Sept. 24 at 11:00 a.m. ET

COVID-19 has inflated many of health care’s most pressing issues – from medical debt, to delayed cancer screenings, to skyrocketing addiction rates, to an increase in depression and anxiety cases. With an unknown future ahead of us, how can the medical industry deliver quality care in the middle of a global pandemic and in the future? On Sept. 24, Washington Post Live will present the second of two dynamic events that will focus on what we have learned through this unprecedented time and how these new lessons will impact the future of health care. We’ll hear from former U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy, MD about health preparedness efforts underway to ensure that the U.S. is prepared for the next big public health crisis. Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor Chinazo Cunningham, MD will examine factors leading to long-standing racial disparities within our health-care system and how to tackle the problem at its root.