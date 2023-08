Maternal morbidity and mortality rates have long been higher in the United States than in many other high-income nations. On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Natalie Hernandez, executive director at the Center for Maternal Health Equity at Morehouse School of Medicine, and Wendy Wilcox, chief women’s health officer for NYC Health and Hospitals, about the disparities that have contributed to such outcomes and the innovations aimed at improving care for mothers. The conversations will be moderated by editor and author Tina Brown.