bring this story to life?

MR. BERG: I mean, I've lost people to addiction. I've had friends and some family members either die because of opioids, narcotics, alcohol, or get very derailed. So the idea of addiction is something that's personal to me. Some of my great creative heroes from Chris Cornell to Tom Petty to probably my biggest hero when I was in--a bit younger--in school, Prince, all succumbed to opioid addiction. And it was a subject that I felt strongly about, and when Eric Newman, who's our executive producer, approached me with the story of the Sacklers and of the sort of architecture of the opioid epidemic, it was something I felt that I would be personally quite passionate about and fired up to get involved with.

Advertisement

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. I mean, the opioid crisis has been the subject of a few movies and TV shows. "Dopesick" on Hulu comes to mind. What does "Painkiller" do or show that hasn't been done already, and how does it add to our understanding of the opioid crisis?

MR. BERG: Right. I mean, the opioid epidemic is an extremely complex event, and there have been many different approaches to unpacking it. There've been several great books, "Pain Killer" by Barry Meier, which is something that we used to source material, a film called "The Pharmacist,"--Nan Goldin just made a great film--the series, "Dopesick," which I think was quite good, are all sort of part of the multitudes of content that have been created looking at this complex issue the opioid crisis, which I kind of look at as a war. And if you think about all the war films that have been made about just the recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, one of which I was involved in, "Lone Survivor." I think there's plenty of room and plenty of necessity to have different looks at this epidemic. And so, you know, I think the tone, the style, obviously the actors are all completely different, but "Painkiller" is very much its own experience.

And if you've watched any of these other docs or shows, I would encourage you to take a look at "Painkiller" and see for yourself if it doesn't feel like something you want to be spending time with.

Advertisement

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. As someone who has spent time with "Painkiller," it is incredibly, incredibly--it's powerful, but just so we're clear, this--the series is fictionalized but based on true events. Sacklers are obviously very real and feature prominently in the series, but are all the other characters fictionalized?

MR. BERG: I mean, I would--normally, I would say yes to that question, say yes, we have composite characters. The character that Uzo plays, which is an investigator for the Justice Department, is in many ways a composite character. In the case of Taylor Kitsch and the character of Glen Kryger, to me, he's not a composite character. We all know people or we certainly know people who know people who have gotten hurt, been sent to the doctor, been given a prescription for OxyContin, gotten addicted, and gotten into a real mess.

And in the case of Taylor Kitsch's character, Glen, yes, yes, he is, I suppose, a composite character of tens of thousands of real people that I've certainly met in one way or another, and I'm sure you have also.

Advertisement

MR. CAPEHART: Right. And more to the point in terms of real people, one really effective thing and powerful and moving thing that "Painkiller" does is before each episode, a person comes on who says these are fictionalized events--or I'm paraphrasing here, but then they talk about the fact that their loved one, their son, their spouse is a real person who lost their lives due to OxyContin, and they're holding pictures of them so that this fictionalized series makes it clear that there are real people. You can see their faces, and you can see the pain and the hurt in their loved ones' faces. Where did that idea come from? Why was it important to make that such a prominent feature in the series?

MR. BERG: Right. Well, I mean, as anyone who knows anything about the Sackler family and Purdue in general, if you know anything at all, you know that they're very good with lawyers. They use lawyers very effectively, and they're very good at intimidating, blocking, and manipulating the legal system generally to get what they want, although, as you stated at the start of this conversation, there was a ruling yesterday that did not go in their way, which could prove to be very interesting.

