

A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows the massive storm over the Atlantic Ocean early Thursday morning. (NASA/Reuters)

Multiple states are bracing for a potentially dangerous Category 4 storm as Hurricane Florence churns slowly across the Atlantic and toward the Southeast coast, where it's expected to make landfall later this week.

In North Carolina, officials have raised red flags along the Outer Banks telling beachgoers to avoid the ocean, and ferries from islands off the state's coast have been canceled. The waters off the coast already are showing signs of the hurricane in the form of large sea swells and life-threatening currents.

“Everyone in North Carolina needs to keep a close eye on Florence and take steps to get ready for impacts later this week,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “I urge the public to review your emergency plans and gather your supplies now."

In South Carolina, officials surmise that the state will be inundated with strong rains and high winds no matter where the storm makes landfall, and they urged citizens to prepare to evacuate.

[Florence strengthens to hurricane and poses extreme threat to Southeast and Mid-Atlantic]

“Make your plans now. You have to get your medicines ready to go, if you have prescriptions you need to get filled. . . . Make sure you lock things up because you may not be coming home for several days,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said during a news conference Sunday.

“Pretend, presume and assume that a major hurricane is going to hit smack dab in the middle of South Carolina,” McMaster added.

The North Carolina governor declared a state of emergency Friday. The governors of South Carolina and Virginia followed suit Saturday.

In Virginia, state officials expect significant flooding along the coast and in rivers and streams in the western part of the state and urge residents to avoid driving across flooded roads.

Florence, previously a tropical storm, is predicted to rapidly intensify to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, with maximum winds of 140 mph, by Tuesday, The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reported. As of Sunday morning, Florence was about 1,500 miles southeast of Wilmington, N.C., and was crawling toward the North Carolina coast at 6 mph.

The storm is a Category 1 hurricane as of Sunday, with peak winds of 75 mph. It will grow stronger as it passes over warmer-than-normal ocean water, which will provide fuel, the Capital Weather Gang reported.

It remains uncertain where the hurricane will make landfall, though state officials expect the storm to park over the Carolinas, causing heavy rain, flooding and potentially devastating winds in both inland and coastal areas.

The North Carolina governor also has waived certain restrictions for trucks and heavy vehicles to help farmers harvest crops and move livestock ahead of the storm, state officials said. The South Carolina governor has asked President Trump to approve a federal emergency declaration, which would allow the state to be reimbursed for any cleanup costs.

Hurricane Matthew pummeled North Carolina in 2016, killing 22 people and submerging some of the state's small towns. The storm killed more than 500 people in Haiti before inflicting destruction on beaches and coastal communities in the United States, from Florida to Virginia.

Chico Harlan contributed to this article.

