How employers and employees are rethinking well-being in the workplace

By
September 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Future of Work: Reimagining Well-Being on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9:00 a.m. ET

The COVID-19 pandemic and the new generation entering the workforce have sparked an increased awareness around well-being in the workplace. On Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations about how companies can support employee well-being, build a motivated workforce and minimize burnout.

Alex Will

President, Calm


Kyla Scanlon

Gen Z Financial Educator, Creator & Author


The Business Impact of Invisible Health Issues

Businesses are healthiest when every employee feels supported. Countless invisible health problems are impacting employee engagement, productivity, and well-being, which can create a gap between leadership and the people who work for them. In a segment presented by Cigna Healthcare, Jill Vaslow, vice president of talent strategy & employee well-being at Cigna Healthcare, discusses how companies that proactively address these issues by prioritizing and investing in their workforce’s health will be the ones that thrive in the future.

Jill Vaslow

Vice President, Talent Strategy & Employee Well-being, Cigna Healthcare