But when we had finished with our cuts of the six episodes, we were told by legal that we had to put disclaimers and that, you know, standard "What you're about to see is based on fact. Some of the facts have been changed. Characters have been changed for fictitious purposes, for dramatic purposes." We were told we had to run with that disclaimer, and that, for a variety of reasons, didn't sit well with me. And I thought that it might be interesting, if legal would approve it, for us to see if we could find parents of children who had died because of OxyContin, have them read the standard disclaimer, put it aside and say, "But what is not fiction is that my 22-year-old son died of an OxyContin overdose," or "my 32-year-old daughter." I thought that if the parents would be willing to do it, it might be very effective and powerful, and legal said yes. And what was perhaps one of the most disturbing aspects of the entire making of this show was when we put out some requests just in the Los Angeles area to see if there were parents who had lost children who would be willing to come on camera. I think within 12 hours, we had 80 families, and that was just in the Los Angeles area. And that just further brought home the scope of this tragedy.

Advertisement

MR. CAPEHART: Wow. That is in--that's incredible.

Pete, I want to dive into one of the characters because you talked about how the Sackler family was very good at manipulating lawyers, and Uzo Aduba, who plays Edie Flowers, the prosecutor, the hard-charging prosecutor, who is also basically the narrator of this story and taking us through her work, she's an incredible force in this story. I want to take a look at this scene from Episode 1. [Video plays]

MR. CAPEHART: So, Pete, in a lot of ways, Aduba's character pretty much sums up the frustration in the country about how the rich and powerful evade accountability. I don't think any of the major figures from Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family or any other sort of complicit part of corporate America, is facing any jail time. What do you think this crisis says about America?

Advertisement

MR. BERG: Well, it says, I think, many things. Some of the line items that come to mind are that greed is obviously very real. Greed can, in the hands of someone like Richard Sackler, cause tremendous pain and suffering. Greed can manipulate organizations like the FDA, and greed can kill people, you know. And what I say about Richard Sackler, if you're a capitalist and you view success strictly in capitalistic terms, how much money did I make?

If that's how you view someone--someone's potential success or failure, Richard Sackler was tremendously successful. He was very good at making a lot of money. If, however, you apply just a modicum of morality to the situation, he proves, in my opinion, to be a very sinister human being.

And so I do believe that, certainly, keeping a double sort of check on organizations like the FDA, who we--you expect a company like Purdue to behave like a company like Purdue. You know, you've--if you put your hand in a tiger's cage and get bit, okay, well, that was a tiger. There will always be bad actors like the Sacklers out there. One, we need to keep a closer eye on groups like the FDA, who we entrust to protect us from these kinds of folks; and two, I think we, we need to be very vigilant on each other and not expect anyone else to be looking out for us. So if you've got a child, you need to talk to him about these drugs. You need to make him understand that if he's of the age where people are starting to experiment with things like cocaine, okay, well, that might be okay unless you get fentanyl in your cocaine, and then you die. So it's up to us to have very powerful, clear, constant conversations with the people in our lives and make sure that they're not getting caught up in webs, like the web of opioids, the web of OxyContin, which if we're not paying attention can creep up, grab a hold of someone and destroy them very quickly. So, you know, that's kind of where I'm at right now.

Advertisement

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. I want to talk about another character, because the series spends a considerable amount of time on the people who push the drugs to doctors who were often amenable, and I'm thinking of the character played by West Duchovny. She plays Shannon Schaeffer, and in this scene, you have a situation where Shannon Schaeffer is trying to put the sell on this doctor, and he's not buying it. Watch.

Share this article Share

[Video plays]

MR. CAPEHART: And so in that scene, we see a doctor who is--I mean, skeptical doesn't even begin to describe his reaction to what Shannon is saying to him, but it raises the larger issue. Why was he the only one? How did the Sacklers get so much buy-in from the medical community when many people in the field knew the risks?

MR. BERG: Money. It's real simple. It's money, you know, and for every, you know, ethical doctor, ethical pharmacist, ethical FDA employee, there were many more who were quite simply willing to be bought off. And a lot of doctors who sort of knew better, who understood that essentially what was in OxyContin was heroin, a lot of doctors who knew that, knew better, understood what was really going on, were blinded by the money. And when they were able to start opening up, you know, what they called "pill mills," which were basically, you know, out-of-business gas stations on the side of roads, put up a sign that says "Got pain?" and anybody with 50 bucks could come in there and get a prescription for OxyContin, and these doctors were pocketing the money. The money blinded everyone. The same way that OxyContin and the opioids were addictive and physically addictive, the money was equally addictive, and the whole system went kind of out of control because the money was so good.

