Race in America
Anthropologist Michael Blakey on the Smithsonian’s ‘racial brain collection’

By
August 16, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Race in America: 'The Collection' with Michael Blakey on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET

A new Washington Post investigation found that the Smithsonian possesses 255 brains, most of which were removed upon death from Black, Indigenous and other people of color in the early 20th century, largely without consent from the individuals or their families. On Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET, join reporter Nicole Dungca for a conversation with Michael Blakey, a member of the newly created Smithsonian human remains task force, about The Post’s yearlong investigation and how the organization is reckoning with this history.

Michael Blakey

Physical Anthropologist & Bioarcheologist


