ABOUT THE 2022 GLOBAL WOMEN’S SUMMIT
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, join Washington Post Live for a full-day global summit featuring top women leaders and courageous trailblazers from around the world who are driving change. From the protests in Iran to the frontlines in Ukraine to the highest levels of governments and the boardrooms of sports, women are bearing witness, speaking truth to power and holding power to account.
Featured Speakers
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska


Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

Linda Thomas-Greenfield

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Tina Brown

Editor & Author
Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP

U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade & Minister for Women and Equalities
Vivek H. Murthy

U.S. Surgeon General
Cynthia Germanotta

President & Co-Founder, Born This Way Foundation
Sandra Douglass Morgan

President, Las Vegas Raiders
Jacqueline Alemany

Congressional Investigations Reporter, The Washington Post
Masih Alinejad

Iranian American Journalist & Campaigner
Xiye Bastida

Climate Justice Activist & Co-Founder, Re-Earth Initiative
Nazanin Boniadi

Actress, Activist & Amnesty International U.K. Ambassador
Lynne Cadigan

Partner & Principal, Cadigan & Boren
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Co-Author, The Early 202 & Anchor, Washington Post Live
Jonathan Capehart

Associate Editor, The Washington Post
Jody DeVere

CEO, AskPatty.com
Barkha Dutt

Founder-Editor, Mojo Story & Columnist, The Washington Post
Barbara Ebel

Special Needs Advocate
Souad Mekhennet

International Security Correspondent, The Washington Post
Naheed A. Farid

Ex-Parliamentarian, Afghanistan
Elyse Fox

Founder, Sad Girls Club
Wanjiku "Wawa" Gatheru

Climate Justice Advocate & Founder, Black Girl Environmentalist
Janine di Giovanni

Director, The Reckoning Project
Jennifer Griffin

Chief National Security Correspondent, Fox News Channel
Anders Gustafsson

Senior Vice President, Volvo Cars Americas and President & CEO, Volvo Car USA
Yalda Hakim

Anchor & International Correspondent, BBC News
Edna Kane Williams

EVP & Chief Diversity Officer, AARP
Bogi Lateiner

Master Auto Mechanic & Founder, Girl Gang Garage
Heidi Levine

Washington Post Contract Photojournalist, Ukraine
Sharon Marcil

North America Chair, BCG
Sevgil Musaieva

Chief Editor, Ukrainska Pravda
Colette Peters

Director, Federal Bureau of Prisons
Maria Pevchikh

Head of Investigations Department, Anti-Corruption Foundation
Sally Quinn

Author & Journalist
Lisa Reeves

Head of Interior Design, Volvo Cars
Utah State Rep. Angela Romero (D)

Topeka K. Sam

Founder & CEO, The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc.
Tim Shriver

Chair of the Board, Special Olympics International
Kara Swisher

Host, “On with Kara Swisher” & Co-Host, “Pivot"
Galina Timchenko

Co-Founder, CEO & Publisher, Meduza
Alexandria Villaseñor

Co-Founder, U.S. Youth Climate Strike
David Ignatius

Columnist, The Washington Post
Paul Kane

Senior Congressional Correspondent & Columnist, The Washington Post
Michele L. Norris

Opinions Columnist, The Washington Post
Ashley Parker

Senior National Political Correspondent, The Washington Post
Frances Stead Sellers

Senior Writer, The Washington Post
Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)


Hillary Rodham Clinton

Former U.S. Secretary of State
WOMAN OF THE HOUR

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska

A virtual conversation with the first lady of Ukraine on the heroic women and mothers enduring the Russian invasion.
Moderated by Tina Brown
BEARING WITNESS: UKRAINE

Sevgil Musieva, Heidi Levine & Janine di Giovanni

An editor, a photojournalist, and an activist — each bearing witness to the savagery in Ukraine.
Moderated by Tina Brown
THE REPUBLICAN REBEL

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

Liz Cheney has staked her political career on holding former President Trump accountable. In doing so, she has won many new supporters. But can she stop Trump and his movement?
Moderated by Paul Kane
THE U.K.’S RISING STAR

Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP

Tipped as a future leader of the Tory party, Britain’s new International Trade Secretary and Women and Equalities Minister is at the heart of the U.K.’s post- Brexit efforts to grow.
Moderated by David Ignatius
THE MENTAL HEALTH OF OUR DAUGHTERS