Advertisement

MR. CAPEHART: You said at the very beginning of our conversation that you've had many people in your life who have succumbed to opioid addiction, but I'm wondering how did working on this show change your understanding or perspective of the opioid crisis.

MR. BERG: I think more than anything else, you know, when we hear about ideas like double checking big pharma or any big business, when we hear it, we understand it sort of intellectually, and we agree that, you know, things like organizations like big pharma should be fact-checked and watched and monitored, et cetera.

I'd heard that, but until I did this show, I didn't quite feel it as viscerally as I do, the idea that there actually are true bad actors that are CEOs all over this planet who really don't care, who do not care about anything other than the money.

And in the case of Sacklers, they didn't even have shareholders, right? It was just them. They weren't a public company. But the idea that we are putting pills into our mouths and not necessarily asking us, ourselves, the hard questions in terms of, well, who's making money off of the pill that I'm putting in my mouth right now, let's start with that, and then let's decide whether that pill is really a good idea or not.

MR. CAPEHART: I mean, there's this scene in the series where they're getting a lot of bad press. The Sacklers and OxyContin are getting a lot of bad press, and one of the--one of the members of the family is hammering away at the lead Sackler, who's played by Matthew Broderick, and saying, you know, "What are we going to do about this?" And I can't remember if it was the--Broderick or the other guy who said, "Let's go after the patients. Let's go"--go ahead.

MR. BERG: Well, that was their strategy that when they started realizing that people were dying and overdosing all over the country, many of whom were not even prescribed OxyContin but had gotten it illegally and were just using it recreationally, the Sacklers' playbook was to call them drug addicts and hammer the abusers. So what they would do very aggressively--and Rudy Giuliani was part of their legal team. A 22-year-old girl overdoses in North Carolina; call her a "drug addict" and move on with it. It was an effective strategy for quite a while. It was the hammer-the-abuser strategy. Call them "drug addicts" and move on.

MR. CAPEHART: Pete, can we switch gears right now and talk about the Hollywood writers' and actors' strike? AI is a point of contention in the strikes, as you know, and you've worn many hats over the years: actor, writer, director, producer. Where or how do you see AI playing a role in the future of filmmaking?

MR. BERG: Right. I mean, I think AI for so many different--so many people right now, not just screenwriters, actors, but for architects, interior designers, accountants, contract lawyers is a scary concept. It seems to be moving very quickly. I can certainly see a day in the near future where if you want to build a home, you do not need an architect. You just plot your information and your location into an AI, and it designs a home for you in 32 seconds. I would imagine that's got to be a bit unnerving to the architectural community. Accountants, I think, can be replaced in many ways in the near future with AI, and I think the accounting community is probably looking at this--and the writing and acting community.

I am a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the WGA. I've seen software that can write screenplays in matters of minutes, and it's--it feels like it has the scent of an existential issue. What that issue is, I don't know. Where that goes, I don't know. Does it feel real to me? Probably to you on some level, and I would think to most of your viewers, if they think really about what they do for a living, do they see--you know, based on the information we're all starting to see, do they see a world in which their jobs are in some form of jeopardy or threat? I think the answer is yes, and it seems to me that for the WGA in particular, but this Screen Actors Guild also, to want to have meaningful conversations and guardrails put into place feels appropriate to me at this time. And I think it will happen.

MR. CAPEHART: So the sense of streaming has changed the economics of your business. How do you--or I'm sorry. What do you see as the shortcomings or failings of the current economic model, and in what ways has streaming helped your career and/or your business?

MR. BERG: Right. I think it has--it has helped. There's no question that when companies like Netflix first came up, there was a lot of work, and the business was being disrupted in ways that nobody fully understood. But companies like Netflix, Apple, Hulu were spending a lot of money to compete with the traditional networks and studios, and for a while, it was--it was a good time to be in, you know, the WGA, Screen Actors Guild, or DGA.

