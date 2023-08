Sola Mahfouz tells her story in a new book about leaving Afghanistan, teaching herself math and English, and becoming a quantum computing researcher at Tufts University. On Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Mahfouz and co-author Malaina Kapoor join The Post’s Susannah George to discuss their new book “Defiant Dreams,” the power of education and the state of women in Afghanistan two years after the Taliban’s takeover.