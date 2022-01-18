In this subscriber-exclusive event, Bernstein will share his stories of building a career during a time of great social and cultural change and give his perspective on the current challenges to American democracy.
Bernstein will answer subscriber questions, and the first 200 subscribers to sign up for this virtual event will receive a free copy of “Chasing History.” Join Washington Post investigative reporter Carol Leonnig on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Carl Bernstein
Carl Bernstein is the author or coauthor of five bestselling books, most notably All the President’s Men, written with Bob Woodward. He, Woodward, and the Washington Post were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for breaking and investigating the Watergate story, which led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon and set the standard for modern investigative reporting. He is also author of the definitive biographies of Pope John Paul II and Hillary Clinton and a memoir of his family’s experiences during the McCarthy era. He is currently an on-air political analyst for CNN and a contributing editor for Vanity Fair. He lives in New York City.
Moderated by Carol Leonnig
Carol Leonnig is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who has worked at The Washington Post since 2000. She won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for her work on security failures and misconduct inside the Secret Service. She was part of a Post team that was awarded the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for revealing the U.S. government’s secret, broad surveillance of Americans through the disclosures of Edward Snowden. She is a three-time winner of the George Polk award for investigative reporting. She reports on Donald Trump’s presidency and investigates Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Leonnig is also an on-air contributor to NBC News and MSNBC.