Vivek H. Murthy, Elyse Fox & Cynthia Germanotta

The impact of social media and the toll of the pandemic on young women’s mental well-being.
Moderated by Michele L. Norris

TAKING ON THE TALIBAN

Naheed A. Farid & Yalda Hakim

An Afghan politician living in exile and an experienced commentator share powerful insights about how the abrupt U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan devastated the lives of Afghan women and left them to the mercy of the Taliban.
Moderated by Jennifer Griffin


THE REALITY OF WOMEN BEHIND BARS

Colette Peters & Topeka K. Sam

After recent reports of a 'night of terror' inside a women's prison in Indiana, a former inmate turned campaigner and the new director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons talk about what’s really happening to incarcerated women.
Moderated by Robin Givhan

Accelerating Opportunity: Women and the Automotive Industry

Bogi Lateiner, Jody DeVere & Lisa Reeves

The auto industry has long been dominated by men, but today, women are making inroads in this sector. Hear from some of the dynamic women who are helping the industry shift gears toward more diversity.
Moderated by Anqoinette Crosby

INSIDE TAKE: POST REPORTERS ON THE MIDTERMS

Ashley Parker, Jacqueline Alemany & Leigh Ann Caldwell

What the midterm elections have wrought and what they bode for the future.
Moderated by Kara Swisher

11:00 A.M. ET - Break

Morning programming resumes at 11:25 a.m. ET.
REMARKS

Fred Ryan, Publisher & CEO, The Washington Post

CONTENT FROM VOLVO

Remarks by Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Cars Americas and President & CEO, Volvo Car USA

Opening Remarks

Sally Buzbee, Executive Editor, The Washington Post

9:00 A.M. ET

Morning programming begins.
WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM

Nazanin Boniadi & Masih Alinejad

The digital campaigner Masih Alinejad and Iranian-born actress Nazanin Boniadi discuss the widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody and the perils of being a woman leading the fight for freedom in Iran.
Moderated by Tina Brown
THE INVISIBLE TOLL

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), Barbara Ebel & Tim Shriver

COVID-19 illuminated the need for a more robust caregiving labor force, the extent of unpaid work involved and the burden on family members shouldering a majority of the work.
Moderated by Sally Quinn
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Powering Business Outcomes

Edna Kane Williams 

A commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is not only a core value but also a business imperative. Hear how leaning into diversity from all angles has the potential to improve employee performance and impact your company’s bottom line.
Moderated by Elise Labott
THE FIGHT FOR RUSSIA: HILLARY CLINTON TALKS WITH WOMEN CHALLENGING PUTIN

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Maria Pevchikh & Galina Timchenko

Two women dedicated to telling the truth about the 20-year rule of Putin join the former Secretary of State to talk about their fight against corruption and the campaign for freedom of the press.
Moderated by Hillary Rodham Clinton
DIPLOMAT IN THE FRAY

Linda Thomas-Greenfield

A conversation with the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. about the power and limits of diplomacy in a time of turmoil.
Moderated by Jonathan Capehart

3:20 P.M. ET - Break

Afternoon programming resumes at 3:40 p.m. ET.
OWNING THE PLAYING FIELD

Sandra Douglass Morgan

A conversation with the first Black woman to serve as a NFL team president about breaking barriers and women in sports.
Moderated by Jacqueline Alemany
INVESTING IN THE CARE ECONOMY

Sharon Marcil

The current challenges of working caregivers, implications on the labor pool and how private and public sectors can come together to solve the crisis.

CHALLENGING THE CHURCH

Lynne Cadigan & Utah State Rep. Angela Romero (D) 

Two women on their risky efforts to challenge religious authority on a loophole that results in underreporting thousands of child sex abuse cases every year.
Moderated by Frances Stead Sellers
TRUTH TO POWER

Barkha Dutt

One of India's leading journalists willing to candidly report on the oppressions and injustices of India in the Modi era discusses the challenges facing women there.
Moderated by Souad Mekhennet
FIGHTING FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE

Wanjiku "Wawa" Gatheru, Xiye Bastida & Alexandria Villaseñor

Girls and women are leading the shift in the climate movement. Fresh from the COP27 conference, young climate activists report on global action.
Moderated by Sally Buzbee

12:45 P.M. ET - Break

Afternoon programming begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

5:00 P.M. ET

Programming concludes.
