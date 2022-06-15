On Tuesday, Nov. 15, join Washington Post Live for a full-day global summit featuring top women leaders and courageous trailblazers from around the world who are driving change. From the protests in Iran to the frontlines in Ukraine to the highest levels of governments and the boardrooms of sports, women are bearing witness, speaking truth to power and holding power to account.
WOMAN OF THE HOUR
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska
A virtual conversation with the first lady of Ukraine on the heroic women and mothers enduring the Russian invasion.
Moderated by Tina Brown
BEARING WITNESS: UKRAINE
Sevgil Musieva, Heidi Levine & Janine di Giovanni
An editor, a photojournalist, and an activist — each bearing witness to the savagery in Ukraine.
Moderated by Tina Brown
THE REPUBLICAN REBEL
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)
Liz Cheney has staked her political career on holding former President Trump accountable. In doing so, she has won many new supporters. But can she stop Trump and his movement?
Moderated by Paul Kane
THE U.K.’S RISING STAR
Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP
Tipped as a future leader of the Tory party, Britain’s new International Trade Secretary and Women and Equalities Minister is at the heart of the U.K.’s post- Brexit efforts to grow.
Moderated by David Ignatius
THE MENTAL HEALTH OF OUR DAUGHTERS
Vivek H. Murthy, Elyse Fox & Cynthia Germanotta
The impact of social media and the toll of the pandemic on young women’s mental well-being.
Moderated by Michele L. Norris
TAKING ON THE TALIBAN
Naheed A. Farid & Yalda Hakim
An Afghan politician living in exile and an experienced commentator share powerful insights about how the abrupt U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan devastated the lives of Afghan women and left them to the mercy of the Taliban.
Moderated by Jennifer Griffin
THE REALITY OF WOMEN BEHIND BARS
Colette Peters & Topeka K. Sam
After recent reports of a 'night of terror' inside a women's prison in Indiana, a former inmate turned campaigner and the new director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons talk about what’s really happening to incarcerated women.
Moderated by Robin Givhan
Accelerating Opportunity: Women and the Automotive Industry
Bogi Lateiner, Jody DeVere & Lisa Reeves
The auto industry has long been dominated by men, but today, women are making inroads in this sector. Hear from some of the dynamic women who are helping the industry shift gears toward more diversity.
Moderated by Anqoinette Crosby
INSIDE TAKE: POST REPORTERS ON THE MIDTERMS
Ashley Parker, Jacqueline Alemany & Leigh Ann Caldwell
What the midterm elections have wrought and what they bode for the future.
Moderated by Kara Swisher
11:00 A.M. ET - Break
Morning programming resumes at 11:25 a.m. ET.
REMARKS
Fred Ryan, Publisher & CEO, The Washington Post
Remarks by Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Cars Americas and President & CEO, Volvo Car USA
Opening Remarks
Sally Buzbee, Executive Editor, The Washington Post
9:00 A.M. ET
Morning programming begins.
WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM
Nazanin Boniadi & Masih Alinejad
The digital campaigner Masih Alinejad and Iranian-born actress Nazanin Boniadi discuss the widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody and the perils of being a woman leading the fight for freedom in Iran.
Moderated by Tina Brown
THE INVISIBLE TOLL
Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), Barbara Ebel & Tim Shriver
COVID-19 illuminated the need for a more robust caregiving labor force, the extent of unpaid work involved and the burden on family members shouldering a majority of the work.
Moderated by Sally Quinn
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Powering Business Outcomes
Edna Kane Williams
A commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is not only a core value but also a business imperative. Hear how leaning into diversity from all angles has the potential to improve employee performance and impact your company’s bottom line.
Moderated by Elise Labott
THE FIGHT FOR RUSSIA: HILLARY CLINTON TALKS WITH WOMEN CHALLENGING PUTIN
Hillary Rodham Clinton, Maria Pevchikh & Galina Timchenko
Two women dedicated to telling the truth about the 20-year rule of Putin join the former Secretary of State to talk about their fight against corruption and the campaign for freedom of the press.
Moderated by Hillary Rodham Clinton
DIPLOMAT IN THE FRAY
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
A conversation with the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. about the power and limits of diplomacy in a time of turmoil.
Moderated by Jonathan Capehart
3:20 P.M. ET - Break
Afternoon programming resumes at 3:40 p.m. ET.
OWNING THE PLAYING FIELD
Sandra Douglass Morgan
A conversation with the first Black woman to serve as a NFL team president about breaking barriers and women in sports.
Moderated by Jacqueline Alemany
INVESTING IN THE CARE ECONOMY
Sharon Marcil
The current challenges of working caregivers, implications on the labor pool and how private and public sectors can come together to solve the crisis.
CHALLENGING THE CHURCH
Lynne Cadigan & Utah State Rep. Angela Romero (D)
Two women on their risky efforts to challenge religious authority on a loophole that results in underreporting thousands of child sex abuse cases every year.
Moderated by Frances Stead Sellers
TRUTH TO POWER
Barkha Dutt
One of India's leading journalists willing to candidly report on the oppressions and injustices of India in the Modi era discusses the challenges facing women there.
Moderated by Souad Mekhennet
FIGHTING FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE
Wanjiku "Wawa" Gatheru, Xiye Bastida & Alexandria Villaseñor
Girls and women are leading the shift in the climate movement. Fresh from the COP27 conference, young climate activists report on global action.
Moderated by Sally Buzbee
12:45 P.M. ET - Break
Afternoon programming begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.
5:00 P.M. ET
Programming concludes.
