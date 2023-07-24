Subscriber Exclusive: Washington Nationals Tickets and Pre-Game Event

Limited time offer. While supplies last. To be eligible to claim offer, you must be a resident of the United States age 18 or older, and have an active Washington Post digital or print subscription as of the time you register for the event. Employees of The Washington Post and those with whom such persons are domiciled are not eligible. Eligibility determinations will be made by The Washington Post in its sole discretion and will be final. Void outside of the United States, and where prohibited by law. Subscribers who claim offer by registering will receive one (1) voucher valid for the selected number of tickets (up to 2) to the special event hosted by The Washington Post at Nationals Stadium at 5:30pm on 7/24/2023 and to the subsequent Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies game at 7:05pm on 7/24/2023 . Limit one (1) voucher per eligible subscriber. Vouchers have no cash value and are not valid for resale. Tickets are only valid for the 7/24/2023 game and event. You will receive a confirmation email with further instructions on how to redeem your ticket after registration is complete. If event tickets are no longer available, subscribers who register will be placed on a waitlist. Subscribers who do not come off the waitlist (i.e., who do not receive event tickets) will instead receive one (1) voucher that can be redeemed for the selected number of tickets (up to 2) for a future 2023 Washington Nationals home game (games subject to availability).