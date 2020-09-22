Sept. 24 at 11:00 a.m. ET
America’s Health Future
COVID-19 has inflated many of health care’s most pressing issues – from medical debt, to delayed cancer screenings, to skyrocketing addiction rates, to an increase in depression and anxiety cases. With an unknown future ahead of us, how can the medical industry deliver quality care in the middle of a global pandemic and in the future? On Sept. 24, Washington Post Live will present the second of two dynamic events that will focus on what we have learned through this unprecedented time and how these new lessons will impact the future of health care. We’ll hear from former U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy, MD about health preparedness efforts underway to ensure that the U.S. is prepared for the next big public health crisis. Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor Chinazo Cunningham, MD will examine factors leading to long-standing racial disparities within our health-care system and how to tackle the problem at its root.
Upcoming Programs
Join award-winning directors Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested for a conversation about their new National Geographic documentary, “Blood on the Wall,” which explores the current migration crisis in Mexico. The film covers both internal and external forces shaping the situation, from rampant political corruption to resilient cross-border drug trafficking – conditions which led to the formation of migrant caravans traveling from Central America to the U.S. Tune in on Friday, Sept. 25 at 11:00 a.m. ET for a discussion about the documentary ahead of its premiere on Sept. 30.
Howard University President Wayne Frederick, MD, is one of America’s foremost educators, and he's leading the pre-eminent historically Black college through a global pandemic, an economic downturn and racial unrest. We’ll hear from this scholar and surgeon on his plans to guide Howard through these crises, and learn how he plans to use a recent $32.8 million donation to Howard University’s School of Medicine from Bloomberg Philanthropies to help produce more Black doctors. Join Washington Post Live on Friday, Sept. 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET for a conversation hosted by Jonathan Capehart.
Former U.S. national security advisor H.R. McMaster joins Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss his forthcoming book, “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World,” how the global pandemic affects the most pressing foreign policy challenges and America’s standing in the world today.
“Kingdom of Silence”: A Conversation with Director Rick Rowley and Executive Producer Lawrence Wright
“Kingdom of Silence” is part of SHOWTIME® Documentary Films, directed by Emmy-award winner Rick Rowley and executive produced by Alex Gibney, in collaboration with Lawrence Wright, examining the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia as a backdrop to the murder of Khashoggi. The film also explores the history between the two nations in the decades leading up to today’s interactions between the Trump administration and Mohammed bin Salman and shines new light on Khashoggi’s remarkable journey – from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the halls of power in Riyadh and Washington, from the Arab Spring to the rise of Saudi Arabia’s new crown prince. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET for a conversation about the documentary with Rick Rowley and Lawrence Wright, hosted by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.
With the closure of K-12 schools, remote learning and calls to social distance, millions of American students are learning, living and playing almost exclusively online. Yet, there remain critical hurdles to access and adoption of internet solutions for many American households. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, The Washington Post speaks with educators and key government leaders about distance learning in the age of the coronavirus, the disproportionate impact of the digital divide on communities of color and the policy solutions being proposed to answer the problem.
On Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Washington Post Live launches “Voting Matters: Activating the Vote" the first event in a special series focused all things voting and election law. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman will talk about the finer points of mail-in voting and efforts in their states to support voting this fall. Fashion designer Tory Burch will also join to discuss her decision to close all stores and offices on Election Day and reward employees who volunteer as poll workers with a paid day off.
Past Programs
“The Comey Rule” is an upcoming television miniseries based on the book “A Higher Loyalty” by former FBI director James Comey. The political drama stars Jeff Daniels as James Comey. Join actor Jeff Daniels, director Billy Ray and Comey for a conversation about the show with Washington Post movie critic Ann Hornaday.
To mark the 25th anniversary of the U.N. Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing this month, Washington Post Live and The Rockefeller Foundation are bringing together prominent global leaders to discuss where sustainable progress has been made for women and girls - and where the most attention is needed to advance true equality. One illuminating aspect of the coronavirus pandemic has been the noticeably successful response to the crisis mounted by women leaders across the world. The elevation of more women to leadership positions is crucial to promote a global community that is thriving, healthy and prosperous. Understanding how to accelerate that progress as we face unprecedented upheaval and the opportunity for realignment is fundamental.
She’s been a teacher, an author, has done three tours of duty with the U.S. Air Force and now wants to represent Texas in the Senate. Join MJ Hegar in conversation with Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart to discuss how her military experience formed her view of public service, and how she hopes to win the Senate seat currently held by three-term Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.).
Alex Gibney is an Emmy and Academy Award-winning director. Camille François is a cyber conflict researcher and CIO of Graphika, which tracked how Facebook removed a network of fake accounts created by Russian internet trolls, that recruited freelance journalists, including Americans, to write articles critical of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) targeting left-leaning voters. “Agents of Chaos” is a two-part HBO documentary film on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, with revelations confirmed by the recently released Senate Intelligence Committee report, and an urgent warning to Americans in the lead-up to the 2020 election. With interviews from lead Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and former CIA director John Brennan, Gibney and François explain how the Russians worked to weaken democratic institutions and create chaos through social media. “Agents of Chaos” premieres on HBO on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
On Thursday, Sept. 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Washington Post Live brought together government officials, industry leaders and entrepreneurs, including Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, for a live event focused on how cities and states are utilizing data analytics and AI in their efforts to transform America’s infrastructure and foster a new resilience.
Derrick Johnson is the president & CEO of the NAACP, the nation’s foremost, largest, and most widely recognized civil rights organization with over half a million members and supporters. As state president of the NAACP Mississippi State Conference, he led critical campaigns for voting rights and equitable education. Now, he is leading the NAACP through its new #WeAreDoneDying national campaign. Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart interviews Johnson in the midst of the NAACP’s 111th Annual National Convention.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity in the United States. General economic hardship, school closures and under-resourced food banks have left the most vulnerable increasingly at risk. On Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 12:45 p.m. ET, Washington Post Live will explore unexpected aspects of food insecurity – from hidden hunger on college campuses to the impact on over 20 million American schoolchildren who rely on free or reduced-price school meals.
Bob Woodward, the renowned Washington Post investigative journalist and best-selling author, is making headlines with his new bombshell book on President Trump. Based on 18 recorded interviews with Trump, “Rage,” details the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, race relations, diplomacy with North Korea, and a myriad of other issues that have arisen during the past two years. Join White House Bureau Chief Phil Rucker on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
COVID-19 has killed more than 900,000 people, while plunging the world into an economic recession that is likely to get worse. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Melinda Gates will join Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers for a news-making interview outlining innovative public health and economic solutions for a crisis unlike any other the world has faced. They will discuss the findings of the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers 2020 report, presenting new data on the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and the outsized impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world. Join the conversation at 10:00 a.m. E.T.