Carl Bernstein is the author or coauthor of five bestselling books, most notably All the President’s Men, written with Bob Woodward. He, Woodward, and the Washington Post were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for breaking and investigating the Watergate story, which led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon and set the standard for modern investigative reporting. He is also author of the definitive biographies of Pope John Paul II and Hillary Clinton and a memoir of his family’s experiences during the McCarthy era. He is currently an on-air political analyst for CNN and a contributing editor for Vanity Fair. He lives in New York City.