The money has slowly started to dry up, and I think one of--one of the big issues that's causing so much disruption right now is the feeling on part of--the parts of members of the guilds that we don't understand what the value of our work is anymore. So we don't know how well a show does. Traditionally, we used to know. There was much more transparency. Today there's almost no transparency, and I think one of the biggest issues, certainly as big, if not bigger than AI, is the guilds are attempting to try and get--create an environment where there's some transparency. So that if you make a show and it's a big smash hit for one of these streamers, not just in the U.S. but around the world, that the streamer is transparent about that and that there's some plan to share revenue in the event of success, and that's proving to be very difficult to do for reasons, some of which I understand, some of which I don't. I think that's, in my mind, probably the biggest issue, bigger than AI, facing the guilds today.

MR. CAPEHART: We are running out of time, and I've got like an hour's worth of more questions that we're not going to get to. So I'm going to try to squeeze in a few, and this one is more about your movie making but part of a larger conversation. So I've been writing about and talking to folks about what some are calling the "crisis of masculinity" in the country, where for some the wrong sort of men are being emulated. Within your films, there's often a self-assured masculine character, usually portrayed by Mark Wahlberg.

MR. BERG: Or Taylor Kitsch.

MR. CAPEHART: Huh?

MR. BERG: Or Taylor Kitsch.

MR. CAPEHART: That's why I was turning here to get his name. Or Taylor Kitsch as in "Painkiller." How do you think about masculinity in your movies, the way it's been traditionally perceived and the way it has evolved in our country?

MR. CAPEHART: Well, that's a big question. You know, I think that to me, there is and should be a clear definition and path towards a version of masculinity that does not include toxic masculinity, and for a variety of reasons, there are individuals--and I look to social media as being more responsible than anything else--that have realized that by behaving a certain way, a way that I think can be defined as toxic masculinity, they develop followings. They develop ability to make a lot of money, and they create brands. And so much of this movement towards toxic masculinity, I think is the result of social media rewarding it. And when I--when I think about that, it is upsetting, depressing, and I think something that needs to be pushed back against. And I believe that through, you know, characters like the characters that I've seen Taylor Kitsch play, like the human being that I know Taylor to be, the man that I know him to be, and the man that I know Mark Wahlberg to be, there are ways of demonstrating masculine virtue in a way that stays away from the toxic that is not homophobic, that is not anti-female, that supports aspects of the feminine energy without compromising their own masculinity, that are good guys, that want to be good guys. And I believe in that. I believe in that dynamic. I believe in that archetype.

And I'm--you know, if people want to say that I make films that are heavy with masculine energy, okay, I'm happy to own that. But I do believe that it's possible to present a masculine energy today in 2023 that is not toxic. And to me, guys like Taylor Kitsch and Mark Wahlberg are strong examples of that.

MR. CAPEHART: And then that's a--this makes for a great last question. You've worked with lots of actors, Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. Who's the one person, an actor, who you want to work with, but you haven't yet?

MR. BERG: Oh, wow. I mean, I would really, I think, enjoy working with Daniel Day-Lewis and Joaquin Phoenix.

MR. CAPEHART: Do you want to elaborate?

MR. BERG: Both great examples of complex masculine energy that I've never experienced to be toxic in any way.

MR. CAPEHART: Fantastic way to end this conversation. Peter Berg--wait. Peter, can I just ask you a question here? Is it Pete or Peter? Because it's--I see it all over the place in both ways. Which one do you like?

MR. BERG: Well, my friends call me "Pete," and I feel like we're pretty close, so you can call me "Pete."

MR. CAPEHART: All right. Pete Berg, executive producer and director of "Painkiller" on Netflix, thank you so much for coming to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MR. BERG: Thank you so much.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, head to WashingtonPostLive.com.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart. Thank you for joining us on "